David’s Substack

David’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
M.E.V. Amodia's avatar
M.E.V. Amodia
Oct 22

This was just great! You really got me hooked in the beginning and kept me guessing. The ending didn't disappoint.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David
Kieran's avatar
Kieran
Oct 21

That was great, I could not tell where it was going. I liked how you kept me guessing right up until the end.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture