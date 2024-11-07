Audio version narrated by the man himself

“I like this one,” I say.

“Yes sir, we thought you’d approve,” says one of the assistants.

"You need to take three steps back, little boy. Your presence is invasive," I say.

"Sorry, sir."

I hold the photo, tilting it at different angles. She’s wearing a lacey white top and jeans. It’s hard to quite make out what her Oriental titties look like, but I’m a fan of those little Asian titties, and this girl’s a firecracker. Twenty-three years old, born in Taiwan, professional ballerina.

The scene calls for us to be alone in a dingy hotel room because we're on the run. I've just beaten her ex-employer into oblivion because he was a bad dude. The script had an elaborate fight scene written out with unrealistic choreography. I put my hands on the young director and said, "People don't come here for the fu fu dancing choreography. That’s not real martial arts. They come here to see a master at work. Sometimes a master’s movements are so fast the camera can’t even capture it.”

So, the scene was reworked. I’m sitting in an office chair when he sneaks up on me from behind like the little weasel that he is. I deflect every single one of his strikes, all without ever even getting out of my chair. I’m sitting the whole time. After I beat him silly, I leave him alive because scum like that gets to live with their mangled body as a reminder not to be cruel to little Oriental girls.

She's grateful for me having saved her life and taken her out of that slum profession of hers she called a livelihood, and I call yellow slavery, and she is so overwhelmed by my martial arts prowess and lethal force but also my restraint that she'd only ever seen in one other before— her beloved father.

I killed her father out of respect for his last dying wish. He said he had nothing left to teach me, and in fact, I surpassed him. He understood his path was over and requested the dignity to die on his own terms. For an old man of 89, he wasn't bad, but he didn't land a single blow on me. I grabbed his windpipe, denying him breath, and while he gasped for air, I cracked his neck with lethal liquid smooth efficiency. Rest in peace, senpai. I will honor your legacy. I remember what you taught me about snakes crossing my path. Out in the California desert, a snake slithered past me. I said:

"Excuse me, Mr. Snake, but for the time being, I cross this land as I see fit. You can live in harmony with that, or you can test yourself against me. I have nothing but respect for you and your kind, Mr. Snake. The choice is yours, Mr. Snake."

The snake slithered away, backward, back to whence it came.

Senpai told me, "Everything I taught you, I dreamt. I saw visions. Wisdom received from times both past and future, from the ether. I understood it was you all along. You taught me. Thank you, Master.

So I’m alone with his daughter, twenty-three, just lost her father and most of her friends and her abusive employer. She’s not just nubile but vulnerable. I sit in the hotel chair as she undresses in front of me, and I see her supple Asian body. She turns around so I and the camera can see everything. She straddles me and we make love. One of my most erotic guitar solos will play over the scene, highlighting the erotic nature and passion of our lovemaking.

“Mr. Seagal?”

“What the hell do you want?” I say.

“It’s about the upcoming scene,” says the little boy assistant.

“How do her tits look? Is she ready? I’m getting hungry.”

“Well, uh, Mr. Seagal, she uh…walked out.”

“What?”

“She walked out. She got cold feet.”

“That bitch. She read the script; she knew what we hired her for. That little tramp. Did you tell her I have a personal line to Ramzan Kadyrov?”

"Oh, I didn't know; that's wonderful, sir," he says.

“So you didn’t tell her?”

“Didn’t get a chance to.”

“Go find her and tell her. That’ll knock some sense into her.”

“She’s gone.”

"Listen, son. I'm showing a lot of restraint right now. I could end the life of every lousy son of a bitch in here. Look at my restraint. If you want to see another birthday again, you'll find an Asian who will show her tits and is under the age of 24 and understands how to read contracts.”

“It’ll take time,” he says.

“It’ll take two hours.”

“Where am I going to find a twenty-three-year-old Asian actress in Bumsville, Alabama at 10 p.m. on a Tuesday who’s willing to do full-frontal nudity?”

“Are you telling me you can’t do your job?”

“No, I’m saying it’s impossible. Maybe we should cut the scene.”

While still seated, I place him in a chokehold, knocking him unconscious. He’s removed from my set. His replacement gets to work finding an Oriental. It only takes one look from the new assistant at my body mass to put the fear of God in him. Over the years, I've accumulated so much body mass it's frightening to weaker men. More frightening is they've never seen a man with so much muscle move with such silent and deadly precision.

I pick up my guitar and write a really sad blues song that expresses how I’m feeling. I was given this guitar by President Vladimir Putin. He told me I’m the greatest guitar player he’s ever seen. He said he wasn’t impressed by Jimmy Hendrix or John Mayer and doesn’t much care for blues scales and the like, calling it subversive, but I played it with such soul and feeling the likes of which he'd never seen the likes of which. He often sees me as an advisor in all affairs of state and foreign policy, but sometimes, he just asks me to sit and play for him. He's setting up a course for me to train his Spetsnaz, who are currently dealing with those pesky Ukrainian fascists. The Ukraine's not a real country, Vladimir Vladimirovich has told me so. I think all the assistants on my set must be Ukrainian. I wouldn't say no to Ukrainian titties in my face, though. I summon another assistant to call the assistant looking for the Oriental broad and say if he finds a Ukrainian, we’ll work it into the plot.

I put my glasses on, pick up my phone, and call my compadre Ramzan.

"Hello, Steven; how are you doing?"

I can hear gym equipment in the background. This is classic Ramzan.

"Hello Mr. Kadyrov, and salam aleikum. Peace be with you, brother. How are you, my friend?"

"Excellent, Steven, thank you for asking. How are you?"

“I’m a little fed up. I can’t find any professionalism on the movie set I’m working on. There’s no reverence for legacy here.”

"That sounds so frustrating, Steven. When you have a chance, I'd like you to come horseback riding with me. After, we can shoot dogs from my helicopter."

“That sounds great, Mr. Kadyrov.”

I put down the phone and guitar and pick up a scroll and fountain pen. I write a haiku:

Asian titties are

Not as good as Russian tits

Asian skin is fine

There’s a commotion at my window. It’s a seagull, not one of Alabama’s laughing gulls with their little black faces, but an ordinary seagull.

Crows are renowned for being trainable and solving complex tasks, but crows are overrated. They're among the most disrespectful birds I've ever met. For years, I've been training seagulls to deliver intel and understand complex emotions.

"Mr. Seagull," I say. "I don't have any fish for you. I'm an actor waiting to do a scene, but let's make a deal, my feathered friend."

I show the seagull the photo of the Oriental who ran away and make sure he gets a good, thorough look.

“Find this broad, or any broad who looks just like her, and bring her here before the hour of the wolf. You do that for me, and I promise you and your family will never go hungry again.”

The seagull takes off.

It’s time to meditate. But the epic meditation I’m about to undertake requires fuel, or else I could die. One of the pissant assistants brings me two Chicken Supreme Combos and a Bo’s Chicken Sandwich Combo from Bojangles. In actuality, this is only half of what I’d normally require to go into the depths of my soul I’m about to endeavor, but the hour of the wolf approaches, so I’ll have to make do.

I finish off the Bojangles and thank the animals for their sacrifice, and I shut out all distracting thoughts and noises. I'm not just meditating; I’m summoning my ancestors. Not metaphorically, it’s very literal.

“Steven,” says a disembodied voice in the void.

"Hello, grandfather. It's Steven. I can’t talk to you right now. I need to go further. Further back than you can believe.”

Grandfather leaves me in peace to go further back into my genetic memory. Back when humans were still apes running away from cheetahs on the Serengeti, we all had the ability to access our genetic memory. Babies were born with the memories of their mothers, and so on and so forth. As soon as we started diverging and poisoning our minds with political correctness and gender politics and minimum wage, we lost this ability. But I've always had it. I'm going to talk to my ancestor. I arrive at the man I came to see.

"Welcome, Steven," he says. "It's been a while."

“Chingiz,” I say. “The Great Khan. Chingiz Khan, known in the West as Genghis Khan, my great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-and-so-on grandfather. I request an audience with you.”

“You know my doors are always open, Sifu, and my counsel is always yours if you will listen. Tell me, since last we talked, is that Jean Claude van Damme still a flaming homo?”

"You wouldn't believe it, great-great-great-great-and-so-on grandfather. It's embarrassing. He's afraid to fight me."

“As he should be.”

"Anyway. I'm filming a movie right now. We're in a land called Alabama. At the last minute, an Oriental broad ran away right before we were set to film our scene. She signed the contract. She knew what she had to do. If she didn’t want to show her titties, she shouldn’t have signed the contract.”

“Do you have a copy of the contract?”

“Yeah, it’s right here.”

I hand him a copy of the contract. Due to our conversations, I’ve taught him how to read and speak English.

“You definitely have the right to take legal action,” he says.

"I know, great-great-great-and-so-on grandfather, but it's not that."

“You liked this one, didn’t you?”

“Yes,” I admit. “I think she could have been the one.

“I haven’t known you to give up so easily.”

“How am I going to find one broad among many? Especially at this time of night.”

“Last time we spoke, you mentioned your friend Ramzan Kadyrov has jetpacks. Can he supply you with any?”

“He said Chechnya doesn’t officially have any.”

“And unofficially?”

“Thank you great-great-great-great-and-so-on grandfather. I know what I have to do.”

“Very good. Would you like to suck my tongue?”

“Yes,” I say.

He sticks out his tongue, and I wrap my lips around it and let it slide into my orifice. This tongue has eaten some of the most legendary wild stallions that ever roamed the ancient grasslands. This tongue bedded and pleasured more Orientals than the layman can count. The cells on his tongue transfer over to me, and my power level increases.

I return to the present. I see there is a piece of chicken left, and I finish it to replenish my fuel. I call Ramzan. He plays coy and cheeky, initially denying the existence of jetpacks in his arsenal. Once he admits it, he states they are just for pleasure and not for military use. After a back and forth, he said one of his men on the ground in the American South could supply me with one. He also plans to provide me with a traditional wedding sack from the North Caucasus, which I will use to bride-kidnap my little Oriental runaway. After hanging up, a couple seagulls start pecking at my window, excited to deliver some news.

Two Years Later

I’m resting in my rocking chair in my dacha a couple hours outside of Chechnya’s capital, Grozny. My wife is breastfeeding our baby— Akhmat Stevenovich (alternatively— Akhmat Sifuovich). I've expressed a million times my distaste for my wife breastfeeding our baby. The idea of another man's lips on my wife's nipples is highly inappropriate.

She puts little Akhmat down for a second and goes to fold laundry. I go to the baby and say, "You may be just a little baby now, but you're putting your lips on my wife's precious tits. One day, when you’re old enough, I’ll be coming for you.”

I get a phone call. It's from Vladimir Putin. The troops on the frontline need morale, and he's asking me to bring my guitar and play the blues for them. I tell him it's not even necessary to ask; I was on my way to do it anyways. I also read between the lines. If I'm going to the front, it’s likely those Ukrainian bandits have their hands on a nuclear warhead, and Vladimir Vladimirovich knows I have experience in dismantling atomic weapons. I’ve trained all branches of the armed forces how to disarm nuclear weapons. Back when I was on the police force I also taught dogs how to more effectively sniff out drugs (and how to sniff for Orientals).

Putin sends a personal helicopter for me. Inside it, I think about my entire life and have a couple of conversations with my ancestors. I write another haiku:

Dear Vova Putin

My son sucks on my wife’s tits

Scum, like Navalny