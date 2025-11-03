I missed the deadline for getting this piece in by Halloween. Alas, here are the spooky movies I watched in October.

1. Sleepaway Camp

Holy shit was this an absolute madman’s vision come to life. Schlocky and sleazy 80s horror pictures are a dime a dozen, but for a movie to transcend all that while still containing all the expected tropes and reaching a higher plane of existence is a rare thing.





This movie takes place at a summer camp in which age-appropriate actors play twelve- and thirteen-year-olds, while fourteen and fifteen-year-olds are played by thirty-six-year-olds. It’s absolutely hysterical watching the little ass kids hanging out with the grown ass men, talking about crushes, and playing baseball games with one another.

There’s a scene where one of the little shit kids (played by an actual kid) is in a shit-talking row with some thirty-year-old teenagers during a baseball match. He’s talking to them as if they aren’t in their thirties. It rules. One of the olds says, “Eat shit and die,” and the little kid responds with, “Eat shit and live.” How have I never thought of that comeback before?

People at the camp start dying at the hands of an unknown assailant. The first death is of the fat, perverted camp cook. His death is so bafflingly stupid it absolutely rules.

This movie features the most relentlessly mean female bully characters I have ever seen. The target of their bullying is the main kid’s female cousin. Why do they bully her? Because she’s mute and minds her own business. The bullying was so ruthless in this it actually made me uneasy. The two main mean girls in this movie rank up there with the Judge from Blood Meridian and Livia from I, Claudius in terms of pure sadistic villainy.

The ending of this movie is so shocking, so wild, and so completely out of left field that I dare not reveal it. Please do yourself a favor and watch this movie completely blind. The movie is a lot of fun up until the ending, but the ending elevates it to something truly remarkable.

2. Weapons

I rewatched Weapons. I liked it even more the second time. Naturally, with anything that receives acclaim and success, people are already calling it mid, overrated, not scary, and so on.

I’ve mentioned many times that movies don’t scare me. When I watch a horror movie, aware of this deficiency on my part, I look for several things: does it make me laugh? Is it creative? Does it have interesting or gross practical effects? Is it well grafted? Are the ideas presented in a unique way? Does it utilize its limited budget, or is it lazy?

Weapons is an incredibly well-crafted movie. I liked all the characters, the dialogue, the storytelling mechanics, the editing, etc.

I’m not going to review the movie here. It’s fresh in everyone’s mind and is currently available on streaming. Go watch it. I did, however, want to overanalyze one line of dialogue that probably means nothing.

One of the movie’s biggest surprises was to devote a chapter to James, the drugged-out street urchin. This was delightful. He was incredibly funny, and his segment was my favorite in the movie.

He unknowingly breaks into the house of one of the movie’s central characters, looking for knick-knacks to steal and sell at the pawn shop. While looking through the family’s DVD collection, he briefly grabs one and says, “Oh fuck, Willow,” to himself.

It’s brief and only brought out a few chuckles from the audience at my cinema. I immediately thought there was likely more to that line than just a throwaway jab at a silly 80s movie.

James mentions his brother several times throughout the movie. We don’t know what led to James being in his current predicament, but that line led me to believe that perhaps in better days, when James still had a home, Willow was probably a childhood, nostalgic favorite for him and his brother. Every ‘90s kid had that one movie that wasn’t particularly good, but because it was such a staple of the household in their childhood, it’s held in high regard. For me, it was Joe Dante’s Explorers, and for James, it’s Willow.

My biggest issue with this movie is the main character Justine looks just like Australian comedian Demi Lardner. It was distracting. The entire time I couldn’t help shake the feeling that this movie would have been so much funnier if Demi Ladner played this role.

Not liking Demi Lardner is anti-Australian propaganda

Another distracting aspect of the movie was how, despite being great, I couldn’t think how much better Alden Ehrenreich’s cop role would have been if played by Jim Cummings.





Jim Cummings acting opposite Demi Lardner would have been kino overload.

3. Lifeforce

This movie is based on a book, but having never read the book, I can only presume that the producers’ discussions leading up to the creation of this movie were “I want a movie where the female lead is naked for 90 percent of the runtime, and her titties are central to the plot of the movie.” The movie delivered on this promise.

The movie begins in space. A team exploring a comet finds a genuinely creepy (spacecraft?) attached to it. There is unsettling, unique imagery inside the alien craft. They find mummified remains of giant, bat-like creatures. Weirder, though, is that they find three nude “humans” in suspended animation.





The naked humans are brought back to Earth. One of the men on the exploration team can’t stop simping for the naked chick with the phenomenal babylons. It’s easy to see why. The producers knew exactly what they were doing when they cast this woman in this role. They were even clever enough to work it into the plot. The alien entities (vampires) basically read this simp’s mind and created the woman of his dreams, knowing he’d do anything for her, which results in her sucking the life force out of the people of Earth.



It’s not a perfect movie by any means, but it’s creative, with some fun visuals, genuinely unsettling imagery, and an awesome Patrick Stewart performance. Watch if you’re a fan of vampires, titties, and Patrick Stewart.

Dark Harvest

Every once in a while, a movie just fucking annoys me and I can’t articulate why. It’s hard to talk about what aspects of this movie annoyed me so, because nothing worked for me. The movie has a weird, glossy look, like those early AI mashup trailers. You know the ones: “Star Wars or Lord of the Rings, but directed by Wes Anderson”. Everyone in those trailers also stared forward, dead-eyed, with glossy backdrops behind them. This movie had that look.

It’s set in a town in the sixties where, for some arbitrary reason, teens have to participate in “The Run,” where they stalk a supernatural entity that, in turn, stalks and kills them. Whoever manages to kill this entity is the year’s “Winner”. In addition to a car, they win $20,000 and the chance to leave the city. Oh yeah, nobody is allowed to leave for “reasons.”

Once the entity is killed, the teens all tear his body apart, eating bits of him because he’s made out of candy. This is never explained. I don’t need explanations for the whys and hows, but when a movie is already shitty, I’ll nitpick where I normally wouldn’t.

Every single character looks and talks the same, to the point that forty minutes into the film, I had no idea who the main character was. Also, when the run starts, they’re all wearing masks, so fuck me for not knowing who is who.

The dialogue is shit, and the acting is weird. It isn’t bad in a normal way. Every actor seems like they’re on Xanax, but not in a deliberate Yorgos Lanthimos kind of way, but in a nobody-is-telling-these-performers-how-to-act kind of way.

There are some shocking “twists” in this movie, but nothing that elevates the material a la Sleepaway Camp. Fuck this movie.

The Grandmother

The Grandmother is a movie from Spain, and it lets you know right away how serious it is because it shows naked elderly women. Spoooooky. The premise is that a model in Paris returns to Spain to take care of her deranged grandmother.

This is my least favorite type of horror movie—a fucking boring one. The main character wanders around the apartment aimlessly for two hours until a loud noise does an arbitrary jump scare. Half of the “spooky” scenes are dream sequences. It’s so lazy. The director wants scary imagery but doesn’t want to commit to the bit, because then he’d have to find a way to make that imagery fit the story’s logic. Fuck it! Dream sequence. This movie meanders for hours and hours. So much nothing happens until it just ends.

If this movie had balls, it would have gone full schlock. Never let things like budget hamper ambition. This movie was limited only by imagination and talent, not money.

Mads

Imagine a movie with a bunch of annoying French teenagers who thought they were in a Gaspar Noe movie (yet somehow it’s even more boring and less imaginative).

Mads is a gimmick movie. Not only is it a one-continuous-shot movie, but it’s all meant to be playing out in real time. It’s also boring as shit. Once you’ve seen the first thirty minutes, you very slowly find out the movie has nothing interesting to offer. Making a movie look like it was one long shot is an impressive technical feat, but when there’s zero intrigue or ingenuity, it makes the endeavor pointless. Like most of the worst horror movies, all the characters in this movie are incredibly stupid, and things in the plot only happen because the characters are stupid.

Baskin

This movie was kino. The first twenty minutes or so are spent introducing us to the core characters—police officers, old and young. Some are idealistic and decent, while others are of a more questionable nature. In any case, just watching them banter is a lot of fun. There’s a scene where they are in their police van listening to an absolute banger of a Turkish song and just having the best time. I like it when movies make me care about the characters to the extent I’d be happy if the horror never came at all. I’d happily watch a full movie of these guys just hanging out listening to based music.

The cops investigate a dilapidated building, and the night gets weird from then on.

Horror stuff does happen. The movie is essentially a descent into hell, and I’ve seen some reviewers compare it to Jacob’s Ladder. I won’t reveal how. This movie has some genuinely grotesque and upsetting imagery. It’s gross in a way few movies are. I’m not sure if the movie completely sticks the landing, but it’s certainly worth a watch for the atmosphere and craft alone.

Return of the Living Dead The entire attitude and vibe of this movie is punk rock. Not just the look of the characters. It’s all of it. I’d imagine even if you’re tired of zombie movies, you’d find enjoyment in this one. It’s really funny and genuinely disturbing at times. The zombies here can talk and rationalize. Zombies use police walkie-talkies to request reinforcements so they can eat more brains. The zombies in this movie don’t want to eat people; they specifically need to eat brains. Their existence is a horrific one. They are dead and aware of their own nonexistence. Brains here are like a drug; the hunger for them can never be satiated. There are some really fun practical effects in this movie. V/H/S/Halloween If you’ve seen one of these anthologies, you’ve seen them all. They’re all found-footage horror shorts by different directors, of varying quality. This is the first one where the setting is actually Halloween. The first segment, in which two annoying girls decide to enter the most obviously haunted house and then get trapped inside, was more annoying than scary. They make really dumb decisions, and when they eventually succumb to the dark forces inside the house, you feel little sympathy for them. The next segment is from Spain. I was so bored I immediately thought, “Hey, wait a minute, is this directed by the same asshole who made The Grandmother?” and lo and behold it was. The segment’s dull nature isn’t its only problem; it breaks the fucking format of these movies. The whole point is that everything on screen is meant to have been filmed by someone present with a shitty video camera, but this movie features flashbacks that aren’t found footage. What was the point, and how did nobody veto this? Nothing interesting happens. There’s something about a haunted phone. All you have to do is not pick it up when it rings, and you’d be fine. The next segment is about adult trick-or-treaters who take candy from a bowl outside a house that tells them to take one. They take more than one and get sucked into a weird candy factory dimension. This one was creative, fun, and genuinely gross. The next segment focuses on child kidnapping, and it’s a pretty fucked up segment. There’s nothing supernatural about it. It’s just upsetting. The final segment is about a dad and his son who have a tradition of putting on elaborate haunted houses for their neighborhood. As the son becomes a teenager, he grows embarrassed by this tradition and his dad’s passion for Halloween. He basically becomes a shit rude teenager. The most shocking aspect of this segment is how the actor playing the son sounds exactly like Elijah Wood. It was bizarre. This segment has some fun gore, and from the looks of it, the gore effects were all practical. Better than any of the actual segments was the framing narrative of the new soda they were trying to make using ghosts for flavor. All the test subjects who drink the soda die in increasingly horrific deaths. It was all very Robocopesque. The Hidden Holy shit, how have I not seen this movie until now? From the opening seconds, the movie grabs hold of you and lets you know you’re in for a wild ride. It starts with the villain blasting at everyone and anyone. He then gets into an epic car chase and runs over people in wheelchairs. There is so much death and destruction, all set to 80s heavy metal. As action-packed and hilarious as the opening scene is, it does not at all prepare you for what the movie is about. I implore you, go into this one blind. Do not look anything up about it. For those in the know, early on “THAT SCENE” happens, and it’s fucking shocking. I watched it with a friend who nearly gagged when it happened. This movie has a little bit of everything: mystery, suspense, buddy cop antics, action, strippers, cocaine, and Kyle MacLachlan’s eccentricities. Kyle MacLachlan plays an eccentric FBI agent in this movie. It’s too bad he never went down that route in other roles; he was pretty good at it. Do yourselves a favor and watch this movie. I must have watched at least thirty horror movies this month. Most of them are part of Amazon’s complete trash can of shitty horror options. They were bad in an unmemorable way that doesn’t warrant any discussion.

Now, naturally the best movie I saw this year (horror or otherwise) was Bloat. Review Here