David’s Substack

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Michael X. Heiligenstein's avatar
Michael X. Heiligenstein
15h

it is so funny to me that this show pretended to kill off the same character twice in one season

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MakerOfNoise
15h

The way you describe it, it's not a very good show. I'll bet this article was more interesting than the season finale. I'm the real winner here.

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