As all of you are aware, I recently appeared on heterosexual tough guy Tony Hinchcliffe’s comedy podcast, Kill Tony. It was a rough night, not least of all the fact that two other contestants and I had to play Russian Roulette. During my first turn, the bullet went through the right side of my head and exited the left, but I survived. I ended up winning the game. Despite feeling fine, I went to the doctor in any case and they told me the only thing that kept me alive were my recent Chinese hair follicles I got during my surgery in Türkiye.

The bad news is I’ve lived long enough to see the House of the Dragon season 3 finale. What are the payoffs of this episode and season? The show, as usual, picks up following our main character Mysaria (aka the White Worm). For three seasons now her character has had the pivotal plotline of searching for a consistent accent. She still hasn’t found one, but that’s okay as one more season remains. While her accent mostly settles on Jamaican, it sometimes goes into Albanian and Etruscan territory. It’s okay, she’s a mysterious character.

In this episode, Mysaria finds out that giving everyone around you really bad and purposely misleading/contradicting advice has consequences and the queen tells her to fuck off. Remember how in the early seasons of GOT you knew Varys and Littlefinger were always up to some shit? But it was always clever, even if you didn’t quite know where their allegiances were or what the ultimate end goal was, you were aware there was more to their scheming than just creating contrived drama to pad out the run time. The fact is, the writers here have no idea what Mysaria is doing. Nobody does. She’s there to give the guise of intelligence and scheming, but it’s all empty schlock. Anyway, Chett Hanks has a way better Jamaican accent than she does.

Meanwhile, Aemond is still at Harrenhal. He thought he had mono for an entire month, but it turns out he was just really bored. This adaptation made the really bold choice of not just ruining Aemond’s character, but Daemon’s. This is nothing against the actors, they both look the part and, given the right material, would have been great. But this season in particular has taken every opportunity to turn them into boring idiots.

Aemond and Daemon both serve similar thematic purposes. Both are second sons who felt spurned by not being the heir. They used all that pent up rage to become hella badass warriors who aren’t afraid to commit war crimes and be bellends.

The showrunners looked at that and said “But what if we make both of them little morons with mommy issues and have BOTH spend an entire season at Harrenhal crying and being emo?”

The character assassination of Aemond is worse here. At this point in the story, he’s meant to be a fully fledged villain. He has the biggest dragon and he carpet bombs cities whenever he feels like it. He’s not meant to have a redemption arc. What the fuck is all this having him being sad and regretful and having no agency nonsense? This isn’t growth. It isn’t deep. It’s boring.

Daemon, on the other hand, has been turned into a cartoon moron whose only dialogue the entire season is “Let’s shoot it, or something.” He is no longer a character.

Rhaenyra reveals to the entire city of Kings Landing the prophecy (spoiling the plot of GOT) to a bunch of peasants who have no idea what she’s talking about. I predict this doesn’t matter as season 4 is likely to just never mention it again and hope most of the audience will have forgotten by then as well.

The main focus of this episode is Tumbleton (more like Toon Town). I am convinced more than ever that Ryan Condal not only has never read Fire and Blood, but has never even heard of George R.R. Martin. I’d take it a step further and reckon he’s never even seen a movie before. How else do you explain the complete contempt he has for both the source material and the fans of this franchise?

In the book, Tumbleton is an insignificant market town, not of much strategic value, that gets caught up in the war and becomes the sight of a horrible massacre, leading to one of the most senselessly bloody and tragic events in the conflict known as the Dance of the Dragons.

In the book, the battle is going in favor of the Blacks when the two base born dragonriders (Ulf and Hugh) switch their allegiances and burn the city to the ground. The book never reveals the motivation for their betrayal. It’s not important. The purpose here is to show that giving some guy from the tavern nuclear launch codes and his assurance of “Trust me bro,” might not be the smartest move to make.

The war between bickering siblings got so out of hand that random drunks and wife beaters now have fucking dragons, and they just proved that things like chivalry, oaths, loyalty, and honor don’t really matter when you have the power to reign death and destruction from the sky.

It’s one of the more memorable moments of the entire conflict. Ryan Condal said “Hold my beer” and made it far, far stupider.

The show version keeps building (in a very boring way) up to Tumbleton as if it’s this preordained be-all-end-all epicest battle. The show introduces Ormund Hightower this season and sets him up as the big bad guy. He’s not much of a character in the book beyond “military leader”. He’s one of a thousand names you come across in a history book. Filling in the dots to expand his character isn’t an issue. The issue is how they did it. Just like Daemon, they made him really stupid. Unlike Daemon, who had one good season under his belt before becoming an imbecile, Ormund was written as a cartoon character from his first scene. The most one-dimensional villain this franchise has ever had.

Daemon is at this battle in the show even though he’s not in the book. Fine, whatever, he’s a main character so I guess they’ve got to give him something to do, but by that logic, Mysaria should be here because she’s the real main character.

Condal’s goal with this episode seemed to be twofold (remake the Battle of Helms Deep AND remake Danaerys burning Kings Landing in season 8 (because that went over so well). Condal fails at both.

So while Condal hasn’t read Fire and Blood and probably hasn’t seen many movies, he’s definitely seen The Two Towers because holy shit he wants so badly for this to be his Helms Deep.

Remember how in The Two Towers, Theoden’s position is so hopeless they are forced to give arms to young boys to help defend the keep? It added tension to an alreayd tense situation. The defenders were vastly outnumbered by Sauruman.

In Tumbleton, we never truly have a sense of how big the Black’s army is against the Green’s. It’s all nebulous. The forces are as big or small as the writers need them to be at any given time. It’s like in season 8 of GOT when Danaery’s entire Dothraki cavalry seemingly dies against the White Walkers, but then they seem mostly whole when sacking Kings Landing.

Showing Ormund ordering boys to take up arms to defend the city is, once more, contrived drama. It tricks your brain into thinking what your watching is heavy and deep. But it isn’t. It’s shorthand for lazy writing. “Let’s put children in peril. STAKES.”

The Two Towers theft doesn’t end there. Before storming the walls, the Winter Wolves (led by some guy named Roddy Piper) decide to bang their shields and spears to intimidate the defenders in the city, just like the Uruk Hai did in TTT. Don’t even say I’m exaggerating the similarities, this episode even cuts to close-ups of the scared children listening to the intimidation noise coming from the field. It IS The Two Towers. This battle is EPIC guys.

The Winter Wolves are a bunch of fat, old white guys. Their shield banging and chanting is only “badass and intimidating” to people who think Sons of Anarchy is badass (aka my dad [RIP Dad, I miss you]). My point is the Uruk Hai were scary, these guys are not.

In the book, Roddy Piper isn’t much of a character either, he’s just an old guy who leads the Winter Wolves, kills Ormund, and dies himself. It’s one random military leader in a huge war killing another military leader. But because Ormund was given an oversized character this season, it felt so fucking weird when Roddy Piper (whose had maybe three lines of dialogue) is yelling “Where is Ormund?!” over and over again in the battle as if these two are long-time foes whose battle is expected. It’s really fucking weird.

Roddy does kill Ormund, but it’s not exciting or satisfying. It just happens. Not that I needed an exciting death for this character, but I didn’t need him to be turned into the fucking big bad of the season either.

This episode follows the season’s trend of giving a character a fake-out death or putting a character in contrived peril just for them to be fine the very next scene or episode. Neither Tyland nor Corlys died in episode one, Sunfyre isn’t dead (he was just playing), Alicent and Halaena didn’t really get trapped in the tunnel, and Corlys is fine. They kidnapped him, held him hostage for a minute, then let him go. But don’t fret, this episode ends with the fake-out death of Daeron (he’s fine, but sure let’s act like maybe he’s dead because drama).

Ulf eventually does his betrayal, but the funny part here is he basically says “fuck it” and starts burning both the Greens and the Blacks. Good for Ulf. The episode forgets though that the whole point of Tumbleton is Ulf AND Hugh are meant to be the betrayers. The show kind of forgot Hugh was a character for the past three episodes. He shows up here randomly to remind us he’s still around. He finds his wife dead, but at that point the city is already dead. So, what’s the point of his character now? I had assumed they were using his wife being in Tumbleton to set that up as a reason somehow for him to switch sides, but they didn’t do that. Who is he meant to be angry at and blame for his wife’s death now? Ulf? Is there going to be an epic battle between him and Ulf? Who fucking gives a shit about that?

While Ulf and Silverwing are burning everything I guess Caraxes is just chilling. This wasn’t a problem in the book as Caraxes wasn’t a part of this battle, but seeing as Caraxes is right fucking there, it’s curious he just does fuck all. Maybe he knew how expensive his CGI was so he stayed put off camera to save HBO $6.50.

Once the city starts getting burned, the show does that obnoxious thing where all the sound goes out (like in Saving Private Ryan). It’s basically shorthand for whoever the POV character is to realize war be bad. It’s Daemon here, and he sees war be bad. He sees burnt people and a horse without a rider. GOT did the same exact shit when Danaerys was burning Kings Landing, but somehow here it’s even dumber and boringer.

Do you all understand that the complaints about this show aren’t that “It’s different from the book.” Most of the adaptations I love are different from the books: Lord of the Rings, Dune, Jurassic Park, just to name a few. The problem here is that the show is stupider than the book. It’s one thing to make a change here or there, but each change they make comes with a series of ripple effects that make every consequent character decision really dumb. There’s no reason for half the characters to be behaving they way they are or making the decisions they are making.

What story is being told here? It certainly isn’t the Dance of the Dragons.

The one positive I have for this episode is Rhanaeyra has a new outfit and looks like Kign Arthur from Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

I saw a video recently in which Rivers Cuomo was walking down the street and the guy filming him asked passersby if they recognized him. They didn’t. I don’t recognize this show as GRRM.