I’m currently in Sicily attending a wedding. I hate weddings, but the affair has been lovely so far. The bride was the only person I knew out of the 100 or so in attendance. We had briefly worked together in Kazakhstan, but she’s been a reliable friend online since then. Side tangent before I go any further. Sicilian olives are the most phenomenal thing I’ve ever had. I’ve always had a neutral relationship with olives. I enjoyed them in small doses. Eating Sicilian olives was like a religious experience for me. They were infused with something spicy, and it was just delightful. I don’t know how I’m going to be able to go back to inferior olives once I leave the island.

In any case, I eventually met the bride’s soon-to-be husband and his cohort of friends. To my utter embarrassment, they are part of a book club, and my book actually happened to be one of the books they read and discussed as a group. Even more humiliating was when the bride quoted my book and name-dropped me during her vows. Look, I’m a human being, I won’t pretend it didn’t feel incredibly based at that moment, but the whole affair was too bizarre for me. I get easily embarrassed. Why was I embarrassed?

I stand by every piece of work I’ve ever put out. It’s not the work that embarrasses me. I freeze up when attention is on me. This isn’t a false attempt to be humble. I’m not all that humble. What it boils down to is that I love writing because it allows me to put my thoughts into the world on my terms, on my own time. I am quite an inarticulate speaker. Furthermore, I don’t like being put on the spot. I get just as embarrassed receiving praise as I do being harshly criticized. In conclusion, running into not one, but multiple people in the flesh who had read my book, but didn’t particularly like it, was not something I was expecting to encounter while here in Sicily.

One of the gentlemen, we’ll call him Ajax, kept cheekily hinting at the fact that he didn’t like the book, but wouldn’t go into detail until both of us were suitably inebriated. When others were around, he also made comment that he’d read one and a half of the books I’d written. It was safe to say he wasn’t particularly digging what I was selling. Having the overactive imagination that I do, I couldn’t help but wonder how scathing his critique would be.

The book in question is my first novel to be published, CoinciDATE. Briefly, it’s about a shady dating industry that caters to Incel types by selling them fake dreams and delivering on very little. Google’s AI overview says: “The term "coincidate" can refer to the verb "coincide" with an added "ate" suffix, but it's not a standard English word. However, "coincidate" is also the title of a novel by David R. Low. The book explores the darker aspects of society and human nature, focusing on characters with complex motivations and situations, including those involved with an unorthodox dating agency. The word "coincide" itself, from which "coincidate" is derived, means to happen at the same time.”

The novel uses Incels to explore themes of lust, loneliness, and navigating romance and dating in the modern world. The intent was never to make an “Incel novel”, but fair enough if some people saw it that way. I was unaware of what Incels were until 2014 when Elliot Rodger, the most famous Incel of them all, murdered six people at my university (specifically, in the adjoining Isla Vista community). Naturally, a reader shouldn’t be required to do homework on my backstory to pick up a book I wrote, but this is my page and I have the right to provide context when and where I feel like. It’s hard for an event like that to not stick with you.

A lot of the early criticism was the mere fact that it was about Incels at all. But what about the prose? What about pacing? Character dynamics? Nah, it was easier just to attack my character and integrity. Shit happens.

What were Ajax’s issues with the book? He thought it was overly and overtly nihilistic, and in being so, it ended up, whether intentional on my part or not, reaffirming the beliefs and ideology of the Incel characters. Granted, he said the book was well-written and compelling, but he couldn’t help feeling a bit dirty and depressed due to what he took away as the book’s message.

I said earlier, I stand by everything I’ve ever written. I wouldn’t put it out to the world if I didn’t. Having said that, CoinciDATE is definitely a book I wrote while in my twenties. It’s full of youthful angst and all that shite. I wouldn’t write it now that I’m in my thirties. My priorities and interests are different. I’ve gotten progressively weirder and schlockier. Now I’m not being coy here or intentionally deceitful when I say I genuinely don’t know if I was trying to have there be a specific message at the end of the book or not. I am a nihilist, that part is true, even if I am desperately trying to be an optimist.

When I write, I always try to have the characters dictate where the story goes rather than me, the omnipotent God of the universe I created, forcing characters to act a certain way or make specific choices just so the story can conclude how I want it to.

I have a general outline in my head, but if a character turns left on page forty-eight instead of right, that’s not an arbitrary thing. Each consecutive page is a consequence of which direction the character turned.

Is it irresponsible on my part that the novel validates the Incel character’s views about the world and society? Maybe. I really don’t know. In my view, the ending is the only logical outcome for our poor character Barry based on who he is and what actions he took throughout the book. Deserved has nothing to do with it. What also has nothing to do with is what my own desire for this character is. I don’t enjoy torturing my characters. Their outcomes simply have to be true to who they are.

In any case, I was grateful for the discussion I had with Ajax. I like everything I’ve ever written, but I also think I’m getting better and better. I don’t want my first book to be the best thing I’ve put out. I think each thing I’ve written reflects where and who I was at a certain place in time.

His opinion is just as valid as one praising my work. My biggest regret would be a reader feeling only apathy to one of my works. I’m happy to engage in discussions on the merits of my writing. I can’t always promise my response will be mature, but I shall always try my best.

I think my second book, SCHLOCK: Featuring Russia Cop, is superior to CoinciDATE in every conceivable way. It’s far funnier and has fewer inhibitions about going wild. CoinciDATE found me still playing by the rules and not letting my best and worst impulses take over, whereas SCHLOCK finds me embracing everything I find funny and weird and having fun with it.

An intellectual might say, “David, having Adidas tracksuit-wearing orangutans show up halfway in your story is shallow, juevenille, and stupid.” To that, I’d say, “Yeah, well, that's just like, your opinion, man.”

I don’t even like The Big Lebowski.