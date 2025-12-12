David’s Substack

David’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nick Davidson's avatar
Nick Davidson
2d

Did you ever think to pull yourself up by your bootstraps?

Another downside of these apps is that they seem to incentivize the drivers to drive like maniacs. Now in DC we constantly have mopeds running red lights as the algorithm cracks the whip.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David
Keary's avatar
Keary
2d

The scariest thing is that this is the future of work everywhere, in the name of Optimization and Efficiency… But, yes, hustle

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 David · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture