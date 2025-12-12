So you want to drive for DoorDash. You think of all those juicy benefits—flexible hours (work two hours a day or twelve hours a day; the world is your oyster), you can do it while maintaining all your other hustle side-gigs, weekly direct deposits, no experience necessary, you can listen to Joe Rogan or Tim Pool or someone equally terrible as long as you’d like, and no overbearing boss breathing down your shoulder. How could it possibly go wrong?

You’ve heard that Dashers earn about $15 to $20 an hour. Not great, but it roughly equals the minimum-wage jobs near you, so why work for a demanding supervisor when you can work for yourself?

You log in for your first shift as a Dasher, but signing in and accepting deliveries is no longer how it works. You soon realize the market is oversaturated with delivery drivers. You have to schedule your times in advance. Sometimes the lunch and dinner windows aren’t available to you, so you schedule what is.

On your first shift, you sit in a shopping center parking lot for an hour. You don’t receive a single offer. Another thirty minutes go by and you’ve still received nothing. Finally, as the second hour approaches, you get the notification. Arby’s wants you to deliver a sandwich to Jake. The message says the sandwich is ready. You get to Arby’s, and they are still making it. You’re a new driver, so you don’t realize you get penalized for being late if you don’t manually input that the sandwich wasn’t ready by the time you got there. You wait an additional five minutes. It’s finally ready. You drive ten minutes to drop the food off to Jake, and you get $4.75 for your time. Another hour goes by without a single offer. Before calling it quits, you get an offer from Taco Bell. It’s $3.75 for someone who lives right down the street. For three hours of work, you have made almost nine dollars. Way to go.

Your second day is more of the same. You’ve spent more on gas money than money you’ve received from the work. But you’re a modern man; you know nothing comes easy. You have to hustle. If you don’t have the drive to succeed, the failure is on you. You can only blame yourself.

You live in a medium-sized town. All the surrounding towns are the same. A lunch rush on a Monday offering rewards doesn’t guarantee Tuesday will bring forth the same promises.

You start to get the hang of things. You preemptively click that the store is still making the order before you walk in to avoid any penalties.

You enjoy the minimal human interaction. Most customers opt for having the food left at the door. Some customers are playing post-modern mind games with you. Their instructions tell you to leave it at the door and hand it to them at the same time. You message them for clarity. They don’t respond. They want their food, not to hear from your lowly self. You ring their doorbell, and they yell at you because it sets their dogs off.

You don’t know what type of accommodation you’ll be traveling to until after you’ve already accepted the order. That’s because nobody would accept apartments otherwise.

You realize how existentially horrific delivering to apartments is. If the addresses are not clearly marked, you also have to contend with no street parking. The customers often can’t be bothered to provide you with gate access codes. If they provide codes, they don’t tell you the suite number or floor. Your GPS says you’ve arrived, but that’s only at the address of the complex; how much walking around, through gates, flights of stairs, and trying to figure out where to park is not their worry. But you have to contend with all this information, and if you don’t do it within the next five seconds, you will be penalized for a late delivery.

You accept an order that takes you to a campsite. Once more, the GPS states you’ve arrived once you reach the front offices, but the campgrounds go on for acres. The instructions the customer provides are: “Pass the office, go down the hill, and turn right.” Now the hill goes on for some time, and turning right doesn’t help without knowing the distance or timing. There is no road to speak of, and multiple opportunities to get off the hill and turn right. The customer says they are staying in a teepee, but so are hundreds of others. You finally find them after a fifteen-minute ordeal. You get an angry notification from the app letting you know you’ve breached a contract violation.

You’re allowed to dispute the violation. You explain the irrefutable facts—the address the GPS takes you to does not at all reflect the reality of the situation on the ground. It doesn’t take into consideration how much additional navigation is required. Despite all that, and despite the customer’s own apologetic nature, your response is rejected. It’s never read by a human being. It’s read by an AI. You don’t know what the algorithm looks for when accepting or rejecting disputes, but things like geography and temporal logistics do not matter.

You get another violation because the app decides to be spastic and freeze when you are scanning a customer’s ID. Booze deliveries require you to scan the ID. Despite delivering on time, letting driver support know you made the delivery and asking them to mark it as on time, and despite the assurance from the human being who helped you, the AI that decides what is and isn’t a violation overrules everything and decides app failure is actually driver failure.

You see, you don’t just pick up and deliver orders and that’s the end of it. You are ranked according to your acceptance rate, on-time rate, completion rate, and customer rating. If they go below a certain threshold, you are no longer eligible to drive for DoorDash.

Now, it seems reasonable to be rated according to your completion rate. Traffic and conditions can cause you to be late, but there are very few things to prevent you from actually handing the food over to where it is needed.

Were it so simple.

After you’ve made your first fifty deliveries, you notice something very strange—something that initially confuses you deeply.

You get a notification to pick up from Wendy’s, and you accept. Once you’re at Wendy’s, you notice your order also tells you you’re picking up from Jamba Juice, Dairy Queen, and a taco joint you’ve never heard of. What is this? You accepted to pick up from Wendy’s, not all these other places. You’re already in your car on the way to deliver the food. You decide to ignore them initially, but they don’t go away. They are attached to the order you accepted. You find the unassign buttons, but by clicking them you see your completion rate start to go down. That 100 percent you had is now slipping. The dollar amount promised to you for accepting Wendy’s also goes down.

More and more, you start receiving what are called stacked orders. This is DoorDash’s sneaky and unethical way of trying to get two extra fucking pennies out of one single delivery. There is also no way to preemptively know whether a delivery notification will be stacked or not until you click it.

You click a notification from Taco Bell only to find that the Taco Bell order itself includes stacked orders going to two different customers. You think, “Okay, at least it’s from the same store. If one customer is along the way to the other, no harm, no foul.” But customer two is on the complete opposite end of town. It’s also rush hour, so a ten-minute drive between customer one and two becomes closer to half an hour. If you thought your situation sounded dire, DoorDash didn’t just stack you with two Taco Bell orders—you also have to go to McDonald’s and Starbucks. You have three different establishments and four different orders sending you north, south, east, and west.

Keep in mind that none of the orders are ready on time. But how do you explain that to the customer whose Taco Bell you’re holding? Do you think telling them you’re making four deliveries in one trip, holding their food hostage, will help? By the time you finally get their food to them, it’s either gone cold or stale from sitting in your car while you made the other deliveries first. How is that fair to the customer? Forget your own problems as a driver for a second—how is it fair to tell a customer that the food they’ve been waiting on is collateral damage because DoorDash doesn’t care about the quality of service? Whether that customer uses DoorDash again is irrelevant; someone else will. Whether that driver receives violations for being late, poor customer ratings, or gets so stressed they refuse to drive again, DoorDash doesn’t care. Ten people will take their place.

The quality of service doesn’t matter. The algorithm pushes for as many bodies in as many cars as possible, picking up the maximum number of items their sedan can fit in one go. Whether it creates complete chaos or dissatisfaction doesn’t matter at all. It saved two full minutes and an extra twenty-five cents. This is how DoorDash operates.

Then you have deliveries from grocery stores. You’re never told beforehand how many bags there will be, nor are you told whether your delivery destination is a house or an apartment. Now let’s say you go to Vons and have ten quite heavy bags. You arrive at an apartment complex that doesn’t allow you to enter with your car. The only parking is nearly a football field’s length from the customer. They also live on the fourth floor of a building with no stairs. You have to make multiple trips to get all the bags delivered.

After you complete the delivery, it was all for the sake of six dollars.

No matter how much you imbue yourself with the spirits of the world’s great hustlers, your devoted grindset can’t make deliveries appear out of thin air. So even if you accept all those stacked orders and work from nine to five, take into consideration that you might not see a single delivery for the first three hours or the last two. You are not compensated for the time you are sitting in your car.

The majority of restaurants hand over their bags to drivers sealed with stickers so nobody can tamper with the food before it reaches its destination. This is meant to assure customers that their food is safe and secure. However, when an item from the order ends up missing, that doesn’t stop customers from calling you the meanest names in the world, laying the blame on you, and lowering your rating. So forget hygiene and ethics—you decide it’s better to just open the bag and take a peek inside.

So what does that leave you with? Peer pressure to take low-paying orders because if you reject enough, your account will be disabled. You drive nine miles for three dollars. The high-paying orders come with the stress of delivering to multiple parties, all but guaranteeing one or more customers will be dissatisfied. So yes, you got your money—but at the cost of your customer rating. If it goes down enough, you’re out of a job. You work for eight hours a day with only two or three of those hours actually being active, sacrificing your time and money for income you’re not promised. You deal with the stress of apartment complexes or campsites with poor or nonexistent instructions. Don’t forget delivering to unsafe neighborhoods where people try to carjack you—or at the very least, steal some French fries. At night, none of the street addresses are clearly listed on any of the houses. Any attempt to dispute a violation claim is met with resounding rejection by an AI algorithm. And beyond all that, don’t even think about health benefits.

People say nobody wants to work anymore. That’s a lie, used to attack the poor rather than poverty. Before DoorDash, you had been on unemployment benefits for three months after losing your long-term job. To maintain benefits, you had to provide proof of two submitted job applications per week. That means a minimum of twenty-four jobs you’ve applied to. In reality, you’ve applied to closer to fifty. You’ve applied to jobs relevant to your field, in which you hold a master’s degree, and you’ve applied to McDonald’s, Starbucks, and everything under the sun. You don’t discriminate. You want to work and feel secure. You want to know you have a stable number of hours.

You don’t hear back from any of the jobs you applied to. Some pundit tells you that you don’t want to work. You turn to DoorDash because you do want to work. You have the hustle-culture grindset. It’s a good day dashing when you manage to make fifty whole dollars.

You did it!