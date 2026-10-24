David’s Substack

David’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anthony Ledger's avatar
Anthony Ledger
5d

Great breakdown of the film. We're gonna have to agree to disagree, though, because Keanus British accent was beautiful. A harp being played by angelic fingers. I think you're just used to fake British accents from ye olde queen of England and that guy from stranger things, Will

Reply
Share
1 reply by David
Graeme McAllister's avatar
Graeme McAllister
3d

The cinematography is to DIE for! The colours! The silhouette battle scene... and Dracula's shadow.. Gothic/horror movies are 80% aesthetic any way. From that point of view - major win!

Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture