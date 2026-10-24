I don’t know why I keep watching this picture. It always disappoints. But for anyone who’s put this movie on and gotten forty minutes into it, they’d be forgiven for being under the impression this was one of the best movies ever made. Seriously, turn this off around the forty-minute mark and you’ll be left with a positive, unique cinematic experience.

This is a maximalist picture that only an absolute lunatic like Coppola could have conjured.

Coppola forwent modern techniques and sensibilities in favor of early cinema techniques such as forced perspective, double exposure, matte paintings, miniatures—you name it. He pulled out all the stops and it’s evident from the opening sequence that this movie’s look, feel, and tone will do most of the heavy lifting.

From a filmmaking perspective, it’s wonderful. This movie showcases a director not satisfied with the same-ol’-same-ol’.

When I reviewed Park Chan-wook’s No Other Choice, I commented on how he may just be the best working director. He doesn’t believe in boring shots. Something that would be chalked up as filler, or exposition, something that needs to be gotten out of the way so an exciting set piece can connect to another, is still shot as if it’s the most interesting thing.

Seriously, why bother making a movie if you’re indifferent to a shot? If you are, why should we not be? This movie operates on that understanding. Even if the story doesn’t fully come together in a satisfying way, it’s never boring to look at.

The Good:

Besides all of the aesthetic aspects, the opening prologue of Gary Oldman deciding to become a Dracula, Reeves traveling by train to Transylvania, and all of the stuff in Dracula’s castle are fantastic. The movie was delivering.

The Not-so-good

Nothing is bad here. This is not a bad movie. It’s a frustrating one. It edges close to greatness, and that’s what makes its not coming together frustrating.

The most notable flaw of this movie is its storytelling approach. Famously, Matt Stone and Trey Parker demonstrated their approach to effective storytelling. The "And Then" approach is dull. This storytelling is basically events happening sequentially, like a list. "This happens, and then this happens, and then this happens" Essentially, it’s akin to reading a grocery list.

Interesting storytelling prioritizes the "But & Therefore" method. Every beat in an outline should connect to the next using either "Therefore" (cause and effect, logical consequence) or "But" (an unexpected complication, roadblock, or reversal).

A character wants something, BUT something else gets in their way, causing a complication. This is how tension and intrigue is built.

Coppola’s Dracula is an “And Then” movie. Individual scenes look nice and have moments that work, but there’s no real connective tissue between any of them. There’s no reason one scene comes after another. It’s all arbitrary. This kills the passing. Instead of being invested in a narrative, it feels like scenes are just happening, but they aren’t entrancing.

By the time the movie reaches its climax, it’s hard to determine whether ten minutes are left or forty, or two hours. There’s no sense of time in this movie, and not in a way that enhances the picture.

On paper, this cast with this material should have killed it, but none of them (outside of Oldman) are utilized properly.

Reeves got a lot of shit for this film. His British accent is not good, but sheeeeit, at least I’m engaged once he’s on screen. Is it a hot take to say I don’t think Keanu Reeves is a bad actor? I think he just needs roles that know what to do with him (Johnny Utah). He’s incredibly charming and watchable. It’s hard not to like him.

His terrible accent, in a way, lends to the nature of his character being out of his element.

Tom Waits as Renfield, on paper, is a quirky, deranged character. The look and voice is there, but he’s given nothing to do. It’s like Coppola said “Waits just being there is enough, why should I write good material for him?” That’s how every character feels.



Why is Hopkins Van Helsing? This movie managed to give a dull Hopkins performance.

Another problem is tone. The movie never commits to being fully camp nor going full drama. It has an identity crisis.

I recently watched Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, and it quickly became a favorite. It’s a live action cartoon in terms of its logic and silliness, but the movie never uses that as an excuse to not be of the utmost quality. It’s hilarious, but still incredibly watchable.

This movie needed some semblance of that kind of energy.

The fact that the movie focuses so much on the romance between Dracula and whatever Wynona Rider’s name was is a huge detriment. There’s no chemistry, intrigue, or tension to be had.

In a sense, a complete disaster like Megalopolis makes for a more compelling watch, because questions are constantly being raised and there’s a lot to dig into. For this movie, beyond “It looks great”, there’s little to actually talk about. The movie just exists in a neutral state of “things are technically happening, but to what end?”

I’m fairly certain two years from now I’ll trick myself into watching this again, getting sucked in by the magnificent opening portion, and be left disappointed and wanted.