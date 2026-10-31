Is 1995’s Tony Scott directed Crimson Tide a perfect movie? Yes. Is it the best movie ever made? Also yes.

I don’t think people fully grasp what an absolute gem this movie is. Two A-list actors going head-to-head at the peak of their powers in a crowd-pleasing blockbuster that just happens to have the tightest script ever written cannot be replicated in Hollywood’s current climate. For starts, there aren’t modern day equivalents to the true star power of yesteryear. It’s no longer an actor’s name that serves as the draw, but the IP. People go to the cinema to see Spider-man, not Tom Holland.

Perhaps thirty years ago people took a movie like this for granted because we weren’t inundated with absolute slop the way we are now, but this movie is as good as any seminal, acclaimed critics’ darling of a movie.

I was five when this movie came out. As you’ll likely remember, I was still friends with Paul Dano back then. That summer, we finally took a break from playing Tremors outside and switched to Crimson Tide. The problem is that both of us insisted on being Denzel Washington’s character Hunter. To me it was obvious why Paul Dano couldn’t be Hunter—he wasn’t black.

“You’re not black either,” he said.

“Yeah, but if black people had to decide between the two of us who was more black adjacent, then clearly it’s me. Nobody would ever even associate you with a black person.”

I won the argument because I was right and I was wearing my Magic Johnson jersey I’d gotten as a birthday present. I was unstoppable.

“Fine, I’ll be Hackman,” he said.

“No, you’re too fat to be Hackman.” It was true; Dano was really fat back then. I don’t know how he let himself get so unhealthy. He was a hedonist.

Reluctantly, he agreed to play Chief of the Boat, played by George Dzundza.

Look, the movie has two fat asses in it, one white and one black, so he played the white one.



Paul Dano started acting like a little baby. He was sick of playing George Dzundza characters. For a period we used to play Deer Hunter. I was also De Niro. He never got to be Walken because he was Dzundza’s character, and if you remember the movie, Dzundza doesn’t go to Nam. While playing, this meant that Paul Dano and the other fat kids basically had to stay on the driveway for three hours while me and my two other friends took our guns and played in my crazy neighbor’s tall grass.

While playing Crimson Tide, my dad was usually Hackman’s character. He wasn’t aware of this; my friends and I would bother him in the garage, take his keys and start messing with tools, he’d yell and threaten to kick my ass. My friends were super scared of my dad.

In any case, this movie was important to me.

Tomorrow is Halloween, and this movie is scarier than any movie about stupid ghosts or goblins. What the fuck is scarier than the ocean? How about the claustrophobia of being in a submarine in the ocean. If that wasn’t terrifying enough, how about the fact that all this is happening during the possibility of a nuclear war. Sounds tense. Right? Wrong! Because in addition to that, there’s a mutiny aboard the sub that will determine the fate of the world for better or for worse.

Even if this was simply a passable action movie with a decent script elevated by great actors, it would have been good, but this is a sleek, polished Hollywood blockbuster with great actors supported by a phenomenal script.

I can’t stress enough how effective the script is.

There are good action movies and great ones. Even a great action movie can get by on two or three fantastic set pieces decorated around scenes of mediocre or dull dialogue and exposition. We look past the boring bits because the action is what we are there for.

Several of the Mission Impossible films have truly atrocious plotting and exposition, but we’re there to see Cruise jump out of planes so we forgive the weak spots.

Crimson Tide doesn’t have an ounce of fat on it. Every line of dialogue and scene matters.

This article will feature spoilers, so do yourself and watch this movie as soon as possible.

The setup is this—shortly after the fall of the USSR, Russia is in turmoil. Russian separatists (this part is vague, but it doesn’t matter. They’re tangentially connected to the Chechen conflict by not really) have gotten hold of various bases, including nuclear subs and launch gods.

The American submarine the Alabama is sent to the Russian Far East in case of the outbreak of nuclear war.

The sub is commanded by Captain Ramsey (Hackman), a gruff hardass man’s man veteran. He has the admiration of his men and has served in many campaigns. Hunter (Washington) is assigned as his new executive officer. He came highly recommended, knows all about theory and can wax philosophical with the best of them. He’s even got Harvard on his CV. He’s the polar opposite of Ramsey.

Naturally, their initial interactions are awkward. They are both sizing one another up, but Hunter is in the more precarious spot because the men are already on Ramsey’s side.

Ramsey’s philosophy is to follow orders and get things done, no questions asked. Hunter is much more analytical; he needs to know the ‘why’ of every situation. He’s by the book, even if that means contradicting or disobeying his commanding officer.

The most effective action and horror movies are the kind that set up the world and characters so well, that you borderline don’t want the action or scares to interrupt the story. You care about the characters. You’d happily watch an entire film about the day-to-day of life on a nuclear submarine.

Every time I watch Alien, I quietly hope I’ve fallen into an alternate timeline in which the crew of the Nostromo never divert to LV426 and the whole film is simply about exploring the lives of space truckers.

I want to see a version of this world in which Ramsey and Hunter work out their differences and effectively command a sub together.

Oh yeah, the supporting cast includes VIGGO MORTENSEN, James fucking GANDOLFINI, Ricky Schroeder (hell yeah), Malarkey from Band of Brothers, and even that fucking Bevilacqua kid.

This is a very male movie. The only female character is Denzel’s wife,and her one line of dialogue isn’t even audible because she mouths it.

This movie is under two hours, moves quickly, has a large cast, yet every character matters. There are no small parts. Each person gets something to do. This movie bypasses the usual “one-man-action-machine” who saves the day all on his own.

The film gives us moments early on that seem insignificant, but have crucial repercussions or payoffs. Both Hunter and Ramsey have small interactions with the crewman, and based on how those went, it will determine which side they take during the mutiny(s).

While on patrol, the Alabama gets an Emergency Action Message to launch a preemptive nuclear strike against Russia. This isn’t a matter of simply pressing a button. Two officers have to receive and confirm the contents of the message before both the captain and the executive officer sign off. If any one of those people doesn’t consent, weapons cannot be launched.

Before they can launch, the Alabama is spotted by a Russian sub and the radio is damaged just as another Emergency Action Message is coming through.

The message is cut off, and this is where the true tension of the movie kicks off.

As far as Ramsey is concerned, a broken order is no order at all, and not reason enough to delay or counter an existing order. His job is to fulfill the task he was given. For Hunter, it’s their responsibility to delay, fix communications, and wait until they can confirm the contents of the follow-up message.

The movie could easily have painted Hackman as the bad guy and Washington the hero. You could argue the movie slightly leans towards Washington as the movie starts with him and he’s portrayed as less hungry for violence, but the movie provides strong cases for both characters.

Hunter is inexperienced, and not always the most tactful. He openly questions Ramsey in front of the crew on his first day on the job.

The movie makes it clear that in this situation, both men are right and both men are wrong. There’s no time to debate the issue though, as the fate of the world is at stake.

For an action movie, there’s surprisingly little blood, violence, or shooting. The tension and excitement comes mostly from people running down corridors and shouting at one another, and I mean that completely complimentary. The movie doesn’t need to distract you with spectacle as the situation is spectacle enough.

Not content with letting the audience get comfortable with the current situation, the film keeps upping the ante by having things constantly going from bad to worse.

If the mutiny dividing the ship between camps wasn’t bad enough, there are Russian subs lurking out there. The ship gets heavily damaged, sections have to be blocked off, resulting in the life of men.

The last hour of the movie plays out basically in real time as they wait for the separatists to be launch ready while trying to get their own radio back online.

One of the movie’s strongest aspects is its refusal to paint any one side as clearly the good side and clearly the bad side (although Gandolfini is basically jizzing his pants with joy when he pulls his sidearm on Hunter).

There’s something genuinely heart-wrenching seeing Hackman arrested on his own ship by some upstart as his most loyal man (Dzundza’s character) sides against him.

This is mirrored later on when Weps (Mortensen) who is Hunter’s good friend, sides against him during the mutiny. It’s like poetry, it rhymes.

While all this is going on, the movie never loses sight of the stellar performances of absolute juggernaut actors—Washington and Hackman.



Often, you hear stories of actors with such fragile egos when working with other famous actors. Famously, Vin Diesel had it so he couldn’t lose to the Rock in a fight. Seagal doesn’t even let his characters have punches land on them. In Out For Justice, Seagal was so upset at how good the villain (Forsythe’s) performance was, he demanded his scenes be cut down. None of those mentioned above are in the same league as Washington and Hackman. Imagine if they let their egos get in the way to make sure they didn’t look bad or weak during their face off.

I’m failing to articulate what makes this movie so special. We don’t get mid-budget nonfranchise action movies anymore. If it isn’t part of the Marvel slop machine, it’s something thrown away on streaming. Try to wrap your head around some fucking Netflix movie like The Gray Man, but instead of Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling phoning it in, it’s Gene Hackman and Washington giving Oscar-worthy performances.

This movie reminds me of the best episodes of Star Trek: officers are presented with an ethical dilemma in a no-win scenario. Those are among my favorite types of stories.

The score by Hans Zimmer is an absolute banger. It’s Zimmer at his most Zimmer.

Looking at purely the number of good movies they made, Tony Scott is the superior sibling. Time will prove me right with this statement.

I haven’t seen every Ridley Scott film, but for the ones I have seen, I’ll offer this:



Alien—a perfect movie. One of my favorites.

Blade Runner— I get why it’s acclaimed but fuck me is it boring.

Black Rain—It’s ight

Gladiator— Very good

Black Hawk Down—Very good

Prometheus— Terrible

The Martian—Shit

Alien: Covenant: TERRIBLE

Napoleon—I kind of liked it. Joaquin Phoenix went full schlock clown in an enjoyable way.

Gladiator II—Dogshit

Now let’s look at his brother’s filmography

Top Gun—Homoerotic kino

Beverly Hills Cop II— Kino

The Last Boys Scout—Kino

True Romance— Sicilian kino

Crimson Tide— Kino

Unstoppable— Train kino

The stats are on my side. Don’t get angry at me.

Do yourselves a favor and watch (or rewatch) this movie and let your kids enjoy playing it outside with their friends.