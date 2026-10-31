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Anthony Ledger's avatar
Anthony Ledger
6h

Bravo, Dave. As always, very well articulated. While I agree this film is good, it's definitely not the best. That title is a toss up between 2004s Catwoman or 2006s S.S. Doomtrooper. Judging from your love of war films, I wager you'd prefer the latter. Check it out, brah!

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Leo Percara's avatar
Leo Percara
3h

I always thought Tony was the more consistently good director. But Ridley has those two masterpieces, so whatta ya gonna do.

By the way, are you gonna watch The Cycle? It's pretty good.

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