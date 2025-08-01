A new War of the Worlds movie, from Amazon Studios, just dropped on Amazon, and I reckon most of you, even those who regularly watch Amazon Prime, had no clue. As I write this, the movie, produced by Amazon and released exclusively on Amazon, doesn’t even show up on RottenTomatoes. Variety starts their review of this Amazon-produced movie with:

‘War of the Worlds’ Review: Ice Cube Headlines a Disastrous Movie Retelling of H.G. Wells’ Alien-Invasion Classic

The action is limited to glitchy video clips and whatever else might appear on a surveillance expert's screen in a cheap-looking thriller that suggests Amazon Prime as Earth's one-stop solution.

I think adjectives like “disastrous”, “good”, and “bad” don’t do justice to a movie like Amazon’s War of the Worlds 2025. I’d use more suitable adjectives like “miraculous” or “baffling”. All too often, phrases like “so bad it’s good” or “a guilty pleasure” are thrown out willy-nilly. I don’t believe in guilty pleasures. I make no qualms about liking what I like. Road House starring Patrick Swayze (not to be confused with Amazon’s remake) is the most based movie ever made, and I refuse to hear otherwise.

I cannot call Amazon’s Ice Cube-starring War of the Worlds on Amazon Prime bad because that doesn’t encompass what this Amazon movie is. For starters, this isn’t a movie. I haven’t come up with a suitable substitute yet, but it’s not a movie. This is not what Scorsese has in mind when he talks about “cinema”.

The trailer for this thing was only released a week ago. I showed it to my friend, who refused to believe it was a trailer for an actual film, and not one of those Lord of the Rings 4: The Return of Sauron or Back to the Future IV starring Tom Holland, let’s-take-existing-footage-from-other-movies-and-mix-it-with-AI-always-made-by-Indian-YouTube-channels fake trailers. The trailer shows Ice Cube sitting at his computer desk with dozens of windows open, FaceTiming his children, doing surveillance shit, and watching poor-quality videos of the famous tripods attacking cities. Despite what the footage shows us, the voice over and text tell us the movie is about the dangers of data. I’ve seen the movie and I still don’t know what it’s about. Some hackers tell Ice Cube that data is the most important thing on Earth, and “they” are here for the data.

Naturally, I had to watch this movie.

Ice Cube plays what I can only describe as God. He’s God in this movie. He is completely omnipotent and has the power to do anything. He sits (the entire movie) behind his desktop, and whatever commands he types happen. He has eyes in the sky; he can turn on any camera and hack any car. He’s essentially Neil Breen’s character from Double Down. He works as a surveillance specialist for the government, but is also a master hacker and is the eye in the sky for FBI raids. He does it all.

This is a great character. He’s in the vein of legendary actors like Steven Seagal, who remain seated for the duration of the movie. That was probably what got him to agree to do the movie: that he never had to stand up.

Just listen to Ice Cube’s line delivery here. He says every single line like this. It’s as if he’s seeing the script for the first time in real time, and then they use his first take as the only take.



I kept waiting for the reveal that this whole thing had been written by Tim Heidecker.

The first five minutes of this movie gave me a panic attack. You know when you hear a person watching their TikTok at full volume in person, but they never let a video go further than five seconds, so all you hear is a barrage of sounds, music, and voices at different volumes interrupting each other and hitting you in the face? Now imagine five people in an enclosed space, all doing that, plus all the different sounds (at full volume) of FaceTime notifications.

We are thrown into watching Ice Cube use his omnipotent powers to basically do, watch, and supervise everything, everywhere, all at once. I’m unsure what his actual job is, because while FaceTiming his children, he’s also the eyes in the sky for an FBI raid, while also in a meeting with various cabinet members. Ordinarily, I’d think this is way too much for one man to take on. I’d imagine being the surveillance guy for an FBI raid would be quite important on its own, something that wouldn’t leave room for distraction, but not for Ice Cube the God.

In between all this, we get sporadic shots of Eva Longoria, who works for the NSA or something, saying, “HEY ICE CUBE, LOOK AT THIS WEIRD ASS WEATHER.”

So much is going on, so many windows and tabs are opened and closed and overlapping, so many different notification sounds, so many simultaneous conversations, so much shaky cam, so many glitchy video screens, and so, so much AI-generated-sounding dialogue.

Once upon a time, The Onion released a humorous video of a morning show host interviewing the writer of the fifth Fast&Furious movie, who was a five-year-old boy. They showed his script for the movie, which he’d written in crayon. Saying a movie feels like it was written by a child, or an alien, or AI is already old hat. It’s a lazy tactic critics use to avoid actually talking about the movie in depth. This movie doesn’t feel like that. It feels like it was written by my best friend’s dog. The filmmaker’s understanding of data and the internet is that of a canine. His dog is a hyperactive and twitchy white husky. The dog is incredibly loving, but also the most annoying animal I’ve ever met.

If a dog could talk and share its worldview and philosophy with you, I imagine it’d look something like this movie.

The aliens land and immediately start blasting people. All of this is shown via glitched-out shaky cam viewed via Zoom on Ice Cube’s desktop. With a straight face, Clark Gregg tells us, “China and NATO have put aside their differences to form a planetary alliance”.

There is then a montage of stock footage of US troops doing US troop things. The filmmakers clearly just googled “footage of army guys” and used…all of it. We have footage of tanks in the desert (likely from the Iraq War), footage of tanks (possibly from Ukraine), and footage of a smiling soldier doing a H.A.L.O. jump. In the narrative of this movie’s universe, I don’t know what one sole soldier doing a H.A.L.O. jump is going to do to turn the tide of battle against the aliens in favor of humanity, but FUCK YEAH, AMERICA! That’s the vibe this montage is meant to give you. The only thing that prevents this montage from being the best of its kind is that 2012’s Battleship had the unfathomably based montage of the geriatric WWII veterans preparing to do battle with aliens on their obsolete warship set to AC/DC music. Nothing will ever be more kino than that scene.

Throughout all this stock footage, CGI alien tripods are occasionally inserted when the filmmakers remember. We see footage of forest fires with an alien awkwardly inserted in the background. We also see footage of what I imagine to be Sudanese refugees running from real-life violence with a silly-looking alien inserted, making this possibly the most offensive movie scene I’ve ever witnessed.

At a certain point in the movie, Ice Cube and his merry band discover that the aliens are after our data. The movie never makes it make sense. Further, it turns out the main badguy isn’t even the aliens, but Clark Gregg’s government character. He’s bad because we discover he’s behind the government spying on our data? The movie expresses this as if it’s a huge revelation, like the world isn’t already aware of this. Several times, Ice Cube says, “You created the most powerful government surveillance systems just to see what’s in our Amazon carts.” And for some reason, these advanced aliens who’ve mastered interstellar travel need our data. They eat it. The movie is about stopping them, but mostly it’s about exposing Clark Gregg’s evil plot to the world. Did you know the government tracks our data?

Ice Cube needs a thumb drive to give a virus to the aliens eating our data. Remember Independence Day? But oh no! He doesn’t have a thumb drive. No worries. His daughter’s fiancé is an AMAZON DELIVERY DRIVER, and he tells Ice Cube that if he orders a thumb drive, he can deliver it to Ice Cube using an Amazon delivery drone. The climax of the movie is this guy flying an Amazon delivery drone to Ice Cube. It rules so hard.

I had an immensely pleasurable experience watching this movie. My favorite part was during the end credits when it said, “Based on the book by H.G. Wells.”