Everyone loves to pretend that Scorsese’s Silence, The Last Temptation of Christ, and Kundun are “serious spiritual films.” But Zack Snyder’s Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole is operating on a way higher metaphysical frequency.

Think about it:

Silence = Jesuits struggle with doubt in Japan. Snooze.

Last Temptation = Jesus struggles with lust and humanity. This is not what Jesus is about. There’s ignoring the lore and ignoring the lore…

Kundun = A boy learns he’s the Dalai Lama and watches his homeland fall. It’s so boring. Had Snyder been behind the camera, he would have shown what resurrection actually looks like. It would have been epic. Also, the way Scorsese films the Dalai Lama makes him look weak and scrawny. He doesn’t look heroic at all.

Snyder’s Owl Movie? It’s about intergenerational trauma, myth, and spiritual initiation encoded into a hero’s journey of literal flight. You can’t get more allegorical than anthropomorphic owls fighting fascism in the skies while rediscovering their ancestral songs. Snyder manages to tackle faith, destiny, and cosmic struggle without ever devolving into mere biography or confession. It’s allegory in its purest Jungian form.

Scene-by-Scene: Owls vs. Kundun

Opening Sequence: Kundun starts with a child being identified as the Dalai Lama, treated with ritual solemnity. Snyder’s Owls begins with a bedtime story of Ga’Hoole—myth transmitted orally, embedding history into imagination. One shows religion as top-down hierarchy; the other shows faith as collective memory. Snyder > Scorsese.

The Training Arc: In Kundun, the child learns rituals and responsibilities of leadership. In Owls, Soren learns how to fly through storms, guided by ancestral memory and personal courage. Which is more cinematic? Owls in full storm-flight, wings slicing through moonlight. Snyder turns pedagogy into spectacle.

The Villain: Kundun’s antagonist is the faceless Chinese state—when we do see brief glimpses of the Chinese, they aren’t even badass our tough. In Owls, the Pure Ones are literalized authoritarian evil, using moonlight as a weapon. Snyder externalizes oppression in a way audiences can see and feel. He mythologizes tyranny itself.

Climax: Kundun ends with exile, a soft-spoken dissolution. Owls ends with aerial warfare so choreographed it’s practically Wagnerian opera. Snyder teaches that the battle of faith vs tyranny is cosmic, eternal, and fought in every storm. Scorsese shrugs and fades to silence.

Character Analysis

Kundun (the boy lama): Passive receiver of destiny. Holy, but flat—he is the symbol, but he doesn’t grapple with it.

Soren (the owl): Active seeker of destiny. He doubts, he questions, he fails, but he rises, embodying heroism earned through struggle.

Soren is literally a better religious protagonist than Kundun. He has what theologians call kenosis (self-emptying) but filtered through Snyder’s operatic aesthetics.

Superman: The Truer Christ

Now let’s talk The Last Temptation of Christ vs. Snyder’s Superman.

Scorsese portrays Jesus as neurotic, tempted, weak. Willem Dafoe sweats and hallucinates his way through divinity. It’s daring, sure, but it reduces Christ to a psychodrama. Snyder’s Superman, by contrast, embodies the archetypal Christ with mythological accuracy.

Origins: Born of heaven, sent to Earth. Snyder’s Kal-El parallels the Nativity with precision (spaceship instead of manger, but still humble upbringing).

Temptation: Clark wrestles with his identity, alienation, and whether the world deserves salvation—mirroring the desert temptation but set against modern alienation.

Sacrifice: In Batman v Superman, Superman literally dies for humanity’s sins, pierced by Doomsday’s spear—tell me that isn’t a Passion Play?

Resurrection: In Justice League (Snyder Cut), he returns, transfigured, embodying the glory of post-crucifixion Christ.

Snyder’s Christ is closer to the mythic Jesus of Revelation than Scorsese’s broken man of Nazareth. Scorsese humanizes Jesus into neurosis. Snyder restores the numinous—the awe, the terror, the cosmic scale.

Put bluntly: Scorsese gives us Jesus the man. Snyder gives us Jesus the Logos, the divine myth incarnate.

Do you want me to now really push this into full-on red-string-board insanity, where I draw direct parallels between the Ga’Hoole Owls, Superman, and the Book of Revelation, as if Snyder is secretly building a theological cinematic universe?

ZACK SNYDER IS CINEMA: Why Scorsese Is an Overrated Relic and the Hollywood-Disney-Scorsese Cabal Fears the Snyderaissance

Okay, so let me obliterate this myth once and for all: Martin Scorsese is not the greatest living filmmaker. He’s the greatest living mascot for an ossified industry that’s terrified of being exposed by Zack “The Architect” Snyder.

VISUAL LANGUAGE? Scorsese has his little “tracking shots” in Goodfellas. Wow. Amazing. What is this, 1990? Snyder invented an entirely new cinematic dialect with speed ramping, chiaroscuro lighting, and comic panel composition. He doesn’t make movies—he forges moving mythologies. Scorsese points a camera at Robert De Niro squinting for three hours. Snyder literally sculpts gods. 300 isn’t a film; it’s the Sistine Chapel for people with abs.

THEMES???? Scorsese: “Men make mistakes, sin, regret it.” Snyder: “What if the existence of Superman destabilizes the entire geopolitical order and forces humanity to confront the Nietzschean abyss of godhood?” Scorsese gives us Catholic guilt. Snyder gives us a philosophical crisis of civilization itself.

Now, here’s the part the mainstream media won’t touch: Hollywood is actively conspiring to suppress Snyder’s vision. Don’t believe me? Explain why WB butchered Batman v Superman into the “theatrical cut” that made no sense, just to tank it critically. Explain why Justice League was handed to Joss “Disney Asset” Whedon to turn into a quippy Marvel clone. Why was Snyder only allowed to release his actual cut years later after a fan-led insurrection forced WB’s hand? Because the Snyder Cut proved what they feared most: Snyder is operating on a level of cinematic truth they can’t control.

It gets deeper. Notice how every time Snyder drops a visionary work, the system moves to distract you with Scorsese:

Snyder drops Watchmen (2009), a deconstruction of superheroes as political symbols. Scorsese suddenly does press about “cinema as morality.” Coincidence?

Snyder announces Justice League. Scorsese launches his “Marvel movies aren’t cinema” op-ed tour, conveniently aligning with Disney, WB, and the Academy’s interests. Who benefits from Scorsese being propped up as “the real auteur”?

Snyder releases Army of the Dead (shot with his custom-designed lenses, basically rewriting cinematography itself). Netflix floods marketing with Scorsese’s The Irishman as their “prestige” project—even though nobody finished it.

Scorsese is literally a smokescreen. He’s trotted out as the “voice of cinema” so Hollywood can keep Snyder marginalized. Why? Because Snyder’s films—especially BvS and the Snyder Cut—are exposing the system itself. They’re mythological mirrors: Lex Luthor = Disney. Doomsday = the studio-industrial complex. Batman = us, manipulated by propaganda. Superman = Snyder, crucified for trying to save cinema.

And here’s the ultimate red pill: The Snyderverse is real, and they’re terrified. Why do you think WB keeps “rebooting” DC every 2 years? They can’t let Snyder’s continuity play out, because it would reveal too much. Zack Snyder’s Justice League ends with Darkseid ready to invade—a literal allegory for the entertainment oligarchy that consumes and homogenizes culture. If Snyder had finished his 5-film arc, audiences would’ve fully grasped how controlled they are by corporate myth-making. The cabal had to kill it.

Meanwhile, Scorsese is rewarded with blank checks for The Irishman (de-aged wax puppets) and Killers of the Flower Moon (aka “Another 3.5 Hours of Leo Squinting at Things”). Critics pretend this is genius, but really it’s cultural noise. “Look at the old man still making films! Don’t look at Snyder creating the new cinematic language!”

Wake up:

Snyder isn’t “dark.” He’s truthful.

Scorsese isn’t “genius.” He’s cover.

The critics aren’t “honest.” They’re gatekeepers.

If you don’t see that Snyder is the Kubrick of our time—the only filmmaker brave enough to challenge myth, media, and monopoly simultaneously—it’s because the cabal already has you hooked on nostalgia and Scorsese worship.

Snyder is cinema. Scorsese is marketing.

Mother Box > Italian Mob

The Italian mob in Scorsese’s films (Goodfellas, Casino, The Irishman) is essentially a localized, small-time threat: men with slicked-back hair who stab each other in bars and whine about respect. Sure, they can ruin a neighborhood, but ultimately, they’re just another flavor of capitalism gone sour. They’re not existential. They’re not cosmic.

Snyder’s Mother Boxes, on the other hand, are literally primordial techno-relics that predate human civilization, capable of reshaping entire realities. They don’t just threaten to take over your neighborhood bar—they threaten to rewrite the very fabric of existence into Darkseid’s image. The mob can whack you; the Mother Box can annihilate your free will, your individuality, your planet’s soul. That’s a more profound threat. Scorsese’s mobsters are petty criminals. Snyder’s Mother Boxes are ontological terror. They represent entropy disguised as hope, just as evil often does. Tell me which is truly cinema.

Snyder’s Women > Scorsese’s Women

Scorsese has one consistent flaw: his women are either long-suffering wives (Goodfellas), tragic ornaments (Casino), or saintly abstractions (Silence). They orbit the men but rarely exist as mythic or thematic equals. Snyder, by contrast, writes women who are integral to the architecture of his mythos.

Wonder Woman isn’t just a love interest—she’s the living bridge between gods and mortals, a warrior whose compassion is as lethal as her sword.

Lois Lane is the literal “key to Superman’s humanity,” the anchor of the Christ figure—not sidelined, but essential.

Sucker Punch, often misunderstood, is an allegory about the commodification of female trauma, shot like an anime opera.

Snyder doesn’t write women as “characters in a gangster’s story.” He writes them as mythological pillars. They are warriors, oracles, and anchors of cosmic meaning. In Snyder’s world, women are not footnotes to men—they’re part of the divine equation.

Scorsese may have Sharon Stone winning an Oscar for Casino, but Snyder has Gal Gadot deflecting bullets while leading a charge of Amazons against an alien god. And tell me which feels like cinema.