A lot of you won’t know this, but as a kid, Roger Ebert was my hero. Back then most kids were trying to be Nick Exel, Eddie Jones, or Scottie Pippen, but not me. I was watching movies and eating pancakes twice daily so I could be just like Roger Ebert. I watched Siskel and Ebert religiously until Siskel died of AIDS.

When I was six, I looked identical to Roger Ebert.

People nowadays might not realize it, but back then film criticism meant more than being a man in your mid-forties and bitching about how Star Wars and Willow are woke now. Back then, preeminent critics wrote about things that mattered, like titties. Ebert loved to write about titties. It’s only one of the many things we have in common. I personally don’t like titties because the female body is disgusting, but I see their utility in movies the same way velociraptors and Optimus Prime add excitement to a picture.

Ebert was notorious for commenting on babylons in his review at every chance he got. The second area in which we agreed strongly were our views on David Lynch. I think Mr. Lynch is a very charming and funny man. He’s interviews are hilarious and I wish I found his movies as entertaining as I found him as a guy.

At some point, without my participation, the entire film community gathered around and decided Lynch was “the guy”. The king of cinema because he made movies that look like dreams or something. That’s fine. I always felt I was missing something. I’ll watch a film, not enjoy it much, then come back to it a couple years later and my thoughts don’t change all that much. At a certain point I must to accept his movies aren’t for me, but why not? Why is it everyone I know worships the guy, but I don’t? In all other areas we share similar tastes.



Until Mullholland Drive, Ebert wasn’t sold on Lynch either. I finally watched Lost Highway all the way through and immediately read Ebert’s review for it, which I find highlights my exact feelings better than I ever could.

“David Lynch’s “Lost Highway” is like kissing a mirror: You like what you see, but it’s not much fun, and kind of cold. It’s a shaggy ghost story, an exercise in style, a film made with a certain breezy contempt for audiences. I’ve seen it twice, hoping to make sense of it. There is no sense to be made of it. To try is to miss the point. What you see is all you get.”





People usually pull out the reliable “The movies don’t have to make sense, they’re surreal, unsettling, dreamlike”, all things that can make movies interesting or unique. Perhaps Lynch’s movies offer a deconstruction of the psyche and the refusal to explain is the fun part. Once more, I like all those things, but there’s a way to do all those things and still be interesting. Maybe it’s just because I lived in Volgograd for too long, or the average cholo from my neighborhood is far stranger than anything David Lynch could ever come up with, but I never found his movies (and characters) interesting enough to get through all the tedium and nonsense.



David Lynch is probably the only director who was capable of getting dull performances out of the likes of Nic Cage, Willem Dafoe, and Garey Busey. That’s a talent in and of itself.

Ebert continues:

“That’s not to say it’s without interest. Some of the images are effective, the soundtrack is strong and disturbing, and there is a moment that Alfred Hitchcock would have been proud of (although Hitchcock would not have preceded or followed it with this film). Hope is constantly fanned back to life throughout the story; we keep thinking maybe Lynch will somehow pull it off, until the shapeless final scenes, when we realize it really is all an empty stylistic facade. This movie is about design, not cinema.”

Yeah, for real.

“It opens with two nervous people living in a cold, threatening house. They hate or fear each other, we sense. “You don’t mind if I don’t go to the club tonight?” says the wife (Patricia Arquette). She wants to stay home and read. “Read? Read?” he chuckles bitterly. We cut to a scene that feels inspired by a 1940s ‘noir’ (“Detour” maybe), showing the husband (Bill Pullman) as a crazy hep-cat sax player. Cut back home. Next morning. An envelope is found on their steps. Inside, a videotape of their house (which, architecturally, resembles an old IBM punch card).

More tapes arrive, including one showing the wife’s murdered body in bed. They go to a party and meet a disturbing little man with a white clown face (Robert Blake), who ingratiatingly tells Pullman, “We met at your house. As a matter of fact, I’m there right now. Call me.” He does seem to be at both ends of the line. That mirrors another nice touch in the film, which is that Pullman seems able to talk to himself over a doorbell speaker phone.”

I liked the Robert Blake part. That was spooky. I don’t like, however, that Robert Blake murdered his wife. Call me a woke cuck, but that wasn’t good.

“Can people be in two places at once? Why not? (Warning: plot point coming up.) Halfway through the film, Pullman is arrested for the murder of his wife and locked in solitary confinement. One morning his guard looks in the cell door, and–good God! It’s not the same man inside! Now it’s a teenager (Balthazar Getty). The prison officials can’t explain how bodies could be switched in a locked cell, but have no reason to hold the kid. He’s released, and gets his old job at the garage.”



Balthazar is the most 90’s MTV-looking ass white boy I’ve ever seen. It’s great. He looks like someone Janice would have brought him in between Richie and Ralphie. At some point, Balthazar would have started hitting on Tony’s daughter, Fielder.

“A gangster (Robert Loggia) comes in with his mistress, who is played by Patricia Arquette. Is this the same person as the murdered wife? Was the wife really murdered? Hello? The story now focuses on the relationship between Getty and Loggia, a ruthless but ingratiating man who, in a scene of chilling comic violence, pursues a tailgater and beats him senseless (“Tailgating is one thing I can’t tolerate”). Arquette comes to the garage to pick up the kid (“Why don’t you take me to dinner?”) and tells him a story of sexual brutality involving Loggia, who is connected to a man who makes porno films. This requires a scene where Arquette is forced to disrobe at gunpoint and stand naked in a roomful of strange men–an echo of Isabella Rossellini’s humiliation in Lynch’s “Blue Velvet“.”

Even the degenerate titty-loving freak Roger Ebert thought the nudity in this film was in poor taste, yet you lot mocked me and called me cruel names when I said Lynch’s movies were nothing more to get blonde chicks out of their clothes.

“Does this scene have a point? Does any scene in the movie have a point? “Lost Highway” plays like a director’s idea book, in which isolated scenes and notions are jotted down for possible future use. Instead of massaging them into a finished screenplay, Lynch and collaborator Barry Gifford seem to have filmed the notes.

Is the joke on us? Is it our error to try to make sense of the film, to try to figure out why protagonists change in midstream? Let’s say it is. Let’s say the movie should be taken exactly as is, with no questions asked. Then what do we have? We still have just the notes for isolated scenes. There’s no emotional or artistic thread running through the material to make it seem necessary that it’s all in the same film together. The giveaway is that the characters have no interest apart from their situation; they exist entirely as creatures of the movie’s design and conceits (except for Loggia’s gangster, who has a reality, however fragmentary).”





Does any scene have a point indeed? And even if they do, do I care?

“Luis Bunuel, the Spanish surrealist, once made a film in which two actresses played the same role interchangeably, in the appropriately titled “That Obscure Object of Desire” (1977). He made absolutely no attempt to explain this oddity. One woman would leave a room and the other would re-enter. And so on.

But when Lynch has Patricia Arquette apparently playing two women (and Bill Pullman and Balthazar Getty perhaps playing the same man), we don’t feel it’s a surrealistic joke. We feel–I dunno, I guess I felt jerked around. Lynch is such a talented director. Why does he pull the rug out from under his own films? I have nothing against movies of mystery, deception and puzzlement. It’s just that I’d like to think the director has an idea, a purpose, an overview, beyond the arbitrary manipulation of plot elements. He knows how to put effective images on the screen, and how to use a soundtrack to create mood, but at the end of the film, our hand closes on empty air.”





Lynch’s brand just doesn’t work for me because the average Czechoslovakian children’s cartoon from the 70’s is far more surreal and disturbing than anything Lynch could make. All movies are dreamlike, so that doesn’t work for me either. Finally, I think the fact that I’ve seen so many terrible fucking schlock Italian movies, that I’m left numb to movies that try to be weird intentionally. Even if 9/10 low budget Italian movies suck ass, one will sneak in that is so weird, so off-putting, so existentially terrifying, that Lynch’s movies by comparison never elicit much more than “She’s got decent tits, I suppose.”

Instead of Lynch, I recommend the following: