David’s Substack

David’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stefan Baciu's avatar
Stefan Baciu
1d

To be honest, I haven’t seen a single David Lynch film from beginning to end. I started watching Eraserhead, and it’s one I genuinely want to finish, but I can’t quite motivate myself to get invested in it. After watching that monkey short film on Netflix, which I found very off-putting, I realized part of the problem is that I often don’t see the point of what’s happening. The animation felt outdated, the jokes fell flat for me, and there wasn’t anything that really pulled it together.

Even with Twin Peaks, which I did watch and enjoyed and would like to revisit someday, I suspect what I respond to most is the eerie sense of nostalgia rather than the show itself as a piece of storytelling. It entertains me, but I’m not sure I could honestly say it’s a great show in the way others do. Strangely enough, the closest comparison I can find in my own psyche is Borat. I love Borat, but the connection I feel there is very different, and it doesn’t quite translate.

What’s funny is that I’ve watched many of Lynch’s interviews and listened to more than half of his autobiography. From that perspective, I learned a lot from him about what it means to be an artist and how to approach creative work. I admire that enormously. But when it comes to the films themselves, I suspect they may simply not be for me—much in the same way that ballet isn’t for everyone.

Reply
Share
2 replies by David and others
Strategic Memo's avatar
Strategic Memo
1d

average Czechoslovakian children’s cartoon from the 70’s - there are enough of them to calculate an average?

Reply
Share
1 reply by David
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture