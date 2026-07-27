EDIT- I was just informed this is not in fact the finale and that there are still two more episodes. I have early onset dementia guys. I don’t know why I thought the season was only six episodes. I don’t care, I’m not changing anything because my thoughts are real, honest, and complex.

*Disclaimer—my recent interview with George R.R. Martin in no way influenced my view on the season finale of HOTD.

TV shows take a long time to make these days. Deep Space 9 had 26 episodes per season and managed to have a season out every year between 1993 and 1999. The first season of HOTD came out in 2022 and consisted of 10 episodes. Season 2 came out two years later and featured 8. The third and most recent season had another two-year gap and was the shortest yet, at only six episodes.

But fans were optimistic. The excruciatingly slow pace of the second season and blatant lack of dragons in a show called House of the Dragon which depicts the epic war referred to as the Dance of the Dragons was all for the sake of building tension and stakes, so that when the battles and sieges and dragon-on-dragon action does take place, it will all have been well earned. Six episodes is more than enough to show the Battle of the Gullet, Fishfeed, the First Battle of Tumbleton, Butcher’s Ball, and the Battle Above the God’s Eye. After two VERY, VERY slow seasons of build up, the audience be rewarded with the conflict about dragons fighting dragons of which this show is telling the story of. After finishing the sixth and final episode of the season, I am happy to say that the Battle of the Gullet is mostly featured, although there’s only three dragons instead of five. We see the aftermath of the Fishfeed. Butcher’s Ball, which is an incredibly crucial moment for one of the central character’s in this conflict, is given about two minutes of screentime, but guess what, after THREE episodes of build up, we don’t even get Tumbleton! We have the privilege of waiting another two years baby!

Here’s the thing, showing any actual war scenes in the war story called the Dance of the Dragons (about the most devastating war in Westerosi history which saw the destruction of countless civilian lives, the ending of various royal bloodlines, and the deaths of nearly all the dragons) would be too obvious. Where’s the fun in that? Sure, it might be visually interesting, exciting, and true to the spirit of the source material, but doing that would mean removing valuable screen time for BFFs Rhanaeyra and Alicent to decide how many dead children it takes before they super seriously can’t be friends anymore.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire is the most beloved of all the Harry Potter movies, and I think one crucial reason is its handling of the Quidditch World Cup. The movie has about twenty minutes of build-up, showing characters travel to the venue, introducing the stakes and the players. It’s really exciting. The match is about to start, and after all of that they don’t even show the match. This is brilliant. It’s a genius subversion of expectations. Do we actually need to see the match if we can just hear characters talk about how cool and exciting it was? HOTD is going down a similar route, but with far more class and style.

Me personally, I think showing the storming of Omaha Beach in Saving Private Ryan was a huge mistake. Imagine how much more effective the movie would have been without it?

One of the biggest complaints regarding season two (beyond being super slow) was how many redundant scenes there were of Alicent and Rhanaeyra trying to patch up their friendship, only for nothing to get resolved. Well, this is where season three goes from a brave show, to a truly ballsy one: ninety percent of the season 3 finale’s runtime is simply reusing footage from season 2 and slightly editing it to look new, but in fact there’s nothing new about it at all. It’s literally Rhanaerya and Alicent deciding how many of their children they’ll let die until they can’t be BFFs anymore. This is a testament to head-writer Ryan Condall’s genius, his ability to weave together neo-avant-garde into his storytelling. This isn’t mere spectacle, this is elevated art. This season has gone full A24.

It’s obvious to me that Ryan is a huge Lex Fridman fan. The full-scale Russian Invasion of Ukraine is in its fourth year. Only Lex Fridman was brave enough to look Zelenskyy in the eyes and ask why he couldn’t just sit down with Putin and talk things out. Why the need for so much violence? That’s exactly what Rhanaerya and Alicent are doing. Solving problems with dragons is so dumb.

Let’s talk about everyone’s favorite character Criston Cole, but before doing that, I have to talk about The Hobbit. One of the reasons The Hobbit resonated with fans in ways Lord of the Rings never could was its ability to stretch out a very small story into three, epic films. Notably, people applauded the decision to kill off Smaug, the trilogy’s main villain, in the first ten minutes of the third movie. People like this type of storytelling.

Cole had a great moment in the penultimate episode, where he revealed he plans to die fighting a lost battle, but as a warrior and not a servant. After marching aimlessly through the woods for half a season, Cole is killed in the opening five minutes of this episode (like Smaug!). It subverts expectations because you think a central character like Cole would have more thought put into their finale moments, but this isn’t television for the masses, it’s for people who watch elevated horror. The great and iconic line delivered to Cole before he’s slain from the book “I’ll have no songs about how brave you died, Kingmaker” wasn’t included either for some reason. My theory is because people don’t speak in iconic lines in real life, and this show is going for realism, not being iconic.

Ulf gets smacked around by Daemon again! I wonder how many times a guy like Ulf can get smacked around and remain loyal. I guess we’ll have to wait two more years to see.

I feel some people might be disappointed by season three. It didn’t give audiences any of the dragon-on-dragon battles that make up the core of the conflict called the Dance of the Dragons. It didn’t give us some of the story’s most intriguing characters like Nettles or the Shepherd, but let’s look at what it did give us and be grateful. It gave us: five attempted rape scenes, two scenes of incest not from the source material, two character fake-out deaths (and one dragon), Alicent and her daughter getting trapped in a hallway only for them to be completely fine the next episode, and more screentime for everyone’s favorite character, the White Worm.

I, for one, am having a great time.