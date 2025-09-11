*Author-s note—thank you for reading. As always, be sure to check out the earlier chapters in case you’re stumbling upon The Source of All Things for the first time.



VIII

Unfortunately, I’m alive. It’s been a couple of days. All is quiet on the dark side of the moon. Nothing to indicate anything extraordinary will take place. I can’t recall speaking at all during these days, and my jaw feels stiff.

Five minutes.

We go to the extraction bay. The six of us stand with our luggage in tow, Rob pulling double duty. The door seals shut behind us. They truly are abandoning us. This should be illegal. A sin. The hatch before us opens, greeting us—the void. We aren’t privy to what’s been communicated to the flight crew. Attached by tethers, we unravel away from the ship. Two hundred meters out, I’d say. My eyes look for any sign of an alien object. Nothing. Through no action of my own, the tether around me detaches and is recalled back to the ship. I can’t even wipe the sweat from my brow. I can make a dive for the tether and let it pull me back. What if there never were any aliens? This could be the most elaborate way to kill someone and dispose of their body in history. So many stars. Ludicrous!

There’s a tear in space before me, as if a piece of paper is slashed down the middle. A giant scythe ripping through the fabric of the cosmos. Rushing rapids of blood start to flow through the gash. I’m caught by the sensation of drowning in space. Blood flows and rushes, seemingly hitting a flat surface and dissipating. Then, as if in reverse, the blood retreats back into the gash, and all that remains is a vessel. If that’s the right word. Rather than metallic, it seems comprised of stone and skeletal parts. It has jagged edges jutting out with no artistic flourish. I won’t give a size estimate, but it mammoths our own puny vessel. What does the vessel make of our blue planet? Does it seem a welcoming one? Does it invoke anything at all? Our bodies are pulled toward it. The stars watch on. Complacent. Accomplices. Indifferent.

Just as I prepare to smack into the sharp edge protruding outward, a slit opens. I’m in. I’m enveloped in darkness. My own hands are invisible before me. There’s no sound other than my own breathing and beating heart.

“So, here we are, then.”

That’s right, I’m not alone. Is that Rob?

“Guys, someone talk to me. Let me know I’m not alone here,” he says.

“I’m here,” comes Katy’s voice.

“Is, uh, is there anything or anyone in this place with us?”

“I-I don’t think so,” says Katy.

“What are they waiting for?” says Rob. “Why won’t they show themselves?”

Oh God. Something evil begins to take shape. In me.

“Maybe they’re fuck ugly,” says Tyler.

“Not OK,” says Brian.

Something wicked is brewing. That all-too familiar sensation. Right there, on that Khal’varian craft, I have to take an enormous shit. Holding it is stressful, physically impossible.

“What?” asks Tyler.

“Don’t say things like that,” says Brian.

“Any idea how long we’ve been here?” asks Rob.

“I feel—funny,” says Tyler.

“Yeah, join the club,” says Katy.

“No, I mean it. I feel really fu—” He never finishes the statement. The sound of something collapsing on the floor follows.

“Oh fuck!” yells Rob. He collapses next. I hear collapsing all around. Sleeeep.



IX

There’s a penis. Everything else is black, but before me definitely floats a penis. The penis isn’t black. It even flops like a penis. Two more penises appear. The first one is my own, I realize. I’m naked. Naked and freezing. Where the hell am I?

Rob, nearest me, is caked in tattoos, far more than him clothed would have you guess.

“How long were we out?” He rubs his eyes.

“As if any of us possibly know that,” says Katy.

“All right, keep your pants off,” Rob says.

It’s a fair question. Are we still moving? Were we ever moving? Besides naked flesh shrouded in darkness, wherever it is we are has no distinct features. For all I know, we’re already surrounded by millions of them. Perhaps we’ve already set foot on the planet, and this is all there is.

“Listen,” says Brian.

“What is it we’re listening for?” asks Katy.

“We’ve stopped.”

“There’s no way you could know that,” she responds. She covers her breasts with her right arm.

“Maybe we’re back home already,” I say. “They got what they needed from us, and we’re on our way back.”

“We should be so lucky,” says Rob.

My mouth tastes awful, as if my teeth haven’t been brushed in a decade. My tongue glides over layers of plaque buildup.

Without sound, a crack appears in the blackness. Blinding light escapes through it. It can only be a door. Nobody moves. I wait for the Khal’vars to show themselves. Nothing comes to us, but from the newly opened doorway, a light flashes in a sequence. It continues. I find myself following the others, heading toward the flashing light.

We pass the threshold, and the light is revealed to be a floating orb, which separates into six. Six lights form a row against the wall. We each stand beneath an orb. Holes in the ceiling open above us. A quick but strong burst of liquid hits my face. The odor is pungent, unrecognizable. Before I can muster a response, a green gas is released, engulfing my body, followed by another burst of liquid. A foul-smelling orange gas follows, then one more burst of the liquid. A beam appears, scanning our bodies head to toe several times. My light fades. So do the lights of the others—all except Rob, whose light begins to go up and down his frame more erratically.

All lights vanish, and once more, darkness envelopes us. My stomach tightens. The single orb returns to illuminate the surroundings.

“Fuck was that?” asks Tyler.

“Rob?” asks Katy. “Rob!”

The tattooed flesh is nowhere to be seen.

“Rob!” she screams once more.

The orb floats overhead to a corner, this time separating into five orbs. Below is our clothing, taken right out of our belongings with our accompanying bags. Rob’s are not present.

After the last of us finishes getting dressed, another crack appears. This one is extraordinarily bright. I glance toward the others. Katy takes a step.

“What are you doing?” I ask.

“Whether we like it or not, we’re ending up there. I for one want to know what happened to Rob.”

Katy steps into the light and is gone. The four of us remain silent for a time. Tyler laughs and runs his hand through his hair.

“Fuck me, mate,” he says and follows in Katy’s footsteps.

My hand is shaking. When I look up, the others have all gone. I feel a churning in my stomach, and my sphincter tightens.

“That’s it, then.”

I step forward. Once past the threshold, there is only light ahead. My body feels stuck in place. That’s not right; my feet pull me forward. But I am unable to turn my head or move my arms. My body is stuck in the position it was when I entered the light. Forward. I can only go forward. The moment I stop walking, my body feels as if it is being flattened, stretching, becoming two - dimensional. I try to scream out of frustration, only for my mouth to get stuck in the agape position. One foot after the other. Hot air blows over my body. Everything is a black red. The hole before me seems to get smaller with each step. I walk toward my own suffocation. It’s been a mile at least when I realize my arms are moving once more. I turn my head.

…………

……………………

*Author-s note again. Are you enjoying? I cut chapter nine short. My apologies. I want to save the goodies.