Be sure to read chapters I-III here, unless you're okay with reading out of order. In that case, have at it.

IV

“Ron?” asks Father Marcello.

I can’t recall where I am. I see a familiar face and smile stupidly.

“I spoke with your mother,” he says. “Yesterday, she was in line at the grocery store chatting with an older gentleman about his grandchildren.”

Oh my, his hands are so big. I’d never noticed before. They’re like giant’s hands. My own are so puny in comparison.

“That’s my mom,” I say, putting my hands in my pockets. “It doesn’t matter where she is. She strikes up a conversation with anyone. I’ll never get that.”

“She told me you got rid of all your tennis gear.”

“It was just collecting dust, same as my guitar.”

“What else is troubling you? Your face is doing a thing like I’ve never seen.”

“Father, I was coming home from Mountain View yesterday.”

“What brought you out there?”

“Money. I’ve been taking part in these market research things the past couple of months.”

“Go on.”

“On the ride back to Oxnard, we got stuck in heavy traffic. Suddenly, cars no longer looked like cars. Each time a car not looking like a car passed by, it seemed to represent a new, never-before-seen shape.”

“What are you babbling about?”

“I’m overwhelmed.”

“By?”

“How do I put it? Guilt? Say there’s a person, a person I’ll never talk to. I don’t know his story. What is his living situation? Interests? But say he has a really big head. I immediately think, ‘Wow, how unfortunate, what a huge head,’ or ‘His head is so large, I could never take him seriously as a person.’ And if I’m thinking it, others must be thinking it. The cashier who rings him up and hands him his coffee, she’s probably thinking, ‘Wow what a huge head. Here’s your drink.’ I mean, he’s aware he’s got a giant head; it’s all he thinks about, and he’s aware everyone else who sees him is thinking about it too. After he leaves the coffee place, the cashier says to the barista, ‘Big head Tod was in again.’ On any given day, a hundred people are basing their entire impression of this man on his horrible head. When he goes to bed at night, he knows this, even if no one is saying it.”

“Be gentle, Ron. Be gentle. What is it you’re not telling me?”

Just tell him. If ever there was a person who could help you in this situation, it’s the man before you. No one else is going to present themselves.

“Father”—find the right words—“have you ever had to do something . . . something terrifying? But in your heart, you know you have no other choice?”

“I see,” he says. “You’re in a situation where the outcome isn’t up to you, but you have to dive in regardless. Even if you can’t choose the what or why, you can always choose the how. Choose how you face your challenge.”

“Even if I have no real free will in the matter?”

“You always have free will.”

“Not sure I do in this case.”

He stares at me. No judgment.

“I wish I could tell you,” I say.

“I must admit, I’m shocked. Since you were a boy, an inability to ask questions or talk my ear off was never in your character. You drove Father Mahoney mad when you learned about evolution in school. You drove me mad at your insistence on always referring back to 2 Kings 2:23–24.”

“That’s, uh—”

“Your favorite one,” he says. “The bald man driven out of town by horribly cruel children, so he curses them in the name of God. God listens, and two bears swiftly arrive to enact justice upon those children.”

“The bears tore the children to bits is what they did. I was traumatized. I don’t think any explanations helped any.”

“There are passages of kindness and courage, but bears and a bald man are what you remember.”

“I . . . do you believe in a . . . in life—”

“Ron?”

“Never mind. Just tell me right now everything is going to be OK, and I’ll believe everything is going to be OK.”

The emptiness of Santa Clara is troubling. The lack of people either means there are no troubled minds or only troubled minds who’ve accepted their lack of choice.

“We touched on free will, but if God knows what’s going to happen regardless of what I do or don’t do, how free is my will? If I have only one possible path to go down, with no alternatives, is this me being told to accept the inevitable no matter how terrifying? Is a path sometimes there to lead you astray so as to set you on the right path?”

He stands. “‘Be strong and of good courage, do not fear nor be afraid of them, for the Lord your God, He is the One who goes with you. He will not leave you nor forsake you.’”

I was forsaken. But the Sony eighty-five-inch 4K ultra-HDTV with $495,000 to spare felt pretty good. Actually, $497,000 to spare, as Jimmy saw fit for each of us to receive an additional $2,000 after witnessing what happened to Anne.

Anne’s brains were splattered in a sterile seminar room, but I have a new TV. The extended edition of the Lord of the Rings in 4K is the most spectacular thing I have ever seen. I even bought the Hobbit 4K collection. I could buy a new Lamborghini Gallardo and have three hundred grand to spare. I could pay for my parents to take a trip for their first time ever.

It’s early morning. The air is cool and damp outside while freezing inside the car. The heater stays off. The cold air is nice and a part of my morning ritual.

Muscle memory brings me to my destination. If I were to close my eyes, the other commuters on the road would be perfectly safe. Tucked away in a small shopping center where the usual staples of Subway, Taco Bell, and a generic supermarket can be found, a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it mom-and-pop coffee shop is snuggled in the far corner of the lot. It tends to be busy at this early hour, especially among the geriatrics, since they’ve been up since dawn. As I exit the car, the enticing aroma of fresh brew and cinnamon and baked goods waft over to me, carried by the early morning air.

From the smell to the aesthetics to the perfectly placed baked goods, everything tempts. Everything, that is, with scones being a severe caveat. How anyone can stomach those dry, choke-inducing stale dog turds is beyond my understanding. Sometimes I consider giving them a second chance, daring them to win me over, but a dog turd is a dog turd, whether it’s topped with blueberries or raspberries.

The old regulars are all accounted for. Old in the sense that they have been coming here for years as well as their limited time left on Earth. Typically, they take over the two long tables and sit for hours, recounting tales of their youth and exploits. Laughing and generally being merry and a little naughty. But occasionally, a seat that has been occupied for time immemorial will be empty. One grows accustomed to seeing the same old face in the same seat for years. That empty seat is as definitive a statement as I can conjure. Yet the old timers continue to come. Does it feel like a countdown clock to them? Can they switch it off?

I order my coffee.

I’ve never diverged from my cup of medium coffee. Black, no junk in it. The coffee is reason enough to drive nearly twenty minutes out of the way on a daily basis. But Jade . . .

Rudy and I were looking for a place to study and only chanced upon the spot.

The cozy atmosphere was already winning us over, and then the barista greeted us. The nametag read Jade. Could she truly be from Oxnard? A girl as tall as me, pale skin, jet-black hair, lips big enough to drive me crazy? But it was her eyes that did it. So big as to nearly burst out of her head, giving her the expression of perpetual shock. She greeted us, I saw her, then Rudy spoke.

“Yeah, I’ll have, like, some kind of black tea, but, like, what’s one good for feeding your brain? Not just some normal black tea you’d give someone if they ordered black tea, you know? Like, in movies when someone sits down, just says, ‘I’ll have a beer,’ and the bartender just hands them something. So, give me a tea, but not yet. Can you have it ready in like ten or fifteen? I think I’ll need it by then.”

“So , what do you want?” she asked.

“Black tea,” he said.

“So, Earl Grey?”

“Yeah, cool, but, like, not now.”

“How about you come back and order when you’re ready?”

“Well, I’m ready to order, just not ready to drink it.”

“Um, OK, as you wish.”

“Do you do cicerone discounts?” he asked.

“What now?”

“Cicerone discounts. Don’t you have, like, a little button under there or something?”

“Sorry, uh . . .”

“I’ll have a medium black coffee please,” I say.

“Do you want it now or in fifteen years?”

“You know, there was a funny inside joke,” said Rudy.

“What?” she said.

“Oh, it’s just a jom joke,” he said.

“I have no idea what you’re talking about,” she said.

“Oh, it’s just, like, couple weeks ago, I asked this guy to pick me up when I’m home, but on my phone, I accidentally wrote jom, like j-o-m. It’s a typo, you know? J and H are close together. Anyway, it should have been obvious what I meant—I mean, what’s jom anyways? He should have known I meant home, but he didn’t, and he asked what it was, and I thought that was pretty funny. So I went to type home, but I ended up typing jom again, and he got really pissed. He stopped responding. Then today, I asked him to pick me up when I’m jom again. It was a mistake, but when I caught it, I wrote LOL because it was just like the previous time, but he didn’t get it and got angry. I explained it to him in the car. So it’s just like an inside joke among friends.”

That sealed my fate. I am to be forever associated with Rudy in her eyes. There’s a theory floating around that if you put yourself next to someone uglier or less talented than yourself, you’ll come off better by comparison. I managed to disprove that.

I went back the next day, the day after, and so on. Sometimes Rudy was already there, chatting her head off. I never did that. Working with customers myself, I made sure my transactions with her were as brief as possible. Your time is precious. Other customers might assault you with inane questions, convoluted orders, stories from their life you didn’t ask for, and lame pickup attempts, but not me. With me, you’re safe. With me, you will never get anything more complicated than black coffee. I love you.

She isn’t here. It’s some kid, who is friendly , but upsets me greatly by virtue of who he isn’t.

It isn’t just the elderly today; some my age are hard at work on their laptops or poring over study materials.

I sip from the mug, burning my tongue. I close my eyes. Anne’s brains are splattered on the wall. I close my eyes harder. The red expands and spirals, culminating in an enormous wave.

After Anne’s demise, we were told to wait outside the building for the drivers to pick us up. Michael and I were the last two.

“I wouldn’t be too upset,” he said.

I had no response.

“I’ll admit, an impressive display, but staged nonetheless. The color of the blood was all wrong. Too bright. Also, Anne’s line delivery left something to be desired.”

The whole ordeal seemed shockingly real to me.

“Khal’vardey,” I say for the first time out loud, opting for a V that sounds like a V rather than what it is. Nothing happens. I say it again. Nothing changes about the current state of reality. A name is just a name.

Are they watching me now? I so badly want to talk to Father Marcello about them. How would he reconcile their existence with the faith? Every time one of their non - human sounds enter my memory, my body shivers. And where is Jade? My eyes get heavy. The coffee is having the opposite effect.

I look up, hoping to see Jade’s face, but my field of vision is eclipsed by Jimmy’s face.

“Mind if I sit?” he asks.

“Do I need to sign another contract before having this conversation?”

“It’s good you’ve retained your sense of humor,” he says.

After sitting he scans the room from left to right.

“How’s the coffee?”

“The best,” I say.

“Until recently, coffee runs made up the bulk of my job,” he says.

“I just quit mine,” I say. “I was there for years. That was the extent of my existence. I’d accepted it. Taking abuse on all sides—customers, supervisors, upper - management. All those years to earn a useless diploma just so I had the safety of knowing I was the smartest person currently behind the cash register. I would dream about the way I’d quit. I’d finally stand up to the meanest, nastiest customer there, tell them what every retail employee in history has ever wanted to say. Instead, my final day was underwhelming. I left as if I were never even there.”

“On to bigger and better things,” says Jimmy. “In two days, you’ll be headed to Vandenberg Air Force Base.”

“In two days, I leave home,” I say to myself.

Still no Jade.

“I hope you’ve thought of something clever to tell my parents.”

“As a matter of fact, I’ve just spoken to them. In so many words, experimental government-funded workshop. Time - consuming. Paid. I assured your father two dozen times that you are being paid. I produced adequate signatures and government seals to get their approval.”

“Two days,” I say.

* * *

The night before, I lie in bed looking up, trying to capture every single detail of the bulges and indentations on the ceiling and store it in my memory banks. The same with my curtains and the way my linens feel. How fortunate I am to have such a perfect bed with pillows always at the perfect temperature.

“Khal’vardey,” I say, eyes closed. I look for Jade’s face in the darkness. I fail to see her one last time. Instead, I see Anne. She’s smiling despite the hole in her head. It reaches a point where open eyes or closed eyes are irrelevant to what I am seeing. Anne, giant red waves, bad memories—they all have a place here.

I am four years old. My parents have been drinking bourbon. Sometimes, for a laugh, they give me a sip to see my reaction. They set a large bowl of popcorn in front of me and disappear, forgetting to turn the TV off. So long as there’s popcorn, I’m content. I shove ambitious handfuls into my mouth all while the remainder falls to the floor or gets stuck to my jammies.

The movie on the TV features guys in flannels doing outdoorsy work. It’s boring, but I have popcorn.

The popcorn runs out, so I shove unpopped kernels into my mouth and crack them open with my teeth. The skins get stuck in the crevices of my mouth.

One of the guys on the television wakes up in a dark, claustrophobic environment. Everything is black and grimy. Sick-looking walls and gunk-filled tunnels fill the frame. There is muck and things that don’t look right. He crawls through the tight spaces, hands sticking in gunk, trying to find a way out. Eventually, he ends up in a more spacious, round room, but there’s nothing to celebrate as gray creatures with big heads give him chase. Kernels fall out of my mouth. They capture the man and restrain him on an operating table. A white material is placed over his entire body, shrinking and conforming to his shape and immobilizing him. To silence his screams, one of the grays puts a brown-green gunk in his mouth. I start to gag. Finally, with four of the grays peering down at him, indifferent to his discomfort, they activate a device that lowers an endless needle into his eye. Because of his complete paralysis, he has to endure watching the entire thing happen to him.

My mouth is agape. “This is the most horrific shit I’ve ever seen.”

I get revenge on my parents by sharing my suffering. They do not sleep for the next three years as I crawl into bed with them on a nightly basis. I see the gray faces everywhere. Outside my bedroom window, in the trees, when I walk downstairs at night before turning the light on. I have to jump over any cracks in the floor as landing in a crack alerts them to my presence. The movie, I discover many years later, is titled Fire in the Sky.

My farewell with my mother is a stressful one, full of tears and blame and guilt.

This may very well be the last time I see this bedroom. The one I’d had my entire life and always looked like a child’s room, even when I no longer was. It’s eleven p.m.; my plan to be asleep by ten is shot. What if I’m never able to jerk off again? I struggle to recollect Jade’s face and have an unremarkable finish two minutes later.

It’s four a.m., and my eyes are open. Did I even sleep? The driver is scheduled for half past six, but I wanted enough time to enjoy morning coffee and, God willing, have a one on one with my father.

Since long before my arrival on this planet, my father has been getting up at ungodly hours. Because he had long-distance jobs, he wanted to beat the morning traffic. It’s been habitual for him ever since.

A typical conversation between the two of us usually consists of a nod, a nod back, and sitting down to watch a schlock movie on the SYFY channel in complete silence. When was the last time a conversation with Dad contained words? I’m not complaining. , I love this unspoken contract we have, but if ever there was a time to talk, it was now; there might not be a future opportunity.

Perhaps without me having to act as a prompter he’d provide tales of his youth. What was it like to leave home for the first time and come to the United States? Tales of boot camp and, if I was lucky, perhaps he’d finally say something about his time in Vietnam.

Dad is in his chair in a red robe with coffee in hand. He gives the nod. I return it. That is our final conversation. Once, during senior year, my friends and I had been planning a post - graduation trip to Europe. As the date got closer, it seemed I was the only one who’d taken it seriously. One by one, the others backed out. I asked my parents for additional money so I could travel on my own. My father, never one to waste words, made an exception for me.

“When I was your age, I also wanted to see the world. I got a trip. It was called the Vietnam War. Shut the hell up.”

I finish my coffee. The dog won’t meet my gaze, somehow knowing I’m leaving. The night before, he’d become an immovable slab of stone as I tried to take him for a walk.

“Walk?” I say.

He makes no response. I kiss his head and rest my own on his soft body.

“We’ll have a nice walk when I get back,” I say, kissing him once more.

It’s time to go. I take a look at the coffee table built by my father. This is the last time I’ll ever see it. There must be time enough that I can run up to my room and squeeze my pillows one last time. God, I was lucky to grow up in such a house. Why would anyone ever leave Oxnard? At the front door, I glance back. Father’s eyes are on the TV. Dog won’t look at me. That’s that then. Close the door behind me. I’m going to space.

V

Vandenberg is alive with early morning activity. Military personnel perform drills, exercises, inspections. My presence goes unnoticed. After signing in at a front desk, I’m led to a cafeteria and abandoned by the handlers. It’s quiet. Occasionally, the sound of a door opening or a pot being dropped breaks the monotony, but there isn’t another soul present. The smell of coffee creeps out from somewhere.

Feeling naked before an audience, I get up to explore. Exiting the cafeteria leads to a dimly lit corridor. There’s a heavy-set door at the end of the hall giving off a “do not enter; this is a dead end” vibe, but through the glass, I spot Francisco on the other side, deep in conversation with someone who looks extraordinarily like Elton Mung, the South African billionaire. They eye me for just a second before returning to their intimate conversation.

The cafeteria is no longer empty. One of the chairs is occupied by the lanky and friendless-looking Brian. While I don’t particularly want to talk to him, sitting separately would send a very strange message.

“Morning,” I say, planting myself opposite him.

He takes a bite of his sandwich, and his jaw clicks. The sound reverberates in the mostly empty room. Oh God.

“How far are you traveling from?”

“San Diego, but I’m from Florida.” Click.

My entire body cringes. Instinctually, I rub my own jaw. I tell myself I’ll get used to the clicking.

Click.

I don’t.

“Um, so what were you doing before this?” I ask.

“Teaching.” Click.

“Oh, I see. High school? Elementary?”

“I was teaching overseas. I taught English at a private language school in Vietnam. I was kinda hoping to find a wife out there.”

“Oh.”

“I didn’t.”

“Oh, I see.”

“So , I did that for two years. After that, I considered being an ALT in Japan. Do you know what that is? You’re an assistant language teacher in a Japanese public school. I interviewed but didn’t get hired, so I decided to try Russia.

“Did you fi—?”

Click.

“I didn’t.”

“Well, maybe Khal’vardey will be your lucky place,” I say.

“I hope so.”

The scrambled eggs are wet and cold. The coffee has a distinct metallic taste to it. Rob and Katy enter simultaneously and bring their trays over. Rob nervously taps his fingers on the table.

“Would you stop that?” scowls Katy.

He complies, but within seconds, he’s at it again.

With each click of Brian’s jaw, Katy releases an audible gasp. The sound of acoustic guitar strumming travels through the desolate space. Michael is seated about thirty feet away, blissfully unbothered by anything, attention fully on the three chords he’s strumming. If that wasn’t bad enough, singing follows. Not loud enough to make out the song, but just loud enough to let everyone know “Yes, I do music.”

Guitar as an accessory, never moving beyond three chords , and relegating classic, complex songs to three-chord pieces of trash. Eventually, Brian’s clicks synchronize with the down strokes.

Lastly, Tyler and Francisco join the table.

Questions are asked of one another. Our pasts. It’s all far too normal for my liking. Brian once more recounts his pursuit of love for the others.

“Wait,” says Francisco.

He removes a large camera from his bag and points it at Brian.

“Say what you just said but right after you say, ‘I was hoping to find a wife,’ pause, then look out the window over your right shoulder.”

Brian does as told. Francisco frowns.

“Never mind,” says Francisco.

A woman in heels and business attire enters. She has a short, expensive- looking haircut and strong shoulders. She is flanked by two armed personnel while various assistants and academic types follow behind.

“Hopefully, the food on Khal’vardey is better,” she says, stopping at our table. She waits for Michael to stop strumming and join us. “Here are your schedules.”

Her assistants hand us a binder. The inside is thick with documents.

“Memorize them,” she says.

Glancing, I find lectures and physical training and the centrifuge . . . oh no. I hope the others don’t see me squirming. Khal’varian language lessons pop out. How the hell are we expected to learn this? Chemistry, physics, biology lectures—it goes on. Curfew at nine p.m. during the week. At least they have the decency to give us weekends.

“My name is Claire,” the woman in business attire says. “I am the leading expert in Khal’varian studies. Please make your way to hall one-thirty-seven in the Preston Building at ten hundred for our first lecture.”

The auditorium seats about three hundred. In addition to my comrades, several military personnel are in attendance, as well as academic types, people of inflated importance and intellect worn on their faces. The AC is on full blast, and the chair is changing the shape of my spine. The screen behind Claire features a PowerPoint depicting star fields. One star is circled in red. It could be any star really.

“Khal’vardey,” she says, “is within the habitable zone of the red dwarf star Gliese 667 Cc. The planet is located approximately 23.62 light-years away from Earth. In parsecs, that’s 6.8, and in kilometers, that’s 217,000,000,000,000. For our underprivileged American friends, 13,483,7548,715,501.4688 miles. Using Earth’s most advanced technology, how long do you imagine it would take to reach this planet?”

I have neither the answer nor the desire to know it.

“The Parker solar probe is the fastest in our arsenal. At its top speed of 430,000 miles per hour, it would only take 35,800 years to reach Khal’vardey. Even if a human wanted to ride that probe, there is no internal space for them. Nor do we have any type of inertial dampening technology that would prevent human passengers from being turned into a fine red paste under the acceleration required to reach such speeds within a reasonable timeframe. Are you getting the picture? Do you see just how far our race is from interstellar travel? Reaching their planet in any of our lifetimes using our best technology is impossible. As for their technology, we’re still uncertain. They have the means to reach us. Even without knowing the how of it, we know they’re far more advanced than we are. As for the planet itself, here are the facts. The planet has a mass and radius greater than that of Earth. On top of that, all of you are going to come back 13 years older.”

Slides accompany her statements. All numbers and gobbledygook.

“Time goes by at a faster rate relative to here on Earth?” asks Rob.

“No,” she says. “That was humor. Because of the planet’s axis, the year is all of 28.155 days long. Khal’vardey is tidally locked, meaning that, unlike here, one hemisphere is constantly pointed at the sun. The other hemisphere is in perpetual darkness. For your sakes, let’s hope you’ll be staying in the part not blanketed in darkness.”

“Hold on a minute,” says Rob. “If one side is always facing the sun, wouldn’t the temperatures be fatally hot?”

“We must go under the assumption that they wouldn’t invite you to their planet just for you to combust.”

She takes a drink of water.

“Based on what we’ve been able to collect from our Khal’varian colleagues, there’s a sliver near the middle of the planet where conditions shouldn’t be dissimilar to ours. In any case, prepare to pack for both Siberia and Hawaii. Your weight limits are strictly regulated and can be found in your orientation packet. Pack reasonably. Space travel is expensive, folks. Mr. Mung wants me to remind you of the gravity of that statement. It costs ten thousand dollars to put a pound of anything just into near-Earth orbit.”

“That reminds me,” Rob cuts in, “and I do beg your pardon, but seeing as everyone is thinking it, what can we bring?”

“Unfortunately, cigarettes are not allowed. Use the upcoming weeks to cut the habit and form some healthier ones. Taking the weight limit into consideration, you’re free to take what you like insofar as it doesn’t cause physical harm. Assume what harms us harms them. No drugs, alcohol, tobacco, et cetera. No foodstuff, no toothpaste. Books are OK, but keep in mind the utility of what you’re bringing. Each of you will be supplied with two four-hundred-page moleskins. We aren’t expecting literature, but we do require you to log what you experience on a day-to-day basis. The journals are limited in what they can provide but are nevertheless necessary. In addition, each of you will be supplied with digital cameras. We implore you not to waste them on useless recordings. There is no way of knowing if you’ll have a means to charge them. Bring laptops or tablets if you like, but again, their sustainability might make tugging them along not worth it.”

Once in my insultingly small dorm room, I consider what I can take. I rub my tongue over my teeth. Already, they feel grimy at the thought of not being able to brush them for a year. I ask myself, “What can I live without?” . My guitar, apparently. But I can’t live without music. I’d held on to my iPod since I first got it over a decade ago. Every song I would ever listen to was already on there. There was never any point to transferring the music to my phone. It’s coming with. I wanted to bring a book I’d put off for far too long but have been meaning to read. War and Peace is one of the definitive stamps humans have left on the world of literature, so what better to take along? At a monstrous thirteen hundred pages, I could safely keep reading from five to ten pages a day to make it last. The challenge of finally tackling this master work entices me. All right, Tolstoy, you’re coming with.

Three hours until curfew. I put in my headphones and take a walk. I put the iPod on shuffle and skip the first six songs until the Beatles’ “Don’t Let Me Down” appears. Whenever asked, I say George is my favorite so as not to seem basic, but this song reminds me it’s always been John.

There’s a small courtyard with a bench in the shade. I ease onto the bench and stretch my arms. Off in the distance, Rob paces and pulls out a cigarette. He gives a nod. I return the gesture. I close my eyes.

“It’s a love that has no past.”

The weight of the bench changes. I open my eyes to find Francisco and Elton Mung sitting next to me. Despite the bench being small, there is room enough for them not to sit so close to me, but they ignore that. I remove my earbuds.

“We’d already done that. Copied my brain and implanted it into over a dozen surrogates. But every single one of them ended up half a retard,” says Mung.

“Hmmm.” Francisco ponders this. “Maybe,” he says “maybe it’s too much for any one person; hence, they became half a retard. Did you ever consider, rather than copying your entire brain, copy a fraction of it and insert pieces of it into each of us?”

“That could work, but I’m afraid we don’t have the time. I’m not going on this trip, and I’m really P.O.’d about it,” says Mung.

“What did you end up doing with those half retards?”

“Who knows?” He puts his head in his hands, then he turns his attention to me.

“Which one are you again?” he asks.

“Ron.”

“Ron, hold this.”

He hands me what seems to be a white brick, but closer inspection shows it to be a Ziploc bag filled with a white powdery substance.

“What is this?” I ask.

“It’s cocaine. Cocaine is important,” he says.

“It is?”

“Yes. You do cocaine?”

I shake my head.

“Fernando?” He turns to Francisco.

“Francisco,” says Francisco.

“Francisco?”

“No, I don’t.”

“Here’s what’s going to happen,” says Mung. “I’m going to give you cocaine, and you’re going to pick any movie you want to watch, and we’re going to watch it in my screening room. Ron, bring the cocaine, and for the love of Christ, don’t drop it.”

A section of the base has been carved out for his private quarters. While the rest of us are slumming it, Mung’s got his own villa, complete with a swimming pool, a sauna, and a screening room.

The screening room is behind a basketball court, featuring a standard cinema-size screen and three rows of four seats each. For its seating capacity, the screen is excessively large. A manservant sets up a folding table before Elton.

“Ron, put the cocaine on the table.”

“Excuse me, but do I have to?” I ask.

“Have to?”

“Have to partake. I don’t do drugs.”

“Hmm. Yes. I think you have to.”

He pulls out a thick credit card and cuts three absurdly large lines. He snorts all three in quick succession and then cuts three more.

“Don’t worry about being conservative,” he says. “There’s plenty to go around.” He snorts a fourth line. “Federico.” He indicates the line.

Francisco takes the rolled-up hundred-dollar bill Elton hands him and snorts the line in two attempts. An endless stream of sniffles follows.

“Put some on your gums,” Elton encourages. “Ron?” He turns to me.

“Just snort it?” I ask.

“It’s self-explanatory.”

“Dear Jesus, please forgive me,” I whisper.

“The fuck you doing?”

I take the rolled-up bill. Immediately, I’m overcome by guilt and shame. There was a distinct cement fragrance with a hint of rat poison in the mix. With any luck, I’d die before ever having to step foot on that godforsaken planet. I plug my left nostril and snort with the right. Immediately, there’s a drip in my throat, followed by numbness. I feel like if I can just contract my throat, I’d be able to free up whatever is blocking it. It only gets worse with each contraction. Soon, I won’t be able to breathe.

“The thing that makes cocaine so important,” says Elton, “is that you have to keep doing it. One hit won’t do anything. Unlike the law of diminishing returns, with cocaine, the more you do, the more rewarding it becomes.”

“Let’s do more then,” says Francisco.

“That’s the spirit, Bernice,” says Elton. “Typically, I’d say wait thirty minutes between hits, but you’re young, so there’s no harm in speeding things up.”

Francisco does a line.

“What shall we watch?” asks Elton.

“We definitely have to watch something special and engaging and that we can openly share our feelings about without embarrassment,” says Francisco.

“Obviously,” says Elton.

“That’s why I turn the question over to Ron,” says Francisco. “Do you like movies?”

“Of course.” I take a line.

“Are movies important?” asks Francisco.

“I’d say yes, yes they are.”

“What’s the most important movie ever made, and what’s the best movie ever made?” he takes a line.

“Hmm, let me think,” I say.

“That’s right Ron. The answer to both is The Lord of the Rings.”

“Obviously,” says Elton. He takes a line, and then I take a line.

“For sure. I love those movies,” I say.

I distinctly remember seeing each one in theaters as they came out around Christmas time. It was one of the rare occasions when the whole family went together. Even my dad, never one to leave the safety of his chair, was coerced into going. He found them incomprehensible and asked why the heroes didn’t just use guns, but that’s neither here nor there.

“OK, you say that,” says Francisco, “but are you talking about the theatrical or the extended editions? Because those are two different animals. Typically, director’s cuts are self-indulgent and display why complete creative control isn’t always a good thing, but with Lord of the Rings, the extended editions are the only option. They are the single greatest cinematic achievement of all time. Don’t even mention Orsen Welles’s fat ass to me. I don’t care about your Eisensteins and your Jean Luc Goddards. Greta Gerwig has never even seen a movie. Fellini, really? Don’t even say that name; 8½ is the worst movie ever made. Insufferably boring. Roger Ebert called it the best movie about making movies ever made. He should stick to things he knows, like eating bacon sandwiches. Tarkovsky is a hack. Solaris is the most boring movie ever made. No. No, 8½ is. No. We are watching The Lord of the Rings, and I’m tired of pretending we’re not.”

“Let’s have food brought in,” says Elton.

“I don’t think I’m hungry. I just want more cocaine,” I say.

“That’s the spirit, sport,” Elton says. “But we should feast. What do I order?”

“Popcorn,” says Francisco.

“I refuse,” says Elton. “No, I’ll have beluga caviar brought in with five twenty-piece McNuggets.”

Francisco removes several DVDs from his duffel bag and, lo and behold, the extended edition of The Fellowship of the Ring. The DVD menu displays maps and scrolls on Bilbo’s desk as Howard Shore’s music makes me nostalgic.

Francisco selects English subtitles and proceeds to play the disc. I’m taken aback. A bunch of old British people (scholars) are talking about Tolkien.

“Um, what is this?” I ask.

“The appendices,” he says.

“The what?”

“The appendices.” He does a line. “The making of. The definitive and most comprehensive making-of feature ever put to disc. Roger Ebert was an ignorant idiot; 8½ was not the best anything. The appendices are the best movies about making movies.”

“I thought we were watching the movie.” I do a line.

“Ron.” He stares. “I don’t know where to start. These are the most expertly crafted movies ever made. A production is lucky if there is one Oscar-worthy performance among the cast. A mediocre movie can be greatly enhanced by a memorable score. A boring movie can be passable with elaborate set and costume designs, Ron.”

Elton does a line.

Francisco continues: “This is the only series of movies in existence in which every single department in unison was at the top of their craft. It’s not as if the set designer was Jimi Hendrix and everyone else some jerk off. The production crew was nothing but Hendrixes. Just look at the detail on the sets and miniatures. Look at the breathtaking locations. The sets! CGI can never replace sets like these. But even the CGI was phenomenal. That’s what happens when those making it actually care. The performances from the actors. You will never see a production like this again, and I’m tired of pretending you will. Every department gave a shit. You know what it is? The guy in the props department saw the extraordinary work the costume department, the makeup department, the production designer were doing, giving him extra motivation not to be the one weak link, so each department inspired the other to be the best of the best. Lord of the Rings is the last movie ever made, and that’s why we’re watching the making of. Also, I forgot to bring Rush Hour 2 with me.”

“Last good movie?” I ask.

“No, it’s the last movie ever made.”

By the time we see the Hobbiton set being built, the three of us are in tears.

The next morning, they decide to surprise us by moving the centrifuge ride up by a day. I vomit all over myself.