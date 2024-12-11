(I don’t know why the formatting is so weird on this one)

“Tio estas la plej amuza afero, kiun mi iam aŭdis! Mi ne povas ĉesi ridi!”

Johano couldn’t believe his luck. He had his father’s full attention, and the two of them just laughed and laughed. Johano wanted to make his father laugh even more, paying back the gift his father was always able to give to him effortlessly.

“Rigardu! Mi estas simio! Mi estas stulta simieto! Nun mi estas nano!”

Johano proceeded to do his best impression of a little midget fella, and this caused his father to fall over laughing. Things that were different were always funny. Midgets were Johano’s favorite, especially circus midgets. His father didn’t allow him to go to the circus, so everything he knew about midgets and clowns and freaks were the stories he heard from his father. He didn’t mind not seeing the real thing. How could anything surpass his father’s storytelling? What seven-year-old Johano never could have predicted was that this would be the last time he ever laughed again

“Your name is John.”

“My name estas John.”

“Nearly there. One more time. My name IS John .”

“My name IS John.”

“You’ve done it.”

Johano had found out at the age of twenty-seven his name was John and not Johano, just as he found out people in the United States of America spoke English, and not Esperanto. As a child, John’s father was the only person he knew. Just as he was not allowed to visit the circus, he was not allowed to watch television. He grew up speaking only Esperanto. The last he ever saw of his father was also the first time he ever saw a television. His father was being taken away in handcuffs and had microphones shoved in his face by reporters.

“One last question, Mr. Richter, one last question,” said a female reporter.

“Go ahead,” said Mr. Richter.

“Of all the crimes you committed, the one thing that confuses me the most is why you subjected your child to a language no one else in the world speaks. That goes beyond cruel and unusual.”

“I really thought Esperanto was going to make a comeback,” he said before being placed into a police van.

Due to the trauma of having to adjust to a new reality and become a member of society, John met a variety of therapists (including speech therapists, who taught him English).

“There’s one last thing I want to tell you,” said his therapist.

“What is?” said John.

“It’s not normal for therapists to talk to their patients with their backs to each other via the help of a mirror.”

“Is not?” asked John.

“It’s not,” said the therapist.

“Why?”

“I’ll get there. Do you see what I’m doing with my head?”

He turned his head from left to right and right to left.

“What you doing?” asked John.

“I’d like you to do the same thing,” said the therapist.

“I can’t. Mi estas scared. What is?”

“It’s okay John. You don’t have to be afraid.”

John went into a panic. Why was the therapist trying to pull his head off?

“Ne! Ĉesu! Ne faru ĝin! Mi havas nur unu kapon!”

The most curious thing happened then. John was still alive, but he could have sworn his head had just been removed. Everything felt light. In a way, he enjoyed the sensation. He turned to his left and to his right. Wait. How was he doing this?

“Yes, John, yes. You’re doing it.”

“How mi doing it?”

“John, this is going to sound strange but trust me when I say this. Most people can turn their head from right to left. You had a brace attached to your neck that prevented movement. It enabled you to only look forward.”

John looked shocked.

“So much to see,” said John.

“Yes, that’s it. You’re getting it. Now John, this next part—well, it’s best you just see it for yourself. Turn your head to the right and look down.”

John did as instructed. He noticed his therapist was standing strangely close. He tried to move away, uncomfortable at the intimacy. He felt resistance. The therapist moved whenever his own feet moved. John pushed the therapist, wanting nothing more than the man to be at a distance. But the push sent John tumbling in the same direction.

“This day was bound to happen, John,”

John’s therapist was staring intently into his eyes.

“I was waiting for your ability to speak to reach a sufficient level. John, I’m your brother. But John, I’m not just your brother. I’m your twin brother. I am your conjoined twin brother.”

The following half hour consisted of John trying to escape from this reality, but everywhere he went, his conjoined twin followed. Jim, his name was Jim. Once John was finally tired out from running in circles, Jim tried to calm his brother.

“You see,” started Jim. “Our father was…excentric. He was delighted to have twins and elated when he found out they were conjoined. As an experiment, he thought about hiding our identities from one another. He would constrict our necks so we could only look forward, blind to the identity of the other. But that wasn’t enough. For eight hours at a time, he’d subject one of us to complete sensory deprivation. He would put sacks over our faces, as well as noise-canceling earmuffs and a gag so we couldn’t speak out. One of us would experience the world, looking forward, while the other was gagged and hidden from the world… hidden from his brother. As young boys, we didn’t know any better. This is what reality was to us. However, nothing lasts forever. Dad was in a hurry one day and didn’t properly attach my neck restraints. This is when I laid my eyes upon you—my brother. Father made me promise I wouldn’t speak this truth to you until he thought you were ready.”

“But why did mia patro only speak to me in Esperanto. Why for?”

“I don’t know brother. We may never know.”

And that is how John and Jim became brothers. Jim showed his twin a new world where left and right were possible. After a month of becoming brothers and experiencing the world together, they reached a consensus.

“Let’s make a promise to one another,” said Jim. “Let’s be good brothers to each other but let us respect each other as individuals. If we always experience the exact same thing at the exact same time, then what will there be for us to converse about? How will I be able to ask you, ‘Have you read any interesting books lately?’ when I know exactly which books you’ve read and where you got them?”

“What should do?” asked John.

“What if we went back to the old ways? But I don’t mean to hide things from one another, but to make life interesting.”

“Back to blindness?”

“Don’t think of it like that. What if, say, Monday was a day for us to be together? Tuesday, you spend the day in the sack so I can explore the world on my own; then Wednesday, we switch, and so on and so forth, and then we can alternate so we each get time to enjoy weekends. That way, we can talk as individuals, and I can discover with joy what my brother likes. We can converse and surprise one another.”

Thus, it was decided what kind of lives John and Jim would live. They concocted an agreeable schedule and set out to become individuals. Among their favorite activities was going to the bookstore. One would be deprived of their senses so as not to see what book aisles the other was browsing, and which purchases they were making. Therefore, when one of them had finished a book, it would be a complete surprise to the other to hear the story retold by his brother.

One thing they had agreed on early was to keep their dating lives private and secret from one another to avoid ideas of lust or jealousy. For John, this was a strange concept, as growing up, he had never seen a woman, and he still wasn’t quite sure what to make of them.

However, one day Jim could no longer contain his excitement and sat John down for a conversation of utmost importance.

“I know I’m breaking a rule here,” said Jim. “But you’re my brother, and these are things brothers should be able to share with one another. I—I’m in love, possibly for the first time in my life. This is Janette.”

He showed his brother the photo of a blonde knockout. John was confused—first by the strong emotions his brother felt for this woman, and for the feelings he himself was feeling for the picture of this woman.

“I’m in love, brother, and I just wanted to share this feeling with my twin brother. So, tell me about you. What have you been reading recently?”

“La Korano ,” said John.

Once Jim started dating Janette, he had very little time for his twin brother. John didn’t allow this absence to drastically affect his life. After several failed jobs and rejections, he found his true calling being a stuntman. When he finally found time to catch up with his brother, Jim was flabbergasted by his choice of profession. John attributed his courage and ability to face these dangerous stunts to reading La Korano .

At the bookstore, John was looking for books about stuntmen when he saw her— Janette. Hopefully, she wouldn’t know what he looked like without a bag over his face, so he broke off eye contact and went back to browsing his books. After ten minutes, she was still there. He went to another aisle, and so did she. She was following him.

When he knew he had no escape, he surrendered. She made the first move.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

They talked about the stuntman Vic Armstrong over coffee. They rented a tandem bicycle and took a tour of the city together. When he dropped her off at her apartment, she invited him in. It looked like she had just moved in, as there was nothing on the walls and it was sparsely decorated. Simple chairs, a couch, and a coffee table

They made love. The ecstasy was short-lived, as the sinking feeling of having betrayed his brother stabbed him in the heart. He knew the only path to redemption was through Allah.

John came to his brother with a suggestion. If John were to wear the bag over his face for two weeks, giving Jim full reign to live his life as he wanted, then John would only ask of his brother for one week in return. The deal was struck. When John’s week came, he used it to travel to Mecca.

Upon returning from Mecca, he wanted to see Janette right away—one final time, and then he’d spill the beans to his brother. He let himself into the apartment, but after a thorough search, Janette was nowhere to be found. With jetlag catching up, he sat on the couch and fell asleep immediately.

He woke up to the taste of his lover’s lips. She was tenderly kissing him back into the realm of consciousness. He wasn’t ready to open his eyes, but he enjoyed her tender kisses. This would make calling the affair off all the harder. When the tension became unbearable, he opened his eyes. Expecting to see the wavy blonde hair and luscious lips of Janette, he saw…his brother. He was kissing his brother. But he smelled just like Janette. John pushed his brother off, which sent him flying off the couch along with Jim.

“What the hell are you doing?!”

“John, babe, it’s me!” said Jim.

It was Jim, but he heard Janette’s voice.

After multiple therapy sessions, it was there that John discovered his twin brother Jim suffered from multiple personality disorder. There was no deception on his part. Jim genuinely believed he was Janette. John tried for about a month to make the relationship work, but he knew there was no saving it.

John felt dirty, and no matter how much he prayed or sought the power to forgive…to understand, he couldn’t. He blamed America and the decadence of the West. He concluded his life had no meaning. Even stunts seemed small and insignificant. That was why he was going to go out with a bang. One final stunt. The stunt to end all stunts.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

“Anything planned for the day?” asked Jim before getting ready to put the bag over his face.

“Oh, you know, nothing special,” said John.

Janette worked in the North Tower. John’s final stunt was to hijack a passenger plane and fly it into the North Tower. Unbeknownst to John, the man he had spoken to was not his brother but an expert lookalike. Jim, overcome with despair at having caused his brother so much pain, decided he could no longer live with himself. He wanted to give his brother a true, fresh start at life. When John had been under the bag, Jim had contacted an Armenian doctor to perform a controversial surgery to disconnect the twins. They were separated. Jim had hired the lookalike to explain what had happened to John once he, Jim, was dead. Jim felt he was too cowardly to explain it himself, but wanted the face that did the explaining to be a familiar one.

Jim decided he was fed up with the decadence of America and the West. He was going to hijack a passenger plane and fly it into the South Tower so that he could destroy what he saw as the symbol of American imperialism while ending his own life and sparing his brother from pain. He was doing this for his brother. By the time his plane was flying into the South Tower, it was too late; John was already dead, along with the Jim lookalike, who never got the chance to explain the truth to John.