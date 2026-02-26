Stick to the end, this story is going to prove Russia does NOT have a corruption problem.

From 2014-2016 I lived in the Russian city of Volgograd. It’s the wors—I mean best city city I’ve ever lived in. It’s a hero-city, formerly known as Stalingrad (site to the largest and costliest battle in human history). The citizens also claim it’s the longest city on Earth (not true) and that it possesses the longest bridge in Europe (also not true). It did, however, have the worst food I’ve ever eaten. The stray dog population was also out of control. I haven’t been back in almost a decade, but I heard they murdered the fuck out of those dogs leading up to the World Cup in 2018.



Anyway, one day I had a surprise one-on-one lesson with a student named Stas. Stas was huge. He looked like Vitali Klitschko, but even biggerer and strongerer.

For reasons beyond me, he found me highly entertaining. He was a small-time celebrity in Volgograd (he was the host of a talk/debate show called Скажите честно (which translates as either “Say it honestly” or “Tell it honestly”, something along those lines).

He invited me to be on the show and didn’t hide the fact that he wasn’t interested in me specifically, but that it would be interesting to have an (any) American on the show. I declined. He talked to my boss who then peer pressured me into appearing.

The way the show works is something topical is discussed. Stas brings up talking points and members of the audience take the mic and debate the merits. The episode I was on was about whether Russia should implement daylight savings time. They asked me my thoughts as an American, and I answered that it honestly never factored into my life. I thought that would be the end of my screentime, but a middle aged woman did not like my response at all, and lambasted me for being a typical, arrogant American who doesn’t have a care in the world for things that affect people.

Despite my disastrous TV appearance, Stas wanted to be my friend. Stas, on his own, was a very charming and interesting individual, but he didn’t take no for an answer. Hanging out with him could never be anywhere normal like a bar, a cafe, or the city center. The ONLY place he ever allowed hangs to happen at were his buddy’s warehouse. His buddy lived in the warehouse. It was incredibly far away from everything.

For as cool and charming as Stas was, his friends were the biggest bunch of freaks I’d ever seen. Give him credit, fame didn’t go to his head and he remained loyal.

This is exactly what they looked like.



Each time we’d hang out, he’d ask “David, do you want beer or Vodka?” to which I’d answer beer every single time. He’d say “Okay, but we’re having vodka.”

So Stas, I, and his two drugs drank Vodka until 5 a.m. in the dark, dank warehouse. They never let me go home when I wanted to.



I liked Stas, but he called incessantly. He’s like my dog. Needs 24/7 contact and attention. The only times we didn’t hang in the warehouse were when he forced me to do Karaoke. I hate Karaoke. Beyond that, he made me sing songs I didn’t know.

One day, Stas told me he was hosting a beauty pageant (one in which his girlfriend was a participant). He told me I was to be one of three judges.

During the middle portion of the pageant, the mic was handed to me and Stas asked “What do you think of Russian women?” I was handed a piece of paper that told me what to say. “They are the most beautiful women in the world, and the women of Volgograd are the most beautiful of all.”

Before the pageant came to an end, Stas and the organizers gathered me and the other judges and told us “My girlfriend must be the winner. I don’t care what marks you give the other girls, so long as my girl receives the highest.”



I haven’t talked to Stas in a decade. I miss Stas.

The end.