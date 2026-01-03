David’s Substack

David’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ricardo Guzman Jr's avatar
Ricardo Guzman Jr
2d

Looking forward to see what comes of this. I have zero idea what's going on with it, and all there is is spin right now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Marcello's avatar
Marcello
4h

There are plenty of countries in the world going through some dark times but this kind of direct intervention is unacceptable and creates a precedent nobody wants. Unfortunately the people insulting you in the comments don't seem to have a grasp on reality anymore.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by David and others
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture