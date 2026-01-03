It doesn’t matter whether you think Maduro was good, bad, dangerous, anti-American, or any other number of irrelevant adjectives. The US is a completely belligerent, rogue state breaking all norms of international law and diplomacy. President I’ve-ended-eight-wars-and-I-am-the-peace-president Trump is such an unfathomably big piece of shit. Worse, though, is the precedent this sets going forward.

If China wants to swoop in and kidnap Lai Ching-te and Putin the same to Zelenskyy, then why the hell not?

Criticizing the US for being a dangerous despotic nightmare of a country doesn’t make you a “self-loathing” American. It simply means you aren’t an ignorant troglodyte.

Anyone, if you want to read more about the US descending further into degeneracy in a funny yet terrifying read, you can pre-order The American Brain (out in February) from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Waterstones, and other major booksellers.

