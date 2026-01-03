The US Just Made It Okay To Kidnap World Leaders
It doesn’t matter whether you think Maduro was good, bad, dangerous, anti-American, or any other number of irrelevant adjectives. The US is a completely belligerent, rogue state breaking all norms of international law and diplomacy. President I’ve-ended-eight-wars-and-I-am-the-peace-president Trump is such an unfathomably big piece of shit. Worse, though, is the precedent this sets going forward.
If China wants to swoop in and kidnap Lai Ching-te and Putin the same to Zelenskyy, then why the hell not?
David’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Criticizing the US for being a dangerous despotic nightmare of a country doesn’t make you a “self-loathing” American. It simply means you aren’t an ignorant troglodyte.
Anyone, if you want to read more about the US descending further into degeneracy in a funny yet terrifying read, you can pre-order The American Brain (out in February) from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Waterstones, and other major booksellers.
Get an ARC here (link should work this time)
David’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Looking forward to see what comes of this. I have zero idea what's going on with it, and all there is is spin right now.
There are plenty of countries in the world going through some dark times but this kind of direct intervention is unacceptable and creates a precedent nobody wants. Unfortunately the people insulting you in the comments don't seem to have a grasp on reality anymore.