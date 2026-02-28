Trump once said ‘I Could ... Shoot Somebody, And I Wouldn’t Lose Any Voters’. There has never been a truer statement from a world leader. Trump’s current approval rating sits at around 39 percent. Infidelity wasn’t enough to dissuade this core group of Evangelical Christian nationalists. Rounding up people and separating families and sending them to concentration camps wasn’t enough to dissuade them. Rounding up people without warrants against a judge’s court orders wasn’t enough to dissuade them. Encouraging an insurrection, telling his base to reject election results, and causing the death of police officers wasn’t a breaking point either. The “Blue Lives Matter” crowd did not care when police officers died in the line of duty. The 2nd Amendment “don’t tread on me” crowd who made a hero out of Kyle Rittenhouse for bringing a gun to a protest suddenly did a complete one-eighty and believed Alex Pretti and Renee Good deserved to die for not complying completely with “officers’ orders”, even though neither Pretti nor Good were under any obligation to comply with warrantless orders for DHS agents who are not, need I remind you, police officers. They deserved to die in the mind of Trump’s perpetual 39 percent. Suddenly bringing guns to protests was frowned upon by the 2nd Amendment crowd. Charlie Kirk, the racist, misogynist, bigot whose entire legacy was challenging unprepared teenagers to debates and sowing hatred, is a hero, someone they want to see canonized, while Good and Pretti (who stood up to the tyrannical government) the 2nd Amendment absolutists are so afraid of, until it’s actually here, then they start licking the boots).

This same base was obsessed with the Epstein Files, not because they care about children or women, but because they saw it as a win for their side. They were absolutely certain that it would only be damning to those they don’t like. Trump is mentioned over 38,000 times in the Epstein Files. These people never cared about rapists or pedophiles. Even if videos were to be released of Trump in the act, his base would be okay with it. There is nothing their cognitive dissonance is not ready to justify, attack, or defend. They like him because American history and mentality (especially that stemming from fundamental Christian insanity) has cruelty and bigotry baked into its very essence. That was always the point. These people welcome the Rapture and doom and would rather the world burn than someone get a “hand out’. Facts, evidence, logic, and reasoning—none of these things matter.



Engaging with these people in debate is beyond pointless. They are lost. It’s like trying to help a fly stuck in your house find its way outside. You open every window, but it insists on ramming its little fly body into the wall until it dies. This is who these Americans are.

They didn’t care when Trump illegally kidnapped Maduro and they aren’t going to care about the illegal war in Iran. At least with George Bush’s illegal war, they spent a good two years with their propaganda campaign to get the US public on board with the idea of Weapons of Mass Destruction and “The War on Terror”. Only 21% of the US supports a war with Iran (and that number is still far too high, but we’re dealing with a people who are functionally retarded and illiterate and anti-intellectual in every sense).

Never forget when Trump wrote this about Obama: "Now that Obama's poll numbers are in tailspin - watch for him to launch a strike in Libya or Iran. He is desperate," Trump wrote.



What makes me laugh about all this is many are convinced Trump, completely compromised by the Epstein Files, will do anything Israel wants (because Epstein was likely Mossad), and so if Israel wants a regime-change war in Iran, Trump will give it to them, but I don’t see why Trump is worried. If he hasn’t lost his base of supporters by now, nothing else (no matter how bad) will lose them. The Epstein Files can show him eating babies and his base would find a way to convince themselves those babies were socialist satanist.

So despite keeping their end of the deal, Trump shredded the Iran agreement, then said they were unwilling to come to a deal. I don’t like the Iranian regime. That’s not the point here. I didn’t like Maduro either. That’s not the point. The US and Israel are belligerent, rogue states. Nothing they do or say has any meaning. There is no reason anyone should ever trust them. The dollar will fall and be replaced as the world currency.

Watch Trump addressing the nation about all of Iran’s past transgressions, trying to somehow shape this as a defensive war, and a war for the people of Iran to get their freedom. This war is for Israel, who have wanted regime change in Iran for decades, and Trump is their lapdog.

Look how successful Iraq was. How many decades and taxpayer dollars? How many innocent Iraqi civilians killed? How much long-term damage did it do to the region? Leading up to the offensive, all of the “negotiations” the US had with Iran were doomed to fail, because they left Iran with absolutely nothing. Trump never had any intentions for these negotiations to work. They were the pretext so he could say “Look how unreasonable Iran is being. We tried to negotiate, but they don’t want peace.” This war is an existential threat for them, and whether I like the regime or not is irrelevant. The US and Israel are doing what they want, and damn the consequences. Trump won’t be alive ten years from now, he’s old and has early onset dementia. He doesn’t care what happens in two years, so forget the long term.

In terms of land area, Iran is nearly four times larger than Iraq, and the population is significantly larger. Anyone thinking this will a be a quick “in-and-out” is a fool, But Trump’s base will tell you “He’s the peace president”. He said it was Kamala who would send your sons to die in war, not him.



In just the first year in his second term he has decided to starve Cuba, attack Venezuela, threaten Greenland, use ICE as his own personal Gestapo army, and illegally invade Iran.



Anyone who looks at this and thinks “it isn’t a big deal” just because it hasn’t affected you yet proves my point that Americans are the stupidest fucking people on Earth. You are the problem. You are rotten to the core. You take pride in your ignorance. I have no desire to debate the nuances or specifics of your ideology and policy because you don’t have any. I wouldn’t stop to have a debate with stale dog turds in the grass, nor will I debate you.



Centuries from now, when new civilizations have emerged, they will look on Americans are grotesque little goblin creatures, stories to tell children to get them to behave and learn to read.

Trump didn’t make Americans stupid. He isn’t the problem, he’s a symptom. Christian nationalist ideas and American reactionary thought has been building to this for decades. This is the logical endpoint.



For those who voted for the man and came to regret it, I have no sympathy for you. It’s good to see the error of your ways, but the warning signs were there from the fucking beginning. You voted for him because “vibes”.

I’ve seen people say don’t let politics get in the way of family, but if murder, fascism, invasions, concentration camps, kidnapping, and pedophilia aren’t enough reason to cut ties with someone, then what fucking is? It’s not a matter of difference of opinion.



You may see people being kidnapped and murdered and think “That’s unfortunate, but so long as it doesn’t happen to me, things aren’t so bad. I still have my Xbox and football and Starbucks”. There are others who think because they support the tenets of the fascist ideology, they’ll be rewarded. Fascism doesn’t reward. The moment it runs out of scapegoats or finds you no longer useful, you’ll fall under the boot as well.

Fascism takes over slowly. It isn’t always large-scale attacks or takeovers. It normalizes racism, bigotry, violation of rights. By the time you notice it creeping in. It’s too late.

The blood of so many innocent people is on our hands and most of you are too fucking stupid and complacent to be bothered by it.

Mike Huckabee, Republican and Evangelical psychopath, is a Christian Zionist. These guys are the biggest freaks of all. They don’t like Jews any more than they do other ethnic or religious minorities, but they support the idea of Greater Israel because they believe it precedes Christ’s Second Coming and The Rapture. These people who hold power WANT an apocalypse. Things like global warming and other shit terrible for the environment doesn’t bother them because they don’t intend for this world to last. Huckabee recently said he would “be fine” if Israel “took it all.” By it all, he meant the land that, in a literal interpretation of biblical scripture, was promised by God to the descendants of Abraham—give or take, a vast swath of the Middle East.



Iran has already retaliated (because it fucking has to), so the troops you claim to support so much, boys of 18 and 19 are getting shelled and killed because the president you support is a pedophile and he’d rather see the world burn than say one honest thing or do one decent thing in his life.



Think of a time a US-backed regime change has led to any good. They already did it to Iran once. Look at Iraq,Libya, and Syria. Jesus fucking Christ.





