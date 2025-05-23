Unrelated picture of Kanye West.

Remember Solo: A Star Wars Story? I certainly don't. Looks like this is the Star Wars Substack now. My apologies. After experiencing a week of post-Andor depression, I started thinking about the time Disney first acquired Star Wars. It was akin to teenage me getting his paycheck and buying a million books, movies, and CDs. I could never possibly have time for all of them, but I blew through my money to get them anyway. I still do this in my thirties, but I also did it in my teens. Disney had planned to release a movie once or twice a year every year from 2015 until the end of time. They had planned for a Boba Fett solo film, Rian Johnson was supposed to get his own trilogy, Dave and Dan of Game of Thrones infamy were supposed to get their own trilogy or series, and at one point, Patty Jenkins was going to direct a Rogue Squadron movie, Taiki Waititi was announced to be doing something, and apparently Guillermo del Toro was going to direct a fucking Jabba the Hutt solo movie. The only way a Jabba the Hutt movie would have worked is if Terrence Malick directed it, and it featured no dialogue at all and was just shots of Jabba and the rest of those fatasses slithering around in fields looking at sunsets.

None of these movies ever happened. Maybe some of them got reworked into Disney+ series, but only two spin-off movies were ever made, and the last film in the franchise to be released in cinemas was Rise of Skywalker back in 2019. Solo: A Star Wars Story, the last spin-off movie to be released, is also the first film in the franchise to lose money.

Watching Andor made one thing abundantly clear; there is absolutely no excuse for bad writing. If gigachad daddy Gilroy can take a low-rent character from an average-at-best movie and make not just the best Star Wars entity in forty-five years but somehow bridge the gap between Star Wars fans who have more bad blood between them than Israel and Palestine, then what’s the excuse for so much mediocrity in this franchise?

Unlike James Bond, where part of the fun is different actors giving their takes on the character, Harrison Ford IS Han Solo. He IS Indiana Jones. Those characters don’t work without Ford, and I don’t want to hear any crap about some young Indiana Jones adventure nonsense. I won’t have it.

Does anyone remember Sergio Leone’s Man with No Name Trilogy with Clint Eastwood? Remember how awesome it was when this man with no name would just walk into some town and start shooting people? He didn’t have much motivation other than stirring up shit between other bad guys and getting paid. Is there anyone out there who thinks giving this man a name and motivation would have enhanced his character? Would we like the movie more if we knew where he came from and why he was so stoic? Star Wars fans, don't answer that because I'm afraid of what your response would be.

Han Solo was this type of guy. He was the cynical, more world-weary older dude to contrast with Luke's innocent, curious naivete. We knew he was a man with questionable morals and cynical, and that was enough. We didn't need to understand why he was cynical. Anyone who's ever read a book or seen a movie before can connect the dots.

A Han Solo prequel movie sounded like both the most obvious thing in the world and the most creatively bankrupt. Lucasfilm couldn’t just leave well enough alone. The movie was coming out whether we liked it or not. As soon as it was announced, before even seeing a trailer, you could pretty much predict what the movie would look like beat for beat in your head. Risk-averse Disney is going to patronize to the lowest common denominator of Star Wars fans, the very same who like Dave Filoni and whose criteria for a good Star Wor is ticking boxes of things they are familiar with.

So, in a world where only the safest possible decisions are made, what would a Han Solo origin story look like at its most basic? We need to have him meet Chewbacca. We'll see him meeting Lando and how the Millennium Falcon ends up in his hands. The Kessel Run was mentioned in passing in the first film, but because he bragged about it, it is something nerds have attached huge importance to, so we'll likely see that. That's the movie. Sure, if a creative enough director is hired, they can fill in the gaps, but that's the movie the Disney execs know the fans are expecting.

Initially, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were hired to helm the film. They were fired during production and replaced by Ron Howard, the most boringest man in Hollywood. Who’s to say Lord and Miller's version would have been any better? Perhaps it was a disaster, but based on their previous work, it likely would have had far more personality. The higher-ups at Disney probably weren't fond of that, so Howard was brought on board to create possibly the most boring movie I've ever seen.

It isn't bad; bad is too strong a word and would indicate I had some kind of reaction at all, but Solo really is Checking Boxes The Movie. No offense to Alden “Eren Jaeger” Ehrenreich; he's a fine actor, but the dude is 4'1'', whereas Harrison Ford is 6'1''. Throughout the whole movie, one can't help but think little ass Alden looks like a little kid playing Han Solo dress-up. Ehrenreich would have been 28/29 in 2018, making him only about five years younger than Harrison Ford was in the first film. Not much of a "young" version of the character when the actor is essentially the same age as Harrison was, but I guess he'd grow a foot in the meantime.

It's not his fault the movie was a big nothing; he didn't write it.

Anyway, Solo is exactly what I expected from Andor, and if Gilroy hadn’t put his foot down, that’s exactly what would have happened. The initial concept Kathleen Kennedy passed on to Gilroy would have been about Cassian and K2 going on different adventures every week, always looking for the thingmajig. Basically The Mandalorian with a Diego instead of a Pedro and a robot instead of a puppet. Thank the maker Gilroy had the foresight to say, “Hey Kathy, wait a minute, what if we made the show interesting instead?”

Am I saying I wanted a good Solo movie? No, I didn’t want one at all, but Andor proved with the right writing team, you could make anything compelling, so there is no excuse for lazy writing.

Let's say Disney put a gun to my head, but I called their bluff because I didn't care if they shot, so instead, they said they had a secret compound that would euthanize every dog on Earth unless I directed their Han Solo movie. I’m in a situation where I have no choice, so now I have to create this Han Solo movie. Well, if my name is going to be attached to it, I’m going to do a bit more than just copy and paste from Wookiepedia to create my script. I already know what the movie people are expecting, and that’s not what I would make.

Remember that godawful scene towards the end where it’s revealed Darth Maul is alive? He’s teased the way Marvel movies tease characters for upcoming projects. He’s talking to Emilia Clarke via hologram, so we can assume he’s on the other side of the universe. For no reason at all he ignites his lightsaber. What he do that for? Was it to intimidate her? He’s a hologram, so it’s not like he can physically use it on her. I’m not actually looking for an answer. I know why he did it. He did it because people wanted to see Darth Maul with a red lightsaber, even though it’s done for the sake of the audience and not due to any internal movie logic. I heard freaks clap in the cinema during that scene.

What do we know when we first meet Han in A New Hope? He's a shit talker and a shit stirrer. He thinks he can talk his way out of any situation, but he's always getting on people's bad sides. He also didn't hesitate to blast Greedo in the face and prefers to take action without really thinking things through.

How would I introduce a younger version of this character? For one, he wouldn’t be a fucking orphan. We have enough orphan Star Wars characters at this point, and it’s incredibly lazy. I also certainly wouldn’t have a scene where an imperial customs agent has this exchange with him:

"What's your name?"

"Han."

“Last name?”

“Just Han.”

“But who are your people?”

“I don’t have any people.”

"Hmmm, Han……Solo."

That is so many types of stupid. His name was Han Solo because George Lucas is lazy and wanted the audience to know this was a rogue who goes at it alone. It’s the same reason in Attack of the Clones; there's a character in a seedy bar named Elan SLEAZEBAGanno. It's because the actor is Australian, get it?

Let's imagine young Han came from a very loving family. His parents were as nice as a kid could want. He didn't grow up in no generic Star Wor slums. In fact, one could even say they were affluent or at least upper middle class. But Han couldn't resist the attention or thrill-seeking. He always wanted to be seen as a badass without actually earning it (like Mac in It’s Always Sunny). Let's say he lies so often that keeping track of them becomes harder than just telling the truth and one day, a lie gets too out of hand, and he has no choice but to take part in the unsavory businesses he always claimed he was a part of, when in fact he was a sheltered little rich boy.

Think Ziggy Sobatka from season two of The Wire. He was so concerned with coming across as hard and being respected by various criminal underworld types, but he was all talk. He was weak, impulsive, and an idiot. He ruins his life over some bullshit. What if Han were to start off in a similar position, but instead of constantly fucking up and going to prison for the rest of his life, he actually ended up pulling it off?

I'm not saying this is the greatest idea ever; I'm spitballing, but at least it would be different.

Another idea I had was what if Han was in the imperial military (I know the movie did this), but instead of being a grunt, he was a respected officer. Again, I'm assuming he comes from noble stock, so he'd be made an officer with some cushy position. Perhaps he's stationed on a frontier planet near the outer rim where nobles send their sons for military experience to advance their careers. In this case, I'm basing him on the superfluous man archetype that was famous in 19th-century Russian literature.

He has women and gambles and is basically living a life of debauchery, but he’s bored. He rubs some people the wrong way, and I imagine a duel taking place. The duel can either be over a woman or due to different philosophies leading him to clashing with an antagonist. It’s essentially a remake/adaptation of Lermontov’s A Hero of Our Time and Kubrick’s Barry Lyndon.

Han just keeps lying and scheming until he advances far above his station was ever meant to be. By the end of the movie he’s burnt every birdge and has to start afresh somewhere else.

Again, these all could be disastrous ideas, but to me, they'd pique my interest a bit more than "Hey. Let's see how Han met Chewie and Lando and got his last name."