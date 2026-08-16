Chris Stuckmann loves movies. He’s seen over thirty of them and he’s been watching them since he was a kid. He grew up with movies. His feature debut, Shelby Oaks, was not good. You can check out my review here: Shelby Oaks

I have no personal ill will towards the guy. If his biggest crime is that he’s kind of a dork, then I can think of directors far more deserving of being sent to movie jail. Despite being crap, the movie more than doubled its budget. I don’t know who went to see it, but it justified a sequel.

His next movie is called The End of Shelby Oaks Street. This is one of those pictures you can go into without having seen the first movie and you won’t have missed much. As far as I can recall, only two of the original cast members are back for this one.

I still haven’t seen The Odyssey because I live in a third-world shithole, but I’ve seen another Chris Stuckmann movie. I’ve still recovering from getting Stuckmmanized as I write this review.

This movie stars Anne Hatheway and Ewan MacDonald. I’m a big fan of Ewan MacDonald. He’s a nice presence, but he can’t do an American accent to save his life. It’s not a demerit here, if anything, it’s a bit charming. It adds to his character kind of being an aloof, but lovable doofus.

The movie takes place in 1980s suburbia. It’s very much going for the classic Amblin, Spielbergian look. Lately we’ve been inundated with 80s nostalgia crap like Stranger Things and IT, so mercifully this movie doesn’t hit you over the head with the 80s crap. Having said that, for the story that follows, the choice of setting the story in the 80s is more of an arbitrary one than anything else, but I guess it enables the characters to get lost and look for each other without cellphones, so I take back what I said.

The first quarter of the movie sets up the main family and their neighborhood. Shit gets crazy when their block is transported to 6,000 years in the past when dinosaurs roamed the Earth.

I really have to give Chris Stuckmann credit. Many directors get lambasted and double down on their worst instincts, but he actually listened to the feedback and grew as a filmmaker. There’s nothing groundbreaking about this movie, but it’s a very solidly made movie, and in the year 2026, that sticks out far more than it should.

The movie takes its time establishing the characters are surrounded by dinosaurs and can’t leave their neighborhood which has been cut off from the rest of the universe. This movie cleverly remembers the art of tension and buildup. Nothing ever matches or could match the initial appearance of the T-Rex in Jurassic Park, but this movie cleverly uses sound design, geography, clever camera work, and the interacting of objects before revealing what is stalking our characters.

The sound design throughout is very effective. There are multiple scenes where the main family is hunkering down in their house and in the distance we hear eerie noises, sporadic gunshots, and people screaming. Multiple stories our going on outside of the one focusing on this family.

The movie also does a solid job of mixing humor with the grotesque. There’s a scene in which the family, attempting to escape in their car, drives through the neighborhood as you can see neighbors being dragged across the street or pulled viciously out of their homes by dinosaurs. Unlike the Jurassic sequels, where characters knew they’d be interacting with dinosaurs, there’s something morbidly hilarious of suburban fatsos who five minutes ago had no clue what was happening suddenly being violently chomped on by dinosaurs.

Something Stuckmann also does well here is reinvigorating the dinosaurs with a sense of scale. Scale has been sorely lacking in the Jurassic franchise since Spielberg walked away from it. In all of the World movies, the CGI dinosaurs never felt like they were occupying the same space as the human characters. There was zero tension, no sense of geography, no tangibility. While the dinosaurs in this flick are clearly CGI, the CG is serviceable. It’s the blocking, the performances, the clever camera angles that add weight to the scenes and make for some genuinely exciting and frightening sequences of the characters in peril from these dinosaurs.

I was actually expecting the movie to be more violent. Most of the kills are obscured or happen too quickly to really make out what’s happening. The Lost World remains unsurpassed in pushing the limit to what a PG-13 dinosaur movie can get away with.

However, I should note these are feathered dinosaurs. Fuck you Chris Stuckmann. Feathered dinosaurs are lame. The Bible never said anything about dinosaurs having feathers.

One incredibly effective sequence features this massive, albino snake-like creature. Its uncanny, dead eyes really reminded me of the effects work from Shin Godzilla in the best possible way. You see? CGI in an of itself doesn’t have to be terrible, it can be highly effective when combined with some filmmaking that has intent behind it. But what do I know?

One of the main characters, the teen son, walks around with a shitty little bow and arrow. I audibly laughed out loud when he finally uses it against a dinosaur and fucking misses because he sucks.

There’s a half-assed plotline involving a bully and his little brother. It’s so poorly handled to the point it almost seems intentional. The kid with the bow and arrow is out looking for his dog, and suddenly the movie remembers the bully from earlier exists. The bully kicks the kid’s ass for about two minutes before having a change of heart and apologizing. What makes the scene funny is all the while, the bully’s little brother is screaming his head off with the worst case of a kid going through puberty and his voice cracking I’ve ever heard. The bully doesn’t return for the rest of the movie, so why was this scene even in here?

My issues with the movie are minor. The main crux of the movie’s drama isn’t that dinosaurs are eating people, but that Ewan and Anne are in an unhappy marriage, and you know how movies like to have metaphors? The metaphor is that their impending divorce kind of feels like the end of the world (especially to their children) and the actual ending of the world outside is just an external manifestation of their internal emotions. Fuck out of here with that cheesy shit. I know Stuckmann is a huge Shayamalan fan, but come on. It’s lazy shorthand for family drama in these types of movies, but it’s fine. I did say the issue was minor, after all.

The resolution of the movie is kind of stupid, but not in a way that bothers me. It did leave me scratching my head and wondering about the implications, but I don’t think you’re really supposed to think about it too much.

It’s been a while since I’ve seen a somewhat expensive movie that wasn’t trying to be groundbreaking, but wasn’t lazy either and actually delivered on the thrills and the promise of its premise. Beyond that, I’m happy that Chris Stuckmann actually grew as a filmmaker.

The weirdest part of the movie was despite its 80s setting, there’s a scene where the little girl gets in a fistfight with a dilophosaurus and Weezer’s “Hash Pipe” starts playing. I mean it was super badass and I started clapping like I was touched by God, but it was anachronistic and really stood out against the rest of the movie.

My final thoughts are dinosaurs (without feathers) are cool, and considering nobody owns the right to dinosaurs, it’s always baffled me that more movies haven’t been made utilizing these creatures. The Jurassic franchise really has had a monopoly for far too long, and they’ve proven with their recent output that they’re so incompetent they can’t even make dinosaurs interesting. This movie is what the Jurassic World sequels should have been: dinosaurs causing mayhem and fucking shit up in suburban America.