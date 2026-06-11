First, I wish I knew that it was called Türkiye now, and not Turkey. I got my fucking ass kicked for deadnaming the country to the wrong person. Look, I’m sorry, I grew up calling it Turkey. It’s like when I was in second grade and my friend Kyle showed up to school and told everyone his name was Bruce now. I wanted to call him Bruce, but I kept forgetting. Eventually he forgot he wanted to be Bruce too, and became Kyle again. I guess Türkiye will go back to Turkey eventually, but I was beaten pretty brutally and unfairly. It wasn’t a fair fight.



Most people go to Türkiye to get hair transplants, but my goal was far more ambitious. If you’ve been following my life recently, you’ll know I was flayed. If that wasn’t bad enough, I got an STD from H*nter B*den and they were forced to cut my penis off.



You can read about this traumatic experience here : Saying Goodbye to My Penis



My ambitions were far greater than a phallus or my hair. I’ve grown beyond such petty narcissism. I sought out the only doctor brave enough to take on the challenge of giving me the neck of a Cardassian and the head and ears of a Ferengi. This was Doctor Keskin Balta.



I liked him immediately. As they were getting me prepped, it was pretty boring, but he had a bootleg copy of the new Masters of the Universe movie. I didn’t grow up with this franchise, so I had no real expectations, but I saw the usual suspect of grifters were angry that it was woke or something.



Look, the movie isn’t high art, but it was fun, cute, charming, and pretty well-made. It’s basically the movie Marvel hasn’t been able to produce for the past decade. Eight-year old me would have loved this shit.



Mostly, I enjoyed how simple and sincere it was. It’s a shame it’s bombing, especially when you consider it’s everything The Mandalorian and Goku wasn’t. I recommend it solely on the basis that it’s a simple, fun, silly movie they don’t often make anymore. The soundtrack was also quite memorable. Unfortunately, that was the last of my positive experiences in Türkiye. Doctor Keskin Balta is an absolute fraud.

I have to explain this to you all with only the data I was given, but apparently what happened was the following: on the day of my operation, Keskin Balta had two patients, both named David Low. One was me, and one was a Chinese man with the same name. If you look up the name David Low on Facebook, mostly Chinese guys from Singapore show up. I don’t know why my last name is Chinese when I am not, but hey, life happens.

Keskin Balta must have had some screws loose, mixed up our charts, or all of the above, but when I awoke from my surgery, I was fucking Chinese. Perhaps Keskin Balta is a great doctor, but just terrible at following directions, because I looked one hundred percent Chinese, but that’s not what I wanted! What the fuck am I supposed to do now as a Chinese person?



I don’t have money for another operation. This was everything I had. I tried to get in touch with Turtle from Entourage, and he maced me, saying “Get away from me you Chinaman!”, but even after I said “It’s me, it’s me,” he just ran away. That also means out there there’s another David Low with Ferengi ears and a sick Cardassian neck.

When I asked Keskin Balta what the heck I was meant to do now, he said “Be Chinese.”



He suggested I speak with a Chinese accent, as it might make adjusting easier for me, but honestly it feels super racist, but it also feels racist not doing one. I have no idea what to do. I tried eating a kebab, but it had no taste. I only enjoy Chinese food now (I have to get used to just calling it food).



Has anyone been through a similar experience? What did you do? Are there any Chinese people out there who can give me some advice on how to adapt to my new life? Where do I go from here?



What are the laws about this kind of thing in Türkiye?



What did you guys think of Masters of the Universe?