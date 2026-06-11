David’s Substack

David’s Substack

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Inzani D'Arpeggio's avatar
Inzani D'Arpeggio
3d

this post have me trypophobia, thanks for that

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1 reply by David
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That dude
3d

What the fuck did I just read

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