If Chalamet somehow wins tonight, I’ll finally share the story about the time he and I got stuck in an elevator together. I’ve been desperate to tell this story for some time now, but the moment is never right.

It seems all the early hype of Marty Supreme and Chalamet as serious Oscar contenders have withered away. Timmy initially won some early awards, but all the buzz now is the competition between One Battle and Sinners, PTA and Coogler, Di Caprio and B. Jordan.

Timmy’s campaign to promote the movie and himself is like a bell curve. It piqued around the time the movie came out, both he and the movie were praised, and it seemed his promotional campaign paid off.

But then there was the inevitable backlash. Reports indicate Josh Safdie is likely a tyrannical pervert and people realized Chalamet says some pretty stupid shit when he’s not reading his lines. Apparently there are as many ballet and opera supporters out there as there are Paul Dano supporters.

Is Chalamet obnoxious and arrogant?

Is he even intelligent?

Do you want to punch him for comparing himself to the greats and loving himself way too much?



Do you hate his beautiful, androgynous face?

The answer to all of those questions is it doesn’t matter. His performance (among the nominees) was the best of the lot.

If you remove B. Jordan from Sinners, the movie still has a fantastic score and solid visual storytelling. Beyond that, B. Jordan’s performance probably isn’t even in the top 5 from that movie. Delroy, Miles, Hailee, and Jack were the real scene stealers. B. Jordan’s best performance remains Wallace from The Wire.

In One Battle, Di Caprio is reliable doing his late-stage Di Caprio thing. His physical performance is always solid. I couldn’t help but think, though, would the role of the burnt out, former revolutionary have been even better if played by John C. Reily (a PTA regular)?



Marty Supreme would not have worked without Chalament. Don’t misunderstand me; I’m not saying the direction, music, and other performances weren’t fantastic, they were. What I am saying, is Chalamet so embodies this role in a way the other nominees don’t. Those roles could have been done effectively by other actors. Removing Chalamet from Marty would be like trying to do Taxi Driver without De Niro, American Psycho without Bale, and Hereditary without Toni Collette.

It’s nothing new that the results of Oscar wins have less to do with meritocracy than with which studio or producer campaigned the hardest, which performer fell out of favor, or who had the most effective smear campaign.

At the moment, nobody wants to touch Safdie because he’s (allegedly) a dirty scumbag, and everyone is sick of Chalamet’s shtick. He still deserves the win, though, and you deserve to hear my elevator story.