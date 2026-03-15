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Lee Byars's avatar
Lee Byars
14h

I’m with you. I think he gave the best performance.

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christophermmi's avatar
christophermmi
1d

exactly. gotta focus on the art of it. i love timmy and think the backlash is stupid anyways. even if i wasn’t a fan, i’d like to hope i’d still be able to say “yeah but his performance was amazing”. i still think he’ll win though anyways. all this “odds” stuff is from random people on betting sites

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