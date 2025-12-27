Watch the interview with director Nikola here

Obraz is a co-production between Montenegro, Serbia, Germany, and Croatia. Also known as The Tower of Strength, the film had its world premiere at the 2024 Cottbus Film Festival, and later won the awards for best director and best screenplay at the Zaragoza International Film Festival, and also the award for best cinematographer at the Jaipur International Film Festival.

The film has been chosen as Montenegro’s candidate for the 98th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

Where does one even begin when telling stories about the Balkans? To the Western audience, try to think of a movie from the Balkans that isn’t a war movie.

2001’s No Man’s Land, about a wounded Serb and a wounded Bosniak stuck in a trench with a third wounded soldier laying atop a mine, is one of the best movies I’ve ever seen. While not shying away from the horrors and cruelty of war, it also shows the levels of absurdity, especially when it comes to making decisions or change of any actual significance. So many outside observers in the film want to be seen caring and helping, but they actually do very little to elevate the predicament of our doomed soldiers. I can’t recommend it enough.



In addition to No Man’s Land, my limited knowledge of Balkan cinema consists of films like Before the Rain (Macedonia), Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia), Underground (Serbia), and The Forgiveness of Blood (Albania). Obviously not an exhaustive list, but those are likely the same movies Western film goers have seen from the region. Each one to some extent or another deals with violence, war, tragedy, ethnic strife, and conflict due to historical memory.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Balkan memes are a growing phenomena on the internet. It’s easy to say that one’s view of the region may be skewed, if not incomplete.



In any case, it’s an incredibly fascinating part of the world.



A couple weeks ago I had the privilege of watching Nikola Vukčević’s Obraz at a Sony Studios screening. I was struck by the film’s beauty, performances, and the impossible moral dilemmas it places on its characters shoulders. This film can sit side by side with the likes of The Human Condition in the genre of film I like to call how-does-a-person-maintain-their-decency-and-morality-when-nothing-and-nobody-in-the-world-will-let-them movie.

Just because I am a pessimist doesn’t mean the message of the movie is a pessimistic or hopeless one.



Director Nikola Vukčević kindly sat down with me to discuss his movie, Balkan history, playing the festival circuit, and what it means to be an Oscar contender.



I hope you enjoy our conversation. An Interview with Nikola Vukčević’



