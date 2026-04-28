David’s Substack

David’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Gresty's avatar
Paul Gresty
Apr 28

That was... powerful. Thanks so much for sharing.

Y'know, sometimes you can have an opinion of an actor that's already pretty low, because of an overrated performance in Little Miss Sunshine, and a not-very-good performance as the Riddler (I mean, I don't think he even watched Jim Carrey in Batman Forever), and because he has a freakishly large, round face... and you think, 'Well, I guess my view of this actor is pretty rock-bottom; that's a solid opinion that won't change'...

... But then you learn about how he once threw a signed, beloved basketball off a Russian ship, and was subsequently skewered in the ass by multiple narwhals (resulting in the deaths of those magnificent beasts!)... and you discover that there's a vast crevasse of contempt waiting just below 'rock bottom'.

I'm so sorry that your dreams were snatched away from you like this.

Reply
Share
4 replies by David and others
JunkMan's avatar
JunkMan
Apr 28

This all happened to me, too. Incredible. What are the odds?

Reply
Share
1 reply by David
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture