Everyone who knows me knows writing is not my passion. Frankly speaking, writing requires little in the way of wit or insight. Writing is very womanly. For as long as I could remember, I wanted to play in the NBA.



When I was about five or six, I was shooting nothing but threes in the neighborhood court, when a strong, masculine voice said, “Hey little cracker, whatchu doing?” I turned and it was only Nick Van Exel, only the greatest basketball player of all time.

He asked if he could play, and for the next seven-and-a-half hours, I played one-on-one with Nick Van Exel.



He told me I was better than most crackers he’d seen. I asked him if I had what it took to play in the NBA, and he said “I don’t normally say this to just anyone, but you definitely do.”



He signed my basketball for me. For the next couple of years I took that basketball everywhere with me. I never let the other kids touch it, or even look at it. I just wanted them to know it was in my possession and be jealous.



By the time I was sixteen my basketball skills were insane. People kept talking about how great they were. However, in order to afford my specialized training regime, Air Jordans, dietary supplements, and all that, I had to find a way to make income. That’s when I approached my former friend Paul Dano about starting a Weezer cover band.



During our first tour, we toured most of Europe and even Russia. We were the first Weezer cover band to be invited to play shows at the remote, Arctic archipelago called Novaya Zemlya. This was a big deal for both the band and Russia.



We were on this shitty little boat taking us to the island from the mainland. Paul Dano was seasick the whole time. Also he was nervous, because we hadn’t been practicing much, but what he didn’t know is I never needed to practice, not once a day in my life, because my basketball gave me powers.



Also on board the boat were the actors who played E and Turtle from Entourage. As you know, the character of E is mostly based off of me and my life, so he and Turtle were there to watch my mannerisms and ask me questions about my entire life.

The ride was pretty boring until Paul Dano started screaming (and I mean like, a really girly scream). There were Belugas swimming next to the boat. For some reason this excited him, but I think they’re a pretty stupid looking animal.



He kept going on about this one video where someone threw a ball into the water and the Beluga kept bringing it back, like a game. I don’t think it was a game, the Beluga probably thought some idiot kept dropping things in its backyard. Paul Dano got upset when none of the Russian crew understood his requests.

The biggest mistake of my life was leaving my cabin door open, because that’s when Paul Dano saw my basketball and he grabbed it before I could react.

“Don’t you dare,” I said.

“Don’t worry. They’re smart animals. They’ll bring it back.”

“Don’t you dare,”I said once more.

“Relax,” he said.

I went to pull out my gun, but my holster was empty (they’d confiscated it at customs).

Paul Dano threw my most prized possession into the cold, Arctic Ocean like it was some nothing, cheap piece of crap. The Beluga grabbed the ball with its teeth, thrashing it around like it planned to spill its internal organs. Naturally, I pushed Paul Dano into the water to go retrieve it. But Paul Dano didn’t land in the water.



About a foot from hitting the surface, a Narwhal emerged from the water, and its giant horn went straight through Paul Dano’s anus. It couldn’t have been more perfectly timed. Now, I don’t think the Narwhal did this on purpose. It’s dark under the sea, it probably just emerged to get some air. In any case, Paul Dano started screaming for help.



”Get the ball!” I said.

But he just blabbered on and on, and at this point, you could tell the Narwhal was freaking out. I really can’t tell you how much weight it can carry with that horn on its head, but it seemed pretty distressed. But Paul Dano was close to the Beluga, and he wasn’t even trying to get the ball.



The only option I had left was to dive into the freezing water and get it myself. First, I had to disrobe. I was wearing an expensive and glorious Versace drip that I wasn’t going to risk getting ruin in some stupid Russian water.



Nude, I drove into the water (not ass first. I wasn’t going to risk a Narwhal up my ass like Paul Dano).



I tried grabbing the ball out of the Beluga’s jaws. The stupid thing just kept smiling at me. I know a Beluga’s smile probably doesn’t mean the same thing as a human smile, but it pissed me off. I started punching its head, but Belugas have really squishy heads. My punches had no impact on it at all.



The Narwhal watched all of this cautiously. I don’t know if Narwhals and Belugas get on, but it neither helped nor attacked.

My punches were having no effect, so I snatched one of the Beluga’s eyes out. It started screaming and flapping around erratically, but it kept its grip on the ball. It just refused to let go.



The animal’s wild howling seemed to have alerted the entire ocean, as dozens of Belugas and Narwhals appeared. It was then that two Narwhals, racing in opposite directions, both pierces Paul Dano with their tusks. One Narwhal, coming from one side, pierced Paul Dano through one ass cheek and exited out the other, and the other Narwhal did the same, but from the opposite direction. At this point, Paul Dano had a Narwhal horn up his ass, and multiple entry and exit wounds in his buttocks. The animals were freaking out and kept thrashing, but they couldn’t figure out which way to go. The giant Narwhal ball went in circles, creating a sort of whirlpool, and Paul Dano kept crying about how he couldn’t breath.

In the meantime, the Beluga’s scream brought several Narwhals zipping towards me, but my basketball training made me agile and graceful, so I dodged all of them.



I was going for the Beluga’s other eye when a stroke of luck fell in my lap. A baby Beluga swam by, it looked like an infant. I grabbed it and showed it to the Beluga. Even if the Beluga didn’t speak English, it knew the terms: Give me the ball, or the kid dies.



The Beluga opened its mouth and the ball drifted towards me. I had the ball, but because the animal no longer had any leverage and I wanted Belugas from that day forward to rue the day they took my ball, I snapped the baby Beluga’s neck.



What happened next was a blur. Apparently I was pulled out of the water by E from Entourage as the alliance of Belugas and Narwhals were about to tear me apart, but that simple fuck didn’t grab the ball!



The Russian crew had to use underwater chainsaws to cut off the heads of the Narwhals to save Paul Dano.



For good measure, the crew dropped over a dozen underwater mines to make sure all the animals in the area were dead.



Paul Dano asked if we could postpone the gig so he could recover. I slapped him and told him I’d never forgive him for what he did.



Without the powers I garnered from Nick Van Exel’s ball, my skills diminished until they were completely gone. I haven’t played basketball since.