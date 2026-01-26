Two Morbidly Obese Drunks Discuss Why Interstellar is Terrible and Overrated
Are you on the hate train, or do you like this movie? I don’t think any of Nolan’s movies have an audience member who thinks “It’s just fair”. The reaction is always a visceral, hyperbolic one of praise or detraction. The detraction, I noticed, tends to place a criteria far stricter than typically applied to most movies.
Am I a Nolan fanboy? Do I like Interstellar? Do I have a drinking problem?
All of those questions are answered here: Interstellar—High Art or Terrible Schlock?
This summer we had a BBQ where two guys very very lucidly (clearly they where drinking Fanta) nearly came to blows because one said something like "Hey, i liked Interstellar. It was not bad." and the other went in a delusional rant about his brother being a reasercher in physics and having explained him the theory behind Is bullshit and blah blah blah blah blah