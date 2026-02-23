My father was a Vietnam War vet. When it came to movies, he wasn’t easily impressed. A movie being good meant he stayed awake. A movie not meeting his standards was given the review of “Well that one sucked.”

Though never said out loud, it was clear Apocalypse Now was his favorite movie. When I was 12 he sat me down to watch it for my first viewing (it was the four-hour Redux cut).

He spoke little of his own time of the war, but watching war movies with him was a type of insight into his brain and his own experience. He was a taciturn person and not quick to laugh, so when he did laugh, you know something was truly funny. He laughed a lot during Apocalypse Now. As a 12-year old, much of the humor and absurdity went right over my head, but as I’ve gotten older, I can recognize how funny the movie is. Often, the darkest things and subject matter are simultaneously the funniest.

I risk sounding like a hypocrite here, but let’s go for it anyway. For me, war films often fail when they want to have their cake and eat it too. They want to depict the whole “war is hell” angle, but simultaneously they are far too jingoistic and saccharine for any of that to ring true. Despite the bloodshed (often stylized and filmed pornographically [Hi Mel Gibson]), the films still depict war as something noble and heroic. The horrific violence is justified because it’s good ‘ol boys fighting for the flag.

When I look at war films that are truly effective, they are often films that are outrageously funny. In addition to Apocalypse, Full Metal Jacket is full of comedic gems.

There’s nothing funny about war, death, and violence, so how can films about war be funny? It’s the human aspect. Humans are flawed, contradictory creatures. One of the funniest books ever written is Joseph Heller’s Catch-22, a veteran of the second world war. Only someone with that firsthand experience could fully grasp the absurdity of it all. So yes, violence is awful, but ego, incompetence, tactical failures, geopolitics, bureaucracy, propaganda, and radicalization are all so ripe for human interfering. Those things will never be thwarted, even by something as “noble” as war.

Take a person who suffers from severe depression. If a person sees him laugh, they think “Ah hah! I knew it. He was faking it the whole time” because clearly a depressed person neither can laugh nor desires it.

My dad laughed harder than I’d ever seen him laugh while watching The Sopranos. The Sopranos is funnier than most comedies. The fact that the comedic bits are surrounded by true Lynchian absurdity and horror, existential nightmare sequences, and truly grotesque and wanton violence is a testament to the show’s understanding of the human condition.

Even the darkest of themes and times aren’t pure grim and dark 24/7. Humans laugh, even during tragedies. It’s why edgelord “dark” movies and shows ring so false for me. Take any Snyder product or the 2022 Batman picture. Pure doom and gloom with not another emotion in sight, because simpletons find this “mature”. It’s juvenile.

This egregiously long preamble brings me to the 2001 war film from Bosnian filmmaker Danis Tanovic—No Man’s Land.

The premise is as perfect a one I’ve ever encountered. Set during the Bosnian War in the 90s, a wounded Bosniak and a wounded Serb both end up in the same trench inside “no man’s land”. Both have limited mobility, but thanks to weapons scattered here and there throughout the trench, both have the upper hand at various times throughout the film.

In addition to a simple yet perfect premise, I’m a sucker for one-location movies. Granted, this movie isn’t entirely in the trench, but it mostly remains there.

I won’t spoil things, but this movie avoids the cliche of “enemies to friends”. These two fucking hate each other throughout. At various points one may begin to convince you as to where the blame of the war lies, but typically it’s whoever has the weapon at any given time who gets the final word.

Exacerbating things, there is a third soldier in the trench, initially thought to be dead (badly wounded). Soldier number three is laying atop a landmine. Any attempt on his part to move or to have the mine removed will detonate it.

The comedy comes into play when UN peacekeeping forces and British reporters get involved. There is a contingent of French ground troops who genuinely want to help, but getting permission requires going through lairs of bureaucracy. It is here we see the folly of the entire concept of peacekeeping forces. They are “on the ground” but how much peace are they actually keeping? What substantial impact are they having? Nobody wants to upset the status quo, and because this situation is something that requires actual, tangible effort, nobody wants to do it.

The reporters see it as a great story, but they also have no intention to help. The suffering of people during wartime is great for views. It’s like the war is a sports match for them, not the suffering and destruction of actual lives.

The more various groups try to “get involved” with the guise of helping, the worse the situation becomes.

There’s another Bosnian War film called Quo Vadis Aida which is even more damming about the role of UN Peacekeepers during this war. That film showed their inability to enforce safe zones for civilians. They essentially caved to Serb forces at every single turn.

This film is up there with Doctor Strangelove in depicting the absurdity of geopolitics, and how the petty and ego-driven decisions of generals, politicians, and those in the media get soldiers on the ground killed.

The pacing in this film is perfect. It’s tension that keeps building and building. Even when you sense there may be some respite or relief, you know it won’t be long-lived. You don’t know how the explosion of violence will come, but you know it’s inevitable. The film makes you care for and sympathize with both the Serb and Bosniak soldier. The film makes you despite everyone in power.

War is absurd. The full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine is in its fourth year. You’ve heard stories of Russian wives telling their soldier husbands to bring back washing machines from Ukraine. Meanwhile, there’s a recorded phone conversation of a Russian wife giving her husband permission to rape Ukrainian women while over there, so long as he wears a condom.

If Russia allowed its filmmakers to make films that were actual art and not propaganda pieces, the Chechen Wars could have provided inspiration for films matching the quality of Apocalypse Now or Full Metal Jacket, but that will never happen. During those wars one of the rampant problems were Russian soldiers selling weapons to the enemies they were fighting.



War is hell, but this movie is phenomenal.