David’s Substack

David’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MakerOfNoise's avatar
MakerOfNoise
2d

Catch-22 is pure genius and one of the funniest books I've ever read. I was in the military, so I understood somewhat where he was coming from.

David - Take it easy. I haven't even finished downloading the last movie and here you are talking about another one that sounds good.

Reply
Share
1 reply by David
Lee Byars's avatar
Lee Byars
3d

Couldn’t agree more. The best war films have an element of absurdity and satire that makes them great and realistic. Catch-22 is a great book. People have problems with the movie (did not see the show), but I thought it was pretty good and though not as good as the book (it’s a tough novel for adaptation) still effective. As much as the filmmaking is gorgeous and interesting, Malick’s stab at the genre left me feeling cold and felt very much like an academic or a philosopher exploring the idea of war than depicting an actual conflict. Apocalypse Now was so audacious and bizarre that many veterans truly thought it captured their bewilderment during their time at war even if they never experienced any events similar to the ones depicted. I’m sure it does feel bizarre and you can’t believe some of the characters you meet and how they are psychologically dealing with the situation. Platoon is powerful but so operatic and the lines between good and evil so clearly drawn that I feel like life in general never works like that so why would war? The saintly DaFoe character vs the silent movie villain Berenger, but maybe since Stone was a veteran he saw the war through those type of eyes where one is all good or all bad in that heightened reality and like Sheen, one must choose? Of course Strangelove is the masterpiece and Full Metal maybe the most complete. I thought MASH and Three Kings (though not typical war movies) are both films with interesting things to say on the subject while being entertaining and powerful. But yes No Man’s Land is a criminally underrated film. I remember reading the reviews before it came out and they were great, but they just never got traction and for some reason it hasn’t had a truly big rediscovery? Maybe it’s the war it covered is not one that was deeply connected to America or even Western Europe? Certainly there are connections but not as well studied as the big ones or the proxy wars involving America or Russia? I never see it listed on the endless lists on film sites or podcasts as a top 10 or whatever war films. Which is weird because Cone and See (definitely no comedy in this film but very powerful) has definitely been reassessed and rediscovered and often is listed as high as one or two in these lists. But again, Come and See studies a big war (maybe from a different perspective than Americans or Europeans are used to but certainly familiar subject matter).

Reply
Share
2 replies by David and others
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture