The Human Condition sounds like something a pretentious filmschool bro would come up with. He’d talk your ear off about how he has this epic idea about a film that is LITERALLY about what it means to be human. It will show how everything and everyone is all connected. It’s basically Magnolia, but somehow even shittier. By the end of the movie, he’d look at you and say “See, I made the definitive statement on what it means to be human.” Luckily, this movie earns its title.

It’s rare, but not impossible, that you come across a film in which all the hyperbole surrounding it is not only correct, but understated.

The British film critic David Shipman described the trilogy in his 1984 book, The Story of Cinema, as "unequivocally the greatest film ever made". I hesitate to call this series a trilogy. It was released in three separate parts because the endeavor is over nine hours in length, but it was all filmed at the same time. This is one behemoth of a project.

I’m on a mission to get people to watch more non-English language films, and I can’t think of a better place to start then here. I’ve heard every excuse in the book: “I don’t want to read a movie” or “I can’t focus on what’s going on if I’m struggling to read the text.” Shut the hell up. You’re wrong. Get over it. Grow up and watch great cinema. You’re only doing yourself a disservice by not watching these films with subtitles or by not watching them at all because “foreign movies are gay”.

There is so much to unpack with this movie. It helps if you have even a basic knowledge of Imperial Japan and its role in the Second World War. For those unaware, Japan has, for lack of better terminology, has not adequately taken ownership and responsibility for its role as an aggressor during the war. Unlike Germany, which will likely be atoning for the actions of the Third Reich for the rest of time, Japan’s approach has been deny, deny, deny. Beyond denial, WWII history simply isn’t taught in any meaningful way in Japanese schools. So if the consensus isn’t to operate on a level of complete denial, the other tactic is to just not inform the populace at all as to what occurred in the past.

By all means, look up the the Rape of Nanking, the Bataan Death March, Korean Comfort Women, Unit 731, and so on. This post, which will eventually talk about a movie, isn’t meant to inflame anyone or stir up old hatreds. This is context.

While they do exist, few movies about the Second World War have been made by the Japanese. Even movies with the best intentions to depict the tried but true message of “war is hell” still end up making works that end up being jingoistic, saccharine, or at worst, paint war as “something horrible and bloody, but justified because look how brave our fighters are.”

If one truly wants to make an anti-war movie with the message of “war is hell” being the thesis, then it’s more effective to do this form the losing side.

This movie was written and directed by Masaki Kobayashi (who also directed the masterpieces Kwaidan and Harikiri) based on the autobiographical novel from Junpei Gomikawa. Both Kobayashi and Gomikawa served in the war, despite being pacifists and highly critical of Japan’s role as an imperial power. This is integral to the tone and emotional core of this movie.

As someone who has lived in Japan, but would never call themselves an expert (I’m not an expert in anything outside of Wookiepedia lore), one thing is clear to someone with even a rudimentary knowledge of Japanese society: it’s not advised to go outside the status quo. Conformity is everything. Do as others do. Don’t be quick to share an opinion, as it might make you stand out. Don’t stand out.

Being a pacifist in a culture determined on promoting the tenets of bushido, perpetuating your own racial superiority and therefore the inferiority of others, and promoting the brutalization of prisoners and all those inferiors typically doesn’t bode well for you.

The first part of the “trilogy” was released in 1959, only fourteen years after the war’s end. The war was very much fresh in the mind of the world. Only one who experienced the war firsthand could have made something so dark, depressing, and beautiful as this film.

The film follows Kaji (the late, great Tatsuya Nakadai). This man’s face was made to be filmed. There is something completely mesmerizing about him. He also gave mesmerizing performances in various Kurosawa films, but this is his crowning achievement. For nine hours, his face is on screen for almost the entire duration.

Kaji is a pacifist. He’s highly educated and idealistic to the point of being naive. He’s a good person in a world that both doesn’t value goodness, but actively promotes against it. Worse than all of that, though, is he is a socialist.

Because of his education credentials, he’s promised a “cushy” position as a labor camp supervisor in Japanese occupied Manchuria where he will sit out the war. If storytelling has told us about good people doing the right thing, they are almost never rewarded for this. Think Ned Stark or poor Eddie Carr from The Lost World. The camp prisoners live under atrocious conditions. They are underfed, brutalized, humiliated, not provided with basic provisions, and live under the constant threat of torture and death.

Kaji thinks he can make conditions better for them while simultaneously proving to those in power that it’ll overall be better for the camp and production. But since when have things like efficiency and output ever mattered to people who benefit from the status quo? Guards and supervisors are making money on the side by selling rations at exorbitant prices, whoring out the women, and pocketing profit for themselves. Kaji’s problem, besides having a good heart, is that he’s competent. Being competent at work isn’t a good thing, what’s needed is someone who tows the line. Often, problems of inefficiency are self-imposed because that’s how those who set it up want things.

This movie doesn’t sugarcoat the Japanese treatment of Chinese civilians at all. It’s brutal, relentless, and real.

Kaji’s colleagues decide to make Kaji’s life hell. If they can’t break him with physical abuse, then they’ll force him to watch as the prisoners he cares about are abused.

I don’t want to give too much of the plot away, but Kaji’s stint as a labor supervisor doesn’t last long. He’s eventually drafted into the imperial army, where he suffers further abuse there, before finally being taken prisoner by the Soviet Union.

The rot Kaji experiences isn’t just the Japanese and their treatment of Chinese prisoners. The entire system is rotten to the core. It extends to how Japanese superiors treat their own men. What value is there in the ritualistic beating and humiliation of one’s own soldiers? To Kaji, “that’s just how it is” isn’t a good enough answer. But that’s just how it is, and one man and his conscience (and any code-of-conduct book he may possess) won’t change an entire system ingrained in the heads of those around him.

Throughout, he is determined to not break his own morals. Better than any movie I’ve ever seen, this movie shows what it truly means to practice what you preach, whether you’re rewarded for it or not. It’s hard to be a good person, especially when your own society is actively against this.

Does Kaji eventually break? Does he reject his own morals to survive? When he finally gets taken prisoner by the Soviets, do they live up to his Socialist ideals? I dare not reveal any of these answers.

This is a relentless watch and one that won’t make you feel good afterward, but I think you owe it to those who went through such things to fully appreciate the folly of war and to, hopefully, not be so eager to see our youth involved in it.

Japan is unlikely to make a movie about its own imperial past as honest as this one was ever again.



What I’ve described might sound like the most miserable experience ever, and it partially is, but it’s also beautifully acted, beautifully shot, and features a fantastic musical score.

This movie came out at a time when large scale set pieces containing thousands of extras and intricate camera movement were still practiced and delivered. There’s none of that modern “Let’s just shoot this crap with seven cameras and construct the scene in post” tomfoolery. Every shot in this movie was planned and deliberate.

Kaji is on of the great heroes of cinema. His journey takes him through hell. He experiences something no human should ever have to experience. Who knows how many Kajis were out there whose names will never know. People who were thrown away by their own government for daring to be good.



This might just be the finest film ever made. It’s certainly in the conversation. It’s available on the Criterion Channel. Obviously, I don’t recommend watching the entire nine hours in one setting (unless you’re based).