This story is a work of fiction and should be treated as such. While being fictitious, it pulls from various accounts from Ukrainian soldiers who encountered North Koreans on the battlefield, the testimony of North Korean POWS, and pieces written by North Korean dissidents. Some accounts described the North Korean troops as highly disciplined and organized, whereas others stated they were poorly trained and woefully prepared. This story will make it clear which one I pursued. If anything rings true, consider it a happy accident. Any inaccuracies are my own.

The 11th Corps, also known as the Storm Corps, was the world’s most feared and admired military unit. Joon Woo-jae, who had always been thoroughly impressed by their discipline on display during parade marches, made it his goal to apply to their ranks once called in for his mandatory military service.

As all citizens knew, those grand marches didn’t just display the bravado of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK); they inspired fear in the hearts of hostile nations and encouraged the oppressed of the world to take up arms against the capitalists, imperialists, and Zionists.

When Joon Woo-jae took part in his first parade march in Pyongyang, any shred of doubt or impure thought he ever had faded away. He was part of something special, and he would endure any hardship and obey any command to do his part to maintain the image of the Corps.

Joon Woo-jae achieved the second honor of his life at only nineteen when his unit was ordered to Russia. In recent years, Russia and the DPRK had struck up a blossoming friendship. Russia began sending some of its best weaponry to Korea. In exchange, Korea would send its top units to help train and inspire the Russian Army.

Comrade Choi, Joon Woo-jae’s oldest friend in the 11th, had been at his side since boyhood. Not only was Choi strikingly handsome, but at five foot eight, he was among the tallest in the entire Storm Corps.

The two of them had been practicing Russian phrases on the train long after the rest of the squad had grown tired of the challenge of training their tongues to navigate through all the consonant clusters and rolled Rs.

“You need to stop pronouncing the v in zdravstvuitye,” said Choi.

“Both of them?” asked Joon Woo-jae.

“Just the first one.”

“In that case, I have no idea how this word should sound.”

“As if you knew before when you were mispronouncing it.”

“It’s confusing,” said Joon Woo-jae.

“Be careful with your vowels as well.”

“What do you mean?” said Joon Woo-jae.

“I mean, not every o is pronounced like o. In the word khorosho, only the first o is pronounced as o because that syllable receives the stress.”

“How should I pronounce the other two then?”

“It’s like, uh.”

Joon Woo-jae practiced. Russian was a remarkably difficult language, even more so than the mandatory English he had taken as a pupil. Foreign languages never made sense to him, and in school he’d felt that learning English only took time away from his favorite classes: revolutionary history and history of the Kim family.

What little of the countryside the men were able to see from the train did not reveal much as to where they were. There were hills occasionally intercepted by ravines and nondescript villages. After they’d gotten some restless sleep, the train pulled into a small village. When the men got off the train, Choi caught a glimpse of a sign indicating they were in the Kursk region. Freezing temperatures and sharp winds welcomed the men to their destination. Having trained in the harsh mountains of the fatherland, they were prepared.

The greetings and response from the Russian counterparts when addressing their newly arrived guests were nothing like a glorious army welcoming another. They looked utterly indifferent. Those who did pay heed to the newly arrived troops shouted orders and pointed out where to go. If Joon Woo-jae could speak Russian slightly better, he’d remind these men that this was no ordinary corps they were dealing with but the Storm Corps. The Russians would learn the meaning of respect once they saw the Corps on the march.

An occasional Russian or stray dog would walk by, but neither showed much interest in the 11th. There were distant sounds of live rounds but no discernable rhythm to it. In addition to dilapidated buildings and homes with caved-in roofs, there were mounds of burned trash all around the place, and it wasn’t long until Joon Woo-jae’s nostrils were burning. He was used to burning trash and windowless buildings back home, but there was something fresh and deliberate about the destruction of this place.

A pot-bellied Russian with a walrus mustache eventually noticed the platoon commander. It was hard to tell how old the man was, but the platoon commander, Comrade Kim, was twenty-three, and this beastly soldier looked a few decades older. The two men traded cigarettes and spoke for a couple of seconds. The Russian walrus handed the lieutenant written instructions in Hangeul.

Comrade Kim was as inscrutable a man as there ever was. As platoon commander, the lieutenant made up for a lack of imagination and intellect with an enthusiasm for formation. He was thinner than a twig. While not tall, his thin frame and long neck gave him an elongated appearance. The deep voice with which he issued commands did not fit his physical appearance, but that voice had such an otherworldly intensity that it scared the men into thinking twice about making any false steps.

The lieutenant addressed the men, “At 0900, we will complete a ten-kilometer march. Our formations are legendary to the Russians, and we will not disappoint them. At 1130, we will commence live-fire exercises.”

Joon Woo-jae saw the excitement on Comrade Yi’s face. Yi, the squad’s machine gunner, was delighted at being able to show off his skills behind the Type 73 machine gun. Not only was the machine gun unbelievably cool to behold, taking inspiration from Soviet and Czechoslovakian weaponry, its top-mounted magazine allowed the gunner to stay low to the ground, so he was able to fire from a prone position without the loss of capacity. The magazine dual feed system was the future of machine gun technology. While Yi’s smile was charming and boyish, it didn’t fool Joon Woo-jae, as he knew Yi to be one of the unfriendliest men in the Corps. He also had a plethora of habits that got on everybody’s nerves. Despite all that, Joon Woo-jae couldn’t help but share in the machine gunner’s excitement. In his entire time in the Corps, he had only ever fired a live round three times.

The lieutenant never offered any explanation on why they only fired their weapons so sparingly. It was Platoon Sergeant Namgung who instilled in their heads that expert, elite soldiers know their weapon better than their own right hand, and bullets should be used only on the enemy. To be wasteful was repugnant. They had about a half dozen exercises using laser-tag tech while practicing urban combat tactics. Choi always laughed at how wildly inaccurate Joon Woo-jae’s shots were. Joon Woo-jae understood all that, but he’d be lying if he said he wasn’t excited. This thought kept his spirit high throughout the march.

Comrade Yang would have been the most excited about live rounds. In fact, there was little that didn’t excite him. He loved marches, drills, bed-making, scrubbing toilets, and smoking cigarettes. A week before shipping out to Russia, Yang started coughing up blood. His tuberculosis was so severe it prevented him from joining the rest of the Corps on their expedition. Joon Woo-jae knew of at least three other men in the platoon who had tuberculosis, but the doctors decided it wasn’t life-threatening just yet. One of those men was Comrade Hyeong. Platoon Sergeant Namgung told Hyeong that if he saw a trace of blood or heard the faintest beginnings of a cough, he would receive a severe beating.

Namgung held a grudge against every man in the platoon for being born. He distinctly reminded Joon Woo-jae of a traffic officer from his childhood. Joon Woo-jae father was lucky enough to acquire an automobile, but that luck soon ran out when the traffic officer managed to find Joon Woo-jae’s father at every intersection in the city. When his father was unable to pay up, the officer would siphon gasoline from the car. When his father was no longer able to afford gasoline, the traffic officer tracked him down and confiscated his car.

The men knew better than to cross Namgung. He was the only one in the platoon (likely the entire battalion) who had not just been to Russia but had spent any time abroad. He was part of a construction crew that worked at a site in Russia right around the time the COVID-19 pandemic started. The Supreme Leader made a declaration that any citizen of the DPRK suspected of contracting the virus would be a traitor to the nation and punished. Namgung is said to have turned in four men who had minor coughs. They were taken away and never seen again.

Joon Woo-jae could hear machine gunner Yi counting his steps. If Yi were only smaller, Joon Woo-jae would risk giving him a beating back in the barracks. Not only was he a large man, but his proportions were all wrong. He had short, stubby arms but massive hands. His neck was nonexistent, but he had a large, perfectly spherical head.

They passed more dilapidated homes on the march. Some of the houses looked like they were sinking into the ground, yet people (mostly elderly) were still going in and out of them. The men saw several dead livestock near the side of the road. Occasionally, a Russian (soldier or civilian) would approach the formation asking for cigarettes. Adoring crowds were nowhere to be seen.

The live-fire exercise proved to be more exciting, but not in a positive way. This time, the Russians were watching. Hyeong, who survived the march without issue, started violently coughing up blood all over his rifle. The rest of the men didn’t fare any better. For the majority, it was only the fourth time they’d ever fired their weapon. Only thirty-five percent of the shots fired hit their target.

Lieutenant Kim was so enraged his voice cracked when he ordered the men to repeat the ten-kilometer march as punishment. Making matters worse was that Platoon Sergeant Namgung also had to redo the march. He stood behind Hyeong, beating him with a stick. Each time Hyeong coughed, the Sergeant beat him even harder. The corporal collapsed less than a kilometer into the march.

Being Saturday, the men had to assemble for the Life Review Session. Life Review Sessions terrified Joon Woo-jae. Ever since his school days he could never quite find the right balance between giving a truthful critique of his peers without being an outright snitch.

Joon Woo-jae could never forget his shame, at the age of twelve, when Comrade Tak criticized him in front of everyone for masturbating in the school toilets. It was bad enough having that revealed to the whole school, but he was severely beaten by his father when he got home from school that day.

It was Joon Woo-jae turn to go first.

“I, Joon Woo-jae will begin my life report review for the month of November. More than ever, with the growing friendship between Russia and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the spirit of Juche and revolution must be placed before any personal convenience or ambition. However, having put personal convenience first, I have hampered the success of the revolution and created uncertainty within our organization.

“Dear Leader Kim Jong Un taught us the following: ‘There is no force in the world that can block the powerful march of our army and people, who are holding high the banner of the suns of Great Comrade Kim Il Sung and Great Comrade Kim Jong Il and continuing to advance under the leadership of the party and with strong faith in sure victory.’

“Fault: Throughout the month of November I have been living far from these teachings. I did not do my best to represent the North Korean military, nor the Storm Corps during my performance at the shooting range. My lack of accuracy in front of my comrades and Russian peers didn’t just shame me, but the entire Storm Corps. Beyond that, in my spare time, rather than hone my skills as a military man or read and reread the tenets of Juche, I idled.

“Cause: The mistakes I made by putting my own convenience to have spare time to be used for idling instead of honing skills necessary for the corps and the revolution was due to pure selfishness and not understanding the finer points of revolutionary history or the teachings of our Dear Leader.

“Result: This egregious error of mine has affected the morale and prestige of our unit and I have become an unwitting, but active participant in the enhancement of imperial forces.

“Countermeasures: In analyzing these mistakes, I will put more effort into the theory and practice of marksmanship as well as memorizing by heart the words of our Dear Leader.

“Next, I will mutually criticize Comrade Bang.”

Squad leader Bang briefly made eye contact with Joon Woo-jae.

“While a valuable and respected comrade, his shortcomings are just as visible as his strengths.

“Fault: Comrade Bang has a bad habit of prioritizing his decisions over the decisions of the platoon commander or platoon sergeant, often giving the squad contradictory and confusing orders…”

Joon Woo-jae criticized squad leader Bang, then Squad Leader Bang criticized Hyeong for having tuberculosis, and Choi criticized Joon Woo-jae for his lack of effort in learning a foreign language and inability to read a map. Joon Woo-jae had chosen to start his own self-criticism about his lack of accuracy so the rest of the men would be forced to choose a less severe criticism to level on him.

Nobody was much in the mood for conversation, not after publicly shaming one another. They loitered in the barracks. The food, they were told, would go to the Russians first. Once the Russians had been fed, what was left of the mess hall would make its way to the men. Jin, the assistant machine gunner, entered the barracks without food, but he did have cigarettes he’d gotten off some Russians. He distributed those to the men. He was also carrying a heavy laptop.

“How’s Hyeong?” asked Joon Woo-jae.

“Not likely to be walking any time soon,” Jin said, lighting up a cigarette.

Jin opened the laptop.

“Black or white?” he asked.

“What do you mean?” asked Joon Woo-jae.

“Just pick a color, black or white.”

“White.”

Jin typed something into the computer and turned the screen so the rest of the squad could see it. The tab was filled with thumbnails of naked white women. When Jin moved the cursor over the thumbnails, there were short previews of each video. Joon Woo-jae couldn’t believe what he was seeing. He never hid the fact that he was a virgin and had never seen a naked woman in real life, but his wildest imaginations never could have conjured up such videos. Back home, such things didn’t exist, so he simply didn’t think about them.

“Which one should I play?” asked Jin.

Everyone started talking at once. One thought it wise to start with a shorter video, others with longer. One wanted to see a blonde, whereas others wanted to see a brunette. Eventually, they decided to just start with the first video on the page and work their way down.

“Do black next!” shouted someone from another squad. A crowd had grown around the laptop. They watched black and Japanese and Korean and Russian, big titties and small tits and gangbangs.

“Some of these girls are almost as pretty as Choi,” said Jin. They all laughed.

Joon Woo-jae experienced love for the first time in his life when he saw the brunette on the basketball court. She didn’t know how to play basketball at all, but she had the biggest pair of tits Joon Woo-jae had ever seen, and it was then and there he decided his future wife had to have big tits. In the DPRK tits of such magnitude were a rarity, but perhaps once the Storm Corps had made their mark on Russia, the legends of their manly soldiers would spread throughout the world, and such women would flock to Pyongyang to be wedded by men like himself. The video featured no sex, which was probably why the others got bored and switched to a new video halfway through. Instead, the slim brunette with the innocent face took off her clothes, revealing surprisingly huge breasts for such a slender beauty. She then proceeded to violate the basketball. Joon Woo-jae had never loved a woman the way he loved her.

After experiencing the joy of discovery together, they decided they’d each get ten minutes alone with the laptop in order of seniority. Platoon Sergeant Namgung put an end to their fun when he took the laptop away. After that, the men dispersed. Joon Woo-jae stayed behind with Choi.

“You’re so lucky you’ve done that in real life. I thought I was desperate before, but those videos invigorated my libido more than I ever knew was possible.”

Choi had always been popular with the ladies. His wife was incredibly beautiful. The two of them made an attractive couple, and their child was beautiful as well.

“Even so, I’d be too embarrassed to ask my wife to do some of those things,” said Choi.

“Has your wife ever sat on your face?” asked Joon Woo-jae.

“No, never.”

“Would you like her to?”

“I think so.”

“I want all of it. Russians are so lucky they get to watch this whenever they want.”

The platoon leader told them to pack for a one-day field exercise. Whenever it was time to get gear squared away in the rucksack, Joon Woo-jae felt he was missing something. It was dark and he couldn’t remember what he should be taking with him. Everyone around him was shouting or going to a fro in a hurry.

Due to a lack of gloves, his hands were already frozen solid as he tried to put rations into his sack.

“You won’t need that many,” said Platoon Sergeant Namgung.

Namgung then turned to Jin and said, “You won’t be needing that either.”

Jin hesitated to put down his ballistic plates.

“It’s a simple field exercise and we need you mobile,” said Namgung.

Jin put it down.

Joon Woo-jae didn’t know what he’d need. Would he need a shovel? He didn’t have a winter coat and would have killed for one. Today was colder than yesterday and the forecast indicated increasingly harsh weather.

At 0700, the entire battalion was assembled. There was little fanfare as the battalion commander addressed them.

“Men, this is the most important day of your lives. The DPKR is the most peaceful country on Earth, and that is due to the spirit and discipline of our military. We have never waged a war of aggression since our country was established in 1948. I am speaking to you on Russian soil. At this very moment, the puppet government of Ukraine is waging a war at the behest of NATO and the United States. Russia has been fighting the battle against Western imperialism for a long time, but our Dear Leader said it is time we showed our solidarity in the fight against imperialism. Juche posits that once a nation becomes self-reliant by achieving independence militarily, politically, and economically only then can it prosper. Our Russian comrades have been unable to achieve the same degree of self-reliance as we have in our great, prospering nation, but that is why we are here to help. Today, we will be engaging Ukrainian imperialist bandits on the frontlines and showing them what the Storm Corps is made of.”

The men were instructed to go to the Kamaz trucks and load up on ammo. Each man was told to take three times more ammunition than the standard amount. This meant Joon Woo-jae and his comrades had to remove items from their rucksacks that they had meticulously placed inside them earlier. Joon Woo-jae had to abandon nearly all of his rations and water to make room for the ammo.

As the squads got into formation to begin their march, Joon Woo-jae looked around to see if his comrades looked as confused as he felt. Perhaps he had misheard something. He caught up to Assistant Machine Gunner Jin.

“Did the battalion commander say we’re going to fight?”

“Shut up! Maintain noise discipline!” yelled Namgung.

As they marched, the weight of the ammo strained his shoulders. They were told not to take ballistic plates with them because they would weigh the soldiers down, but the excess ammo was certainly as heavy as the plates would have been for his shoulders. Within thirty minutes, he could feel blisters forming on his lower back and hips. He was exhausted and couldn’t stop thinking about the water he’d been forced to leave behind.

There were a couple of impact craters and empty shells, but beyond that, there wasn’t even a mouse to disturb the tranquility. The Ukrainians were supposedly in the heavy foliage on a ridge overlooking the North Korean position a kilometer and a half away. The North Korean position was extremely exposed, providing very little in the way of cover.

Joon Woo-jae platoon was to stay in the rear as the advanced teams marched up the ridge to the Ukrainian position. He envied those men, making history by being the first to engage the enemy.

One hundred men moved forward. Their formation was tight, but Joon Woo-jae was certain he and his comrades would have formed an even tighter formation. He wished he could see the look of terror on the Ukrainians’ faces as they saw the might of the DPRK’s forces coming toward them.

Joon Woo-jae jumped out of his skin when he was struck by a sound so loud his ears struggled to register it. Filling the sky was a series of separate explosions combining to form one massive blast the size of a soccer stadium. The cluster bombs rained down on the advance team below, turning everyone into red mist before Joon Woo-jae’s eyes. A jumble of the soldiers’ limbs rained down on the heads of their comrades.

Men were trying to get up, move forward, regroup, and help up fallen comrades when a second cluster bomb went off. Joon Woo-jae heard a couple of blood-curdling screams and attempts to call for help, and then the world went silent.

“We move forward!” yelled the platoon leader.

Joon Woo-jae and his squad marched on, claiming the positions that had been occupied by the advance team. Blood and viscera stained the grass and hung from bushes. They were all dead. He didn’t see any traces of a single survivor.

Eventually, they could hear the whooshing sound of artillery and faint explosions. The squad leader told them theirs and not to be concerned by it. Even with the whooshing rockets cutting through the air and the ground shaking, Joon Woo-jae heard a sound distinct from the rest. It was uniquely insectoid, and it made the hair on the back of his neck stand up.

Like a black dot against the stark white backdrop, the drone came closer and closer. It was hardly larger than a basketball.

It observed them, similar to how a predator observes its prey, knowing the prey is aware of its presence but taking its time to choose the right moment to strike. The drone focused on Assistant Machine Gunner Jin. It hovered before flying directly towards him. It stopped directly above him. Each time Jin stepped one way, the drone would mimic his movement. The smile on the assistant machine gunner’s face disappeared when the drone started inching forward. He almost stumbled backward, trying to get away from it. He took off running, and the drone followed.

Joon Woo-jae wanted to laugh because the sight of the small drone harassing the assistant machine gunner was comical. The drone made contact with Jin, and there was a bright flash, and a sickening concussive bubble. Joon Woo-jae initially believed he had taken a blow to the back of the head before realizing the drone had exploded. There was no more Jin, other than tiny bits of him that landed on Machine Gunner Yi.

Two more drones were spotted. They were soon eclipsed by the blinding sun, which caused all of the men to see dozens of black dots instead of two. Yi was counting out loud while trying to find a use for his machine gun. Each man took off running in different directions. One drone was focused on Squad Leader Bang. This one seemed to take extra pleasure in the chase, as it had multiple opportunities to strike, but let the squad leader stumble and get back up to attempt running again.

Bang fell for a fourth time and screamed in frustration. Everyone in the squad saw that he had tears in his eyes. Joon Woo-jae had never seen anyone look so afraid in his life. Bang put his hands in front of his face and begged. He was only able to get out the word “please” before the drone exploded him.

The third drone went for Choi. Joon Woo-jae was prepared this time. He was the closest one to his friend. He raised his rifle, took aim at the drone, and fired. The bullet hit Choi in the throat. His friend fell to the ground and grasped his throat. He gasped and let out three unintelligible words before dying. Shots from somewhere else put the drone out of commission.

In three minutes, the platoon had lost twenty men. Joon Woo-jae didn’t see how it happened, but Yi was killed before getting off a single shot from his machine gun. His perfectly spherical head that everyone joked about had been dislodged from the rest of his body. Joon Woo-jae was the only survivor from his squad. Platoon Sergeant Namgung found Joon Woo-jae and told the private that the survivors from their platoon were being added into another platoon.

Throughout the morning, drones continued to harass the 11th Corps. The men had advanced no further than two hundred meters in three hours. The men, so focused on the drones in the sky, had neglected to see the tanks and armored vehicles emerging from the treeline.

Atop one of the armored vehicles was a rapid-fire grenade launcher, which made quick work of the men to Joon Woo-jae’s left. They were huddled so closely to one another that one grenade was able to take out three to four men.

The Koreans had no armor of their own, and Russian armor was nowhere to be found. They had minimal anti-tank weaponry, only some RPGs. Artillery strikes were called in, which momentarily caused the Ukrainian armor to fall back. The respite was short-lived, as the attack resumed, and this time, the Ukrainian tanks came out in full force to push the Koreans back. Joon Woo-jae could see vague shapes and hear Ukrainian voices behind the trees.

Unlike the Korean masses, the Ukrainian soldiers were spread out and had the advantage of elevation. Joon Woo-jae crouched behind a shattered stump, lifted his rifle, and peered through his optic, trying to find something to fire at. All he could see was the tangle of grey forest marked by bursts of Ukrainian rifle fire. Joon Woo-jae took aim where he saw a flash, but his heart raced, and his breathing was so heavy he could not hold his gun steady enough for his reticle to settle on his target. He flicked the safety off and pulled the trigger anyway. His rifle erupted and Joon Woo-jae felt a sustained recoil dig the butt of his rifle deep into his shoulder. His ears rang and he smelled a sharp acrid burning odor emanating from the barrel of his rifle. Joon Woo-jae tried to reset, careful to place the fire selector on two-round burst instead of full-auto, then he aimed at another could-be-imperialist and pulled the trigger. He continued in controlled bursts but honestly had no idea whether his bullets came close to hitting anything or not.

All around him, soldiers were getting picked off by infantry fire.

“There will be no surrendering, do you understand me?” Lieutenant Kim’s booming voice captured their attention. Joon Woo-jae could barely hear him through the ringing that was still consuming his head.

“Korean soldiers do not surrender. If you do, it will bring shame not only to yourselves but your family. Families of disgraced soldiers will face severe punishment back home. Kill yourself if you have to; surrender is not an option.”

Almost as if the Ukrainians had been anticipating such a declaration, over loudspeakers on their armored vehicles, they played the following message in Korean: “Throw down your arms and surrender. If you surrender, you will be treated humanely. We have warm food and blankets and will observe all regulations of conduct as dictated by the Geneva Convention. Surrender now.”

No one stepped forward to surrender. Joon Woo-jae and the rest of 11th Corps trusted in their Dear Leader and cared not for the dictates of this unknown imperialist Geneva. A half-hour later, the Ukrainians attacked. Joon Woo-jae saw several wounded Koreans put grenades to their chests to take their own lives as Ukrainian troops approached them.

“Comrades!” shouted Lieutenant Kim. “Remember the words of our Dear Leader!”

Impact craters from Ukrainian bullets were hitting the dirt all around them. Left and right men got hit.

“Our Dear Leader said, ‘Patriotism is not an abstract concept. It begins from one’s own home. It buds out from the love of one’s parents, spouses and children, the love of one’s own village and workpla—’” Lieutenant Kim took a bullet to the gut. As his position was being overrun by Ukrainians, he put a bullet to his head.

Joon Woo-jae no longer recognized any of the faces around him. A runner came and said, “The battalion commander orders us to fall back.” He took a bullet to the head after delivering the message.

In five hours of combat, the 11th Storm Corps had lost seventy percent of its strength. The surviving troops were all handed letters from their Dear Leader congratulating them on their historic victory. The letter indicated that President Zelensky had suffered a panic attack on live television after hearing about the courageous feats of the North Korean military and would soon be suing for peace. Back at the rear echelon, the only face Joon Woo-jae recognized was that of Platoon Sergeant Namgung.

Joon Woo-jae went to check in on Hyeong, but the medics told him that Hyeong had died earlier that morning from his tuberculosis.

Joon Woo-jae and Namgung sat smoking and watched trucks come and go, off-loading and picking up equipment. They hadn’t received any commands from the battalion commander. and didn’t even know who their platoon leader was. Besides the horrible visions he had of the deaths of Choi and Yi, Joon Woo-jae couldn’t get the look of terror on squad leader Bang’s face out of his mind. In his last moments of life, he begged and pleaded. The last thing he ever felt was dread. Joon Woo-jae was already living in terror and didn’t want to die in it. But was there any other way? Would he have faced it any differently? They eventually ran out of cigarettes.

A young Russian soldier came up to them and stared at them as if they were zoo animals.

“You should surrender,” he said.

The two were surprised to hear him speak Korean.

“You should surrender as soon as possible,” said the Russian.

“Soldiers of the DPRK don’t surrender, especially those from the Storm Corps,” said Namgung.

“The Storm Corps just got wiped out. If this morning is anything to go by, the rest of you will be dead in no time. As soon as I give the slip to my commanding officer, I plan to surrender. You can come with me if you want.”

Joon Woo-jae was growing angry. He stood up.

“Where is your loyalty? Aren’t you ashamed of yourself? Haven’t you thought of the shame you’ll bring on your family?”

“My family is already ashamed of me,” the Russian said. “I’m a faggot. I can tell you without worrying, who are you going to tell? I don’t give a fuck about any of the men in my unit, and they don’t give a fuck about me. I was at university, majoring in East Asian studies. I loved the Korean language, culture, K-POP, and all of it. It was my dream to do an exchange program in Seoul. I was arrested for protesting the war. Then, when they found out I was a homosexual, they put me in a rehabilitation center. There, I was severely beaten and starved because I refused to sign a document saying I was there willingly. They made me castrate a pig there because they said living as a homosexual was the same thing as castrating yourself. When they saw their methods and threats wouldn’t cure my gayness, they told me I’d be going to the frontline and wouldn’t last more than two days.”

“Do you know with whom I share my barracks? Buryats, Tatars, and Dagestanis. None of them are Russian. They’re all poor and uneducated. Tell me, what the fuck are they fighting for? Actually, tell me, what are you fighting for?”

“We fight for the glory of the DPRK!” said Joon Woo-jae. “We fight to bring Juche to our comrades and to show the world that we will not bow down to imperialism, and we will fight and die in solidarity with our friend and ally, the great nation of Russia. I cannot tolerate this defeatist language any longer.”

“You know why Russia invited you here, don’t you?”

“To fight the imperialists.”

“No, not really. Russia doesn’t give a shit about Russian lives, so why should it give a shit about yours? They’re using you to absorb as many Ukrainian bullets as possible, that’s all. Russia might not win on the battlefield today or tomorrow, but one thing Russia is good at doing is playing the long game. They did it in Chechnya, and they’ll do it here. Once the Ukrainians have wasted all their bullets on you and have run out of ammunition, they’ll regroup and strike again. Anyways, you should surrender.”

The assault the following day began just like the last. Joon Woo-jae’s platoon leader was killed instantly. There were even more drones attacking them. As Ukrainian ground troops appeared, Joon Woo-jae saw something shocking—Platoon Sergeant Namgung raised up his arms and surrendered.

That’s it then, he thought. Everything he’d ever known was gone. Everyone he ever knew was gone. It was all a lie. He knew deep down from the beginning it always was, but this was meant to be the opportunity to change all that. Sorry, Mom and Dad, he thought. I don’t know what punishment they have in store for you, but one day, I will be able to set things right. I am going to raise my hands and sur—