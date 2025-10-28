Incredible schlock performance

I love a shoddy accent in a movie or show. I especially love it when it’s an otherwise serious picture, full of great performances, only to be derailed by an ill-informed, hilariously bad accent. Accents are fun. There’s a scene in the first season of 24 where Jack Bauer is torturing a guy. Bauer tortures the guy so hard that the guy develops a Serbian accent. Granted, the guy was a Serb working undercover as an American, but Bauer beat the accent out of him, and it fucking ruled.

A recent example of an unhinged accent is Jared Leto in House of Gucci. The movie is set primarily in Italy, with Hollywood actors portraying Italian characters with varying degrees of successful accents. No one in the movie, whether Adam Driver or Lady Gaga, comes off particularly well in this movie. They all sound silly. But Jared Leto…holy shit. Jared Leto goes full schlock. You see, Jared Leto is a method actor, but unlike Daniel Day-Lewis, who method-acts in the service of There Will Be Blood or Lincoln, Leto goes full method to play India’s favorite Joker and Morbius.

Leto is in Gucci for all of five minutes, but he wears a fat suit, a bald cap, and puts on a performance that would be more at home with Watto and Jar Jar in the Star Wars prequels than in an Oscar-bait movie.

Reviews panned Leto for his insane performance. I disagree. His performance was the only time the movie got interesting. None of the accents were good, so at least he went the route of full-on schlock insanity. A bigger point I want to make, though, is that Leto’s performance exemplifies a problem I have with movie accents in general.

The movie is filmed entirely in English, but it’s about Italian characters. One way to go about this is to hire Italian actors and have them speak their native language, but this would limit the appeal to American audiences because Americans like neither subtitles nor foreign shit. Another option is to just have the actors speak as they normally do. It’s in English anyway. The audience isn’t stupid. Thanks to things like context and setting, we’d understand the movie is in Italy, but we’re hearing the dialogue in English because movie magic, baby. Instead, Ridley Scott decided to have everyone speak in Italian accents. I sort of “get it”, but I don’t approve. It’s a shortcut. A cheat code. It allows the movie to be in English but under the guise that there’s an international aspect to it. That doesn’t work for me. When I hear actors struggling to do an accent, it means their performances are affected. They are blemished. The actor can’t be allowed to act to their fullest because they are focusing on the accent. Another layer that makes this not work is now it sounds like none of the characters are speaking their first language, even to one another. It has the opposite effect of immersion. Instead, we’re focusing on people struggling to speak. I’m struggling to articulate it, but by making American actors speak with Italian accents to make them seem more authentically Italian, it actually has the opposite effect. My brain immediately thinks I’m watching people not speak their first language. This was the brilliance of Inglorious Basterds—language was so integral to the plot that even though the British officer was fluent in German, his accent arouse suspicion.

Funnily enough, Driver does an Italian accent again in Ferrari, but this movie is even weirder because you hear background characters speaking Italian while he and the primary characters speak English (meant to be Italian) with terrible Italian accents. My brain doesn’t know how to process this. It’s more distracting. I can see the director saying, “throw in some Italian” to make the audience feel the setting. But it’s weird.

Several years back, HBO’s Chernobyl came out. It was a brilliant miniseries. Equally brilliant was the decision to have all the actors speak in their normal accents. I remember some criticism at the time from viewers, stating it was distracting, but wouldn’t it be infinitely more distracting if Jared Harris were speaking with a shitty Russian or Ukrainian accent? How would that improve the narrative? Unless the characters are actually speaking Russian or Ukrainian, just giving them a Slavic accent in English does not add to authenticity. This argument baffles me.

In short, unless the director plans to go all in and film in the language of the story’s setting, just let the actors act. Whether we’re watching Star Wars (set in a galaxy far, far away where English doesn’t exist), Dune (set in the far future where English is not in use), Ancient Rome, or The Last Temptation of Christ, let’s just imagine every movie we watch is filtered through a universal translator that enables us to hear the characters in the most sensible and aesthetically pleasing way to our individual ears. I hope the message you take away is not one of anti-subtitles or international films. That is not at all the case. I love watching movies in other languages. I simply think it’s foolish to have actors speak in silly accents if every character on screen is meant to be speaking the same language anyway.