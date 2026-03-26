In a post for a couple weeks ago, I supported the idea that Park Chan-wook was the best living director, because nobody understand cinematic, visual language better than him. In my piece, I wrote “Then you have someone like Park Chan-wook, a man who makes every single scene, whether it’s throwaway exposition, a family dinner, a conversation over the phone, or a man tailing another man, the most visually interesting thing you’ve ever seen. Beyond telling a story, this man understands that it’s his duty to keep your attention. You’re spending your hard earned money, so why should he deliver anything less than visual perfection?”



It seems like a silly thing to point out, but directors aren’t always this conscientious in their work. Perhaps one or two set pieces are well done, but the in-between shots, those nagging scenes of exposition or exchanges that only serve to get characters from A to B, have as much excitement and creativity as traditional English cuisine. Nobody even seems that bothered by it, it’s accepted that we have to get through the boring bits to get to the good bits, but why do we accept that? Park puts one hundred percent into making every single frame visually unique or appealing. Most viewers probably won’t even notice, but your brain did.



Early Sam Raimi was like this. Watch the Evil Dead trilogy. Every single scene oozes with creativity and ingenuity. Whether you have contempt for horror, schlock, or Bruce Campbell, you have to be the biggest curmudgeon to deny the craft on display in those movies. Typically, when a director works hard, puts in the effort, and doesn’t take lazy shortcuts, the results are all the better for it.



This brings me to a filmmaker named Kirill Sokolov. This mug is only 36-years old. He’s a fresh, babyfaced talent who’s relatively new to the game. I’d like to talk about the two films of his I’ve seen, because recently, I became aware that my cinema occasionally screens “Secret Movies”. I couldn’t tell you what past films were, but I was intrigued by this concept. Pay a slightly cheaper price for admission and go in blind? It takes the stress of having to choose away.

The movie that was screened for us was called They Will Kill You, which I believe comes out on Friday. It’s the Russian directors first English-language film.



I’m always wary when a talent from overseas is brought aboard to helm some big budget, Hollywood project. On paper, it might sound glorious, but the end results often come up short. Case in point, South Korean filmmaker Kim Jee-woon. His most notable films are I Saw the Devil, A Bittersweet Life, and The Good, The Bad, and The Weird. His filmography is much more extensive than that, but he’s a top bloke. Good at what he does. In 2013 he was recruiter by Hollywood to help an English-language action flick starring Arnold Schwarzenegger (in his first role since finishing his term as governor). On paper, this sounds like it could have been something interesting, but it wasn’t.

It was as generic an action pic from the pre-John Wick era as could be. Everyone involved was phoning it in. In their golden years, Stallone and Schwarzenegger both have a plethora of dull, soulless action movies that are seemingly only watched by dads while taking a nap at home.

I get the concept in theory “Let’s hire an acclaimed foreign director, known for his style and edge and put his name on the film. It’ll lend credibility to what’s otherwise generic slop, but we’re not going to actually let him cook. Why bother? Just put his name there.”

It’s like when The Force Awaken had a scene featuring the cast from The Raid for no apparent reason.

Another example of this is Sion Sono, one of my all-time favorites, teaming up with Nicholas Cage for his first English-language picture. Once more, on paper it sounds fantastic. Japan’s most unhinged and subversive director teeming up with Nic Cage? But then you realize Sono didn’t write the script, and merely came on as a hired hand to direct a dull movie that even Cage couldn’t make interesting.



The point is, it’s a cynical and gross practice, but I get why it’s done.

Before They Will Kill You, Sokolov directed a low-budget picture in his home country called Why Don’t You Just Die. I actually own the Blu-ray. The bag of the package states “Shades of early Tarantino, Edgar Wright and Sam Raimi abound in this violent, stylish and riotously entertaining slice of family life, Moscow style, described as “a splatterpunk action comedy drenched in gleefully dark Russian humor” (The Hollywood Reporter) and “an amazing first feature from a filmmaker to watch” (Screen Anarchy).” I’d say that’s more or less apt.



The plot is paper thin. A young man arrives at the apartment of his girlfriend’s father’s apartment with the aim of killing him. Violence, hijinks, misunderstandings, and silliness ensues.



99 percent of the movie takes place in that small apartment. One-location movies are so interesting to me because, when done well, they are some of my favorite. A truly talented director isn’t limited by things like budget. So while the plot is paper thin, the budget minuscule, the filmmaking on display is fantastic. It’s incredibly confident, as if Sokolov has been doing it for years. It utilizes every clever trick in the book, particular snap zooms, the fast, flying cameras, and other techniques Raimi used in his early movies.

The technique goes far in maintaining my enjoyment. It’s simply nice to see a director who is actually hungry to work and make the set pieces visually interesting and memorable. Even scenes as simple as someone opening a window, or two people talking while sat at the kitchen table, are filmed creatively. Imagine if every director had this commitment to not being boring.



The Blu-ray comes with a handful of Sokolov’s short films, which I think are even better than the feature.

So while no revolutionary storytelling was on display, it was a fun watch in the technical aspect of making films look and feel fun.

How did his Hollywood debut fare? From the onset, it’s extremely derivative of Tarantino (Kill Bill) in particular. The editing, character backstories, blood geysers, and faux Western score are all straight out of Tarantino, but I don’t think Sokolov is hiding that. He’s leaning into it. For 19-year old me, I probably would have really enjoyed it, but that aesthetic doesn’t do much for me at this point.



The plot is that our heroine takes a job as a maid at some old, creepy hotel, where it turns out the residents and staff are part of a Satanic cult that achieved immortality by offering up consistent human sacrifices. The human sacrifice for that night was meant to be our lead character, but it turns out she can fight really well.



What follows is one action set piece after another. It’s all well done and well shot, utilizing a lot of practical effects and gore. Because the adversaries are immortal, they can’t die, but they get their limbs and heads hacked up in different ways. There’s a fun sequence of one of the character’s eyeballs (detached from the body) following the character through vents and hallways.



The action becomes numbing after a while, as is bound to happen when there aren’t stakes. It’s like watching a movie where the two armies engaged in combat are comprised only of droids and clones, so who gives a shit when one dies?



I hate the phrase “Just shut your brain off” when describing movies. I don’t make excuses for any movie I enjoy. The script is the weakest element, but I can’t hate the movie. Because, in every shot, you can still see a director who is trying, which is more than I can so for most big budget action movies. Can anyone recall an action sequence from a recent Marvel movie that was actually exciting?



I hope Sokolov doesn’t get trapped into making generic Hollywood slop, because he’s a genuine talent, and I’d hate to see a director so young succumb to the system and stop trying. Having said that, I’d love to see him attached to a script as strong as his visual eye.



What separates Sokolov’s film from the films it took inspiration from is personality. Despite the wonderful make-up effects, camera techniques, and atmosphere, the Evil Dead movies wouldn’t have worked without Bruce Campbell as Ash. Put that man in a room with a cardboard box and you’d end up with an entertaining movie. Hell, a solid chunk of Evil Dead 2 is Bruce Campbell on his own, interacting with lamps and mirrors, and it’s fantastic. The characters in Sokolov’s film aren’t characters. They are vessels to propel the action scenes forward. So while the action is extremely well done, we are not invested in Zazie Beets the way we are the Bride in Kill Bill. While seeing Heather Graham get brutally decapitated is a fun gag, there’s no satisfaction in it because we aren’t invested in seeing Zazie get vengeance or enact justice. By the time Uma Thurman is in Tokyo, she’s earned the audience’s goodwill, and we are completely on board watching her decimate those Japanese teenagers.



Was the movie derivative? Yeah, but did I enjoy it? Also yeah.