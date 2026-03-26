David’s Substack

David’s Substack

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Michelle
8h

I know you're talking about films, but I think you might enjoy Horace and Pete. It's a short run series written and directed by Louis CK, mostly set in a bar and the apartment above but it has the feel of a stage play, and everyone gives a really great performance.

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