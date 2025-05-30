David’s Substack

David’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Sci-fi Strategist's avatar
The Sci-fi Strategist
5d

You’ve sold me on finally watching Raid II

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David
Luke DeLalio's avatar
Luke DeLalio
5d

This post isn’t content. I hate that word, “content.” Good, well thought out review ya got here. Most excellent.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by David and others
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture