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Wendy Patterson's avatar
Wendy Patterson
8h

I couldn’t agree with you more! Nothing like GOT. Very disappointing🫤

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Kelly Courtez's avatar
Kelly Courtez
10h

Noooo is it bad?! I'm still rewatching series 2

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