Spoilers ahead:

“Contrived drama” best sums up what this show has become. What made the Dance of the Dragons segment so much fun in Fire and Blood was that it had no heroes and villains. It had no main character. It was about how a petty family squabble doomed an entire continent because said family had the Medieval fantasy equivalent of nuclear weapons, resulting in roughly 12 Hiroshimas all to determine which blonde, inbred freak got to sit on the spiky chair. While the conflict is kickstarted by the conflict between Aegon and Rhaenyra, it spirals out of control, introducing so many interesting personalities, political factions, and players with their own motivations and loyalties. The show is no longer telling that story. It isn’t interested in any of that. Instead it’s putting all its money on contrived drama. What makes it all the more frustrating is all the invented, show-only contrived drama is so, so unnecessary.



Case in point, Aegon and Larys are captured in episode one of season three, only to be freed their very first scene of episode two. So what was even the point? It can’t possibly be the case of the writers giving busy work to two of their main characters who (at least in the source material) don’t really have a whole lot to do, can it? It begs the question; why even have these characters get captured at all? It’s to provide the audience with the illusion that something is happening. They could have used this screentime to adapt shit that actually happened in the book, but I digest.



Another pointless case of contrived drama was Corlys’ fake-out death the previous episode. Don’t worry, he’s fine. He swam to safety, in all that heavy armor of his.

Even worse, though, is the scene in which Alicent is nearly raped by some no-name character. This didn’t happen in the book, and even by this franchise’s standards it came off as egregiously lazy and in bad taste. This is what happens when writers have no confidence in the source material or their own abilities. “Hey, we need to put Alicent in danger because we arbitrarily decided her and Rhaenyra are the main characters, even though they don’t really have much to do at this moment, so what’s something bad that can happen? How about RAPE?”

One of the most tragic aspects of the book is that Rhaenyra loses her sons (Luke and Jace) in such tragically, unheroic ways. Their bodies are never recovered. Episode one of season 3 made it seem likely that Jace’s body was forever lost at sea, but it’s a good thing the sea is so tiny, and in a battle where thousands of souls were lost, either drifting or sunken, finding the body of the prince was no big deal because he’s an important character and Rhaenyra doesn’t understand object permanence, so Jace isn’t dead unless she sees his body. Look, this is drama people, I don’t make the rules. I plan on going to the Bermuda Triangle right now to see if my ex-wife is still there.

In the show, Rhaenyra’s capture of King’s Landing is done with ease because Alicent told the garrison to stand down. Fine, I’ll accept it, but that still doesn’t explain why Rhaenyra and Daemon would enter the Red Keep ALONE, without any guards or backup or help of any kind. Luckily, at least fifteen of the Hightower soldiers also knew this was stupid, so they attack the very vulnerable Daemon and Rhaenyra. Daemon kills all of them because he’s super badass. You see, the show throws enough bodies at Daemon to give the impression that a battle was fought, but not so many that even stupid people would stop buying what the show is selling.

One change I didn’t dislike was Rhaenyra being the one to behead Otto Hightower. It gave her more agency and, thematically, it works because Otto was one of the driving forces behind this entire conflict. The reason it isn’t as impactful as it could have been, though, is we barely saw Otto in season two, and that was two years ago. He shows up in this episode for all of three minutes just to get his head chopped off.



The show decided not to include the character of Nettles, which is stupid, as she’s a big part of Rhaenyra turning into a raging bitch. Instead, her role has been molded into that of Rhaena. I don’t see the show doing anything clever with this change.



Why does Rhaenyra’s dragon look so shitty? The CGI of the dragons isn’t always consistent, but they typically look pretty good, but Rhaenyra’s dragon is on some Eragon-looking shit. It just looks like crap. When we were little kids we used to draw dragons, and Rhaenyra’s looks like one of Paul Dano’s terrible drawings. He couldn’t draw.



My least favorite aspect of the episode is how they did my boy Simon Strong dirty. Simon is a very minor character in the book, as in the show, but the show made him cheeky and lovable. He made the most of what little screentime he had.



When Aemond takes Harrenhal, he’s none too pleased that Simon and his heirs were hospitable to Daemon (as if he had a choice). In the book, Aemond forces old ass Simon to take a sword and fight him in a duel. It’s a sad display—extremely mean spirited. It’s something Aemond would do. He did Simon dirty. The show does Simon dirty by giving him a lame, quick death. In a franchise obsessed with shock value and killing off lovable characters in mean ways, why the hell did it chicken out here? Is every single decision in this show “How can we make this scene and character LESS interesting?”

The actors all do a fine job here (except the White Worm).



There’s a moment where Daemon and the rivemen are dancing and singing after their victory against the Lannisters, and it seems the show forgot it was House of the Dragon and not A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, but no worries, the show corrects itself as the scene is cut short so more contrived drama can happen.



Is it as bad as seasons seven or eight of Game of Thrones? No, but there’s no reason for it to be as stupid as it’s become.



Let’s take bets on what stupid decisions the show will make next week.



Are we going to see Tyland Lannister also surviving the battle, despite having been pushed into the sea (far from shore) wearing full armor? Hell yeah.



What’s everyone’s favorite Weezer song?