I was afraid to read this book. This is one of those books from one of those authors that guys like Harold Bloom praise. You know those Pynchon types and Cormac types? If I didn’t like it, it’s because I didn’t get it, and if I didn’t get it, it’s because I’m a big friggen stupid idiot.

There is good news and bad news. The bad news is I recently discovered something called Mukbang, and now my entire social media feed is full of nothing but mukbang videos, and I haven’t had an appetite in months. It's ruining my life. The good news is that this book was incredibly simple to understand. The theme is right in your face. It’s about the fear of death. Sure, some other stuff happens too, and the book is ridiculously funny, but I wouldn’t laugh too hard because you’re still going to die anyway, so what’s the point of anything? Everything else in life such as TV, tabloids, work, suburban life, going to the grocery store is all just white noise to distract us from the fact that “Yousa people gonna die” — famous Gungun general.

I’ve heard people complain about the dialogue, but they’re wrong. The dialogue is funny and reminiscent of Joseph Heller’s better work. I made the mistake of watching the movie adaptation that recently came out first. I remember nothing about it other than Adam Driver was really based in it. In the movie, Driver really convinced me he was a professor of Hitler Studies who was self-conscious for not knowing German. Now that I’ve read the book, this has Charlie Kaufman written all over it, and he would’ve done a better adaptation than Greta Thurnberg’s husband. What’s the kino equivalent for literature? When a movie is cinema (as that little fella Marty Scorseso would say), then it’s no longer just a movie, it’s pure kino. Pure kino is shit you find in the Criterion Collection. I suppose the kino equivalent for books is the Folio Society. This book is pure Folio.