I was teaching English to a gynecologist once. Something you should know about me is that I have a PhD in “Urban English” (only one of my multitude of PhDs [it’s not even one of my prized PhDs, it was a curiosity, if anything]). In that job, we had a menu that showed a student’s profile. The profiles usually said why they need to know English, what their interests and demands were, in addition to their profession. It said he was a gynecologist. Look, they exist whether I want them to or not. But I started to get really unhappy when under his requests/demands, it stated that he wanted every role-play activity from the book to be adapted to fit his profession. I’m sorry, but I refused to do this. I told the administration I didn’t want to play out sick scenarios with a gynecologist. It gets worse. When I saw him for the first time, he definitely looked like a gynecologist. I mean he looked like a guy who likes looking at vaginas all day. He was a pretty sick guy. I didn’t like being alone in a booth with him.



When we met for the first time, I was wearing a mask. He asked if I was sick, to which I said no. He asked why I was wearing a mask, I asked if it mattered. He said he wanted to see my face. I couldn’t breath. I know exactly where his hands had been. The reason I bring this up is because a while back, I was a script supervisor for movies. The biggest movie I ever worked on was this picture called Attack of the Clones starring Hayden Christensen.



I was heavily involved in shaping the dialogue and adding more zing to the character exchanges. I had never seen a Star War before because those films are juvenile, but I was a huge fan of Hayden Christensen and leapt at the opportunity to work with him.



During this time, things started to get weird. The actor who played Dexter Jettster kept calling me the N word, and I couldn’t understand if it was because he had something against black people or something against me. At some point it got so bad that Natalie Portman stepped in and asked me if I was okay. I told her thanks, but that I could take care of myself. She asked if I wanted to grab lunch with her, but I told her I packed my own lunch. She asked if I just wanted to sit and hang out. I couldn’t really think of any excuse not to, so I did.



Every time I asked about Hayden Christensen she wanted to change the subject. I think she was resentful or jealous of him. She kept asking me about myself, and it felt like an interrogation. She noticed that talking about going to Harvard wasn’t impressing me the way she thought it would, so she starting asking me really banal questions like what my spirit animal was. I asked her how much she was getting paid to play a space princess. After she told me, we started dating.



I asked her to keep it on the down-low, because I didn’t want anyone knowing I was going out with an Israeli. But she kept showing me off to people like Samuel L. Jackson and Rick Berman. It was pretty embarrassing.



She kept asking me to read her script, but I said “Just because you’re an actor and went to Harvard, it doesn’t mean you’re a writer.” But she insisted. It was really needy. I was already looking for an out. For one, I don’t think she was a good choice to play the space princess. She had no chemistry with Hayden Christensen and even less with me. I would have chosen Elizabeth Berkley. If you remember, in the 90s’ I had written a script in which Berkley places a scientist. The movie featured a lot of tasteful (not titillating) nudity, but she turned it down at the last minute to do Showgirls.



I read Portman’s script and it was terrible. It was basically a softcore lesbian love story. Her justification was that sex scenes in movies were always filmed from the male gays (I had no idea what she meant here, but I guess her gross lesbian movie was revenge against gays). She said movies always focus on the men’s pleasure, and it’s about time a real, raw movie focused on the female perspective of receiving pleasure. This was shorthand for her wanting to film girls going down on each other.



I told her to never talk about this again. Then she said the quiet part out loud “Why don’t you ever go down on me?” I said “You went to Harvard, you figure it out?” She said “Are you so afraid of the female vagina?” And I said “If we’re putting everything on the table, I’m tired of pretending the vagina is acceptable. Nobody likes vaginas. People who say they do are lying. They’re trying to win brownie points or appear philosophical, but let’s be real, vaginas are awful. They look awful, they smell awful, they taste awful. Nobody likes them but we keep pretending they do. There’s a reason scary space aliens are always inspired by vaginas. Look at H.R. Giger and other guys. You know I’m right.”

She started crying, and that convinced me then and there that Berkley really was a better choice for the space princess. I never watched the third Star War movie, but I’ve seen clips. There’s a clip where she tells Hayden he is breaking her heart, and because I’ve seen her cry in real life, I can tell you her movie crying is terrible. Not convincing at all.



I told her she was embarrassing me in front of George Lucas, so I separated entirely and never saw her again. Now, this is where things get really weird.



Years went by. I was in my bedroom trying to sleep, but I have trouble sleeping because I’m terrified of aliens. I keep thinking they’re going to abduct me. The scariest part is there’s nothing I could do to defend myself if they really wanted to. How is everyone not constantly thinking about this? In bed, I always open my eyes and start punching wildly in case there’s an alien or a psycho in my room trying to get me. I looked out my window to the roof across the street, and there was a shadow standing on it. It looked just like these scene from Signs.

I tried to scream, but I couldn’t. The shadow jumped from that roof to mine, Then the fucking thing kicked my window in and tried to strangle me. Luckily enough of my reflexes worked and I grabbed my katana. I couldn’t get the blade out of the sheath, so I used the end of the sheath to jab the alien in the eye.



Look, you can guess it wasn’t an alien. I pretty much knew it wasn’t as soon as it came into my room, but my adrenaline was up and I wanted to use my katana. It turns out it was this guy named Dane DeHaan.

With the katana to his throat, I asked what the hell he was doing in my house. The following conversation is verbatim:



DeHaan: Ah fuck, my eye. Ah, goddammit.

Me: Why are you doing this?

DeHaan: As if you don’t know. You son of a bitch filthy fucker. I’m going to kill you.

Me: I’m the one who was woken from his slumber. Give me one reason I don’t send you to another dimension right now.



DeHaan: Did you ever even love her?

Me: ?

DeHaan: She was an angel, an absolute angel, and you ruined her.



Me: I don’t care said Pierre, I’m from France.



DeHaan: So that’s how you’re gonna play it? You won’t even dignify me with a response?



Me: Hey fuck you dude, you broke my window and scared the shit out of me. I thought you were an alien.



DeHaan: You’re telling me you don’t recognize me?



Me: Can’t say I do.

DeHaan: ?

Me: Are you Rumpelstiltskin?



DeHaan: I’m 2010 Obie Award Winner Dane DeHaan.

Me: Is that like a private school?



DeHaan: No, dickhead. I’m a famous Hollywood actor. I’ve worked with Christopher Nolan and Josh Tank.

Me: Never heard of her.



DeHaan: You seriously don’t recognize me? I’m pretty famous.



Me: No way you’re an actor.



DeHaan: Why the hell not?



Me: Actors look like Patrick Swayze. You’re really weird looking, and I mean like, really weird. Do you have jaundice?

DeHaan: What? No. I’m unconventionally handsome.

Me: The hell you are. Are you really an actor?

DeHaan: Yes!



Me: I don’t know, don’t you want to get surgery or something? Do you usually play psychos and spastics?

DeHaan: I played James Dean you prick.



Me: No need to be mean, you’re the one who broke my window and scared me half to death.



DeHaan: I get pussy all the time.



Me: That’s who you remind me of! You look like a student I had who was a gynecologist. Have you ever played a gynecologist? You’d be perfect for it.



DeHaan: You haven’t changed. You ruined Natalie Portman’s life.



Me: Who?

DeHaan: Don’t play dumb. Ever since you said those mean things to her, she refuses to trust men. She’s completely shut herself off from the world. She rejected me—me—Dane DeHaan. And it’s all your fault you piece of shit.



Me: Are you talking about the space princess? All I said was I didn’t want to look at her vagina.



DeHaan: I’ve dreamed of her vagina for most my life.



Me: Eww, dudes. Wait, are you really an actor?



DeHaan: Yes.



Me: Okay, what’s the most recent movie you did?



He told me it was something called Valery and the Ten Planets. He sat down and showed it to me. It was the worst thing I’ve ever seen. I told him he should definitely be a gynecologist.



DeHaan: Okay tough guy, put the sword down. You and me, let’s go.



I’m not going to lie. He kicked my ass. I’m not ashamed. It wasn’t a fair fight. He had spastic strength (or retard strength), I’m not sure what you call it. I wasn’t ashamed of losing, because that’s like saying you’re ashamed of getting your ass kicked by one of the crazy apes from Congo.



He left without paying for my window. I plan to write a Letterboxd review of his movie. Boy did it suck. Don’t get involved with celebrities kids, weirdos like Dane DeHaan will come for you and complicate your life.