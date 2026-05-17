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Notes On Film Development's avatar
Notes On Film Development
5d

Man, I so relate to this. If I had a nickel for every time I had this exact thing happen to me with a celebrity, I mean this exact situation. Even the same people! But im glad to hear I’m not the only one! With Salma Hayek I suffered through this exact situation, TWICE! Thanks for sharing though. Brings back a flood of memories.

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Zephyr M 🛸 CYBEROCCULTISM's avatar
Zephyr M 🛸 CYBEROCCULTISM
6d

I can’t fucking breathe. Fantastic. I’m sorry you had to suffer through all this but it makes for a great anecdote.

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