Listen closely, because most of you won’t understand this on the first read. That’s okay. True genius is often ridiculed before it’s accepted. Just like Galileo. Just like the masterclass film criticisms of Armond White. Just like Snyder.

Everyone keeps worshipping Come and See like it’s some holy text about “the horrors of war.” But here’s the truth: it’s basically a two-and-a-half-hour nature documentary about a kid LARPing as “traumatized.” Florya doesn’t even do anything. He’s like a damp loaf of bread crying in the woods. Little gay Florya is basically Soviet cinema personified. There’s never been a good or innovative movie produced in the Soviet Union. The country that gave us Tetris, really?

Now compare that to Kora in Rebel Moon. Kora is myth incarnate. She’s not just a character—she’s the archetypal heroine encoded in our Jungian DNA. Snyder understands that cinema isn’t about boring “realism.” Realism died the day we invented CGI wolves. Cinema is about turning the soul into a fractal of light projected at 24 frames per second. Klimov just pointed a camera at Belarus and said “good enough.” Belarus isn’t even good enough to be Moldova. What are we doing people?

Snyder uses slow motion because he knows time is an illusion created by capitalist clockmakers (debunked fact: Einstein proved clocks are fake, look it up). Snyder desaturates his frames because he’s revealing the true metaphysical essence of space dust. Snyder makes every shot look like a Renaissance painting because, unlike Klimov, he’s read Plato and Reddit threads on quantum spirituality. Meanwhile, Come and See has…mud. And flies. That’s it. That’s the big artistic achievement.

Let’s compare the characters.

Florya: cries, ages 50 years in one day, stares at Hitler picture. Boring.

Kora: poses with swords in slow motion. Which one speaks more to the human condition? Obviously the one with swords.

And another thing that NONE of you so-called “cinephiles” have the intellectual courage to admit: the villains in Rebel Moon are infinitely scarier and more badass than the Nazis in Come and See.

And let’s not forget: Existentialism = disproven by string theory. Snyder = validated by the blockchain.

he Nazis? Let’s be real: they’re just guys. Guys in gray uniforms who shout a lot and burn villages. Historically evil? Sure. Cinematically terrifying? Please. They’re like mall cops with tanks. They don’t even have matching capes.

Now look at Admiral Noble and the Motherworld war machine. These dudes roll up with space dreadnoughts that blot out the sun. They don’t just burn villages—they harvest planets. They don’t just shout—they monologue in Shakespearean tones while their armor gleams like obsidian nightmares forged in a black hole. That’s not just scary. That’s mythopoetic terror.

Nazis: “We will shoot you and burn your barn.”

Motherworld: “We will enslave your galaxy, rewrite your DNA, and do it while looking like the cover of a heavy metal album.” Which one keeps you up at night? Exactly.

And let’s talk about cinematic formidability. Nazis in Come and See are depicted like clumsy drunkards. They’re going up against Belarusian peasants. How formidable! They’re chaotic, yes, but not impressive. They’re just sweaty men with matches. Snyder’s villains, on the other hand, move with operatic precision. When Noble walks into a room, it’s like Zeus himself decided to cosplay Darth Vader. He’s terrifying and stylish. You can’t beat that combo. The Motherworld in Rebel Moon are going up against the most badass warriors in the galaxy ever assembled.

People say, “But the Nazis were real!” WRONG. Reality doesn’t matter in art. Wake up! Plato said the shadows on the cave wall are more true than the objects casting them. Therefore, Snyder’s fascists are more real than Nazis. Deal with it.

People say Come and See is about the futility of violence. WRONG. Violence is the highest form of art when choreographed by Snyder. Nietzsche literally said “He who fights space fascists with laser swords should take care lest he thereby becomes based.”