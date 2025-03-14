David’s Substack
Tsoi Lives/Цой жив Part II (Conclusion)
The concluding part of the novella Tsoi Lives from the book SCHLOCK Featuring Russia Cop
Mar 14
•
David
5
2
Tsoi Lives/Цой жив (Part I)
this is a work of fiction concerning the life of the USSR's most legendary rock icon
Mar 13
•
David
3
2
Jimmy Kills a Rapist
an American conspiracy
Mar 12
•
David
8
12
The dumbest people on Earth are also the most arrogant
Astrology and people who believe in it are unfathomably stupid
Mar 7
•
David
20
17
French People, Never Stop Being Perverts
I Watched Emilia Perez
Mar 2
•
David
22
22
February 2025
The Most Vile People on Earth
YouTube polyglots are an absolute cancer and need to be eradicated
Feb 21
•
David
590
243
The Adaptations of 2024
the good, the bad, and the ugly
Feb 19
•
David
17
4
January 2025
Roma and Dzhambulat
a love story
Jan 30
•
David
13
10
Complex Kimberly
the story of a white woman
Jan 27
•
David
14
11
MUKBANG
The Boys in the Wa(e)ll
Jan 17
•
David
7
4
Rest in Peace David Lynch
we shall not see his likes again
Jan 16
•
David
26
5
The kindest (most frustrating) rejection letter I've ever received
f**k
Jan 13
•
David
19
20
